The indictment of former president Donald Trump, his lawyer Rudy Giuliani and others in Georgia is the biggest of all the indictments against Trump, at least by volume. Below are some remarkable and instructive numbers behind the indictment brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D). 19 The number of people charged, including Trump. Each is accused of racketeering and at least one related crime.

41

The number of individual counts in the indictment, many of which involve multiple people.

13

The number of counts faced by both Trump and Giuliani, tied for the most of any defendant.

The number of unnamed individuals identified as unindicted co-conspirators in special counsel Jack Smith’s previous indictment of Trump who are now charged in Georgia: Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro and Jeffrey Clark. (The identity of the sixth unindicted co-conspirator in Smith’s case has not been confirmed but doesn’t appear to match those indicted in Georgia.)

Trump campaign lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani claimed Nov. 19 that President Trump lost the election because of a baseless conspiracy theory. (Video: Zach Purser Brown/The Washington Post)

2

The number of Trump lawyers now charged with crimes they focused extensively on proving against others. Giuliani was a pioneer of pursuing federal racketeering cases when he was a prosecutor, and he is now charged under a Georgia racketeering statute. Powell falsely claimed to have proof of widespread election fraud in 2020 and is now charged with conspiracy to commit election fraud in an alleged voting machine breach in Coffee County, Ga.

161

The number of overt acts listed as being part of the racketeering conspiracy. Overt acts aren’t necessarily crimes in and of themselves — many sound innocuous, while others are charged as crimes — but instead demonstrate the furtherance of an alleged crime. (To make a racketeering case, prosecutors must prove at least two “predicate” crimes and establish a pattern of activity geared toward the alleged criminal enterprise.)

127

The number of times “false statement” is mentioned in the indictment. Georgia law has a broad prohibition on making “a false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation … in any matter within the jurisdiction of any department or agency of state government.”

13

The number of false statements Trump is accused of making to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) on their Jan. 2, 2021, phone call alone.

1

The number of Trump White House officials charged. Chief of staff Mark Meadows becomes the first, for his participation in the Raffensperger call.

12

The number of Trump tweets the indictment lists as overt acts by the former president. Trump’s unwieldy social-media persona has long been viewed as a potential legal liability, and his tweets have been used against him in legal proceedings. The tweets referenced include those making false voter fraud claims, urging people to watch a hearing featuring Giuliani’s false claims, applying pressure on Raffensperger and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), and urging then-Vice President Pence to help overturn the election ahead of the Jan. 6 certification in Congress.

2

The number of state Republican Party chairs who have now been indicted. Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer joins former Michigan GOP co-chairwoman Meshawn Maddock, an alternate elector who was indicted in that state last month. Alternate Trump electors in Arizona, including former state GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward, are also facing legal scrutiny.

The number of alternate electors charged: Shafer, Shawn Still and Cathy Latham. In Michigan, all 16 alternate electors were charged with crimes including forgery, but in Georgia, some took immunity deals to cooperate with prosecutors.

91

The total number of felony counts Trump now faces across his four indictments.