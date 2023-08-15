Share Comment on this story Comment

Trump allies face charges over alleged Coffee County voting equipment breaches

Four people who pushed the disproven narrative that Donald Trump won the 2020 election face charges of conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit computer trespass and conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, according to an indictment released Monday night in Georgia.

The charges take aim at attorney Sidney Powell; former Coffee County elections supervisor Misty Hampton; the former head of the Coffee County Republican Party, Cathy Latham; and Scott Hall, a bail bondsman and Trump supporter. The indictment accuses Powell of hiring a firm “for the performance of computer forensic collections and analytics on Dominion Voting Systems equipment in Michigan and elsewhere,” with a breach of election equipment in Coffee County taking place under the agreement, according to the indictment. And it also accuses Latham, Hampton and Hall of helping take and examine data from Dominion Voting Systems machines inside the Coffee County Elections and Registration Office.

The four face additional charges, such as conspiracy to commit election fraud, stemming from the same or similar alleged acts.

The indictment also mentions (without naming) four unindicted co-conspirators who “unlawfully accessed certain data” on the Coffee County voting machines by downloading information from a server maintained by forensics data firm SullivanStrickler (more on that firm later).

And Rudy Giuliani, who has served as an attorney for Trump, faces charges of allegedly making false statements​​ to the Georgia House that two named election workers and another unidentified person were “quite obviously surreptitiously passing around USB ports as if they’re vials of heroin or cocaine” at State Farm Arena to be used to “infiltrate the crooked Dominion voting machines,” among other claims.

Those are the biggest cyber-related takeaways in a far more sweeping indictment that features charges for Trump and 18 others, a full accounting of which you can read from my colleagues Holly Bailey and Amy Gardner. It’s the fourth indictment of Trump to date.

More details on the computer-related charges

The indictment calls the totality of the effort a criminal enterprise that was “corruptly conspired in Fulton County, Georgia, and elsewhere to unlawfully access secure voting equipment and voter data.”

“In Georgia, members of the enterprise stole data, including ballot images, voting equipment software, and personal voting information,” it reads. “The stolen data was then distributed to other members of the enterprise, including members in other states.”

The intrusion allegations date back to Dec. 6, 2020, when Powell entered into a written agreement with SullivanStrickler (based in Fulton County, the site of the indictment), under which the “unlawful breach of election equipment” occurred, according to the indictment.

The indictment says that Latham, Hampton and Hall “aided, abetted, and encouraged” SullivanStrickler employees in accessing the machines.

SullivanStrickler wasn’t charged in the indictment. The company previously said that it believed it was working with attorneys who were authorized to access the voting machines, and that it didn’t have any reason to think the firm would be asked to do anything improper or unlawful.

Separately, Giuliani is not contesting as a legal matter that he made false statements about the two election workers in question, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, according to a July court filing in a defamation lawsuit the two women brought. But he said his statements were constitutionally protected speech.

Trump wasted little time in condemning the charges. His legal team called Monday’s events “shocking and absurd” and said that Willis built her case on “witnesses who harbor their own personal and political interests.”

“We look forward to a detailed review of this indictment which is undoubtedly just as flawed and unconstitutional as this entire process has been,” the statement said.

Hampton, Latham, Hall and an attorney for Powell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The keys

Chinese hackers who compromised Microsoft emails also targeted GOP congressman

Alleged Chinese hackers who forged Microsoft customer identities to breach the emails of key U.S. officials also obtained the personal and political emails of Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon, a moderate Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, our colleague Joseph Menn reports.

“Bacon tweeted Monday that he had been notified by the FBI that his emails were hacked by Chinese spies who took advantage of a Microsoft mistake for a month between mid-May and mid-June, which lines up with when investigators said the other breaches occurred,” the report says.

“I’m a big proponent for Taiwan,” Bacon told The Post via text message. “I suspect they’d like info to embarrass me or to undercut me politically. As I told FBI, I have nothing to be embarrassed about,” the congressman added.

Neither the FBI nor Microsoft responded to requests for comment by publishing time.

Microsoft previously said the hackers obtained keys that allowed them to create false verified customer identities to sneak past authentication steps in which users’ identities are verified before access. Multiple members of Congress have called on agencies to work to prevent another incident from happening.

Microsoft has also expanded its offering of free logging tools, doubling the number of days of default system logging activity to 180 from 90.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) also asked the Department of Homeland Security to have its Cyber Safety Review Board examine the breach. The board announced it would do that last week (more on this later on in today’s edition).

Kansas police department under fire for computer-crime-linked raid on local newspaper

A Kansas police department is facing scrutiny after it raided the offices of a small local newspaper on a search warrant that accused staff of unlawfully using a computer to commit identity theft.

On Friday, officers seized phones, computers and other materials from the Marion County Record’s office. Police also seized materials from the home of Eric Meyer, the newspaper’s co-owner and publisher. The incident reportedly was so traumatizing to Meyer’s 98-year-old mother that she died of shock.

Kari Newell , a local restaurant owner, “claimed that the newspaper … had illegally obtained damaging information about a 2008 conviction for drunken driving and was preparing to publish it, leading a local judge to issue a warrant authorizing police to seize the newspaper’s files,” , a local restaurant owner, “claimed that the newspaper … had illegally obtained damaging information about a 2008 conviction for drunken driving and was preparing to publish it, leading a local judge to issue a warrant authorizing police to seize the newspaper’s files,” our colleagues Sofia Andrade and Paul Farhi write

“A reporter with the Marion Record used a state website to verify the information provided by the source. But Meyer suspected the source was relaying information from Newell’s husband, who had filed for divorce. Meyer decided not to publish a story about the information, and he alerted police to the situation,” according to the Kansas Reflector

The police officers removed computers and snapped photos of sensitive information, including passwords, the Daily Beast reported, citing obtained footage.

Homeland Security review board probing China-linked cyberattacks on Microsoft systems

The Department of Homeland Security's Cyber Safety Review Board is probing a recent China-linked breach of U.S. government emails supplied by Microsoft, NextGov/FCW’s Chris Riotta reports.

“The review board, composed of 15 cybersecurity leaders across the public and private sectors, will probe how threat actors target cloud computing environments for malicious purposes,” Riotta writes.

“Organizations of all kinds are increasingly reliant on cloud computing to deliver services to the American people, which makes it imperative that we understand the vulnerabilities of that technology,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a Friday statement that announced the investigation.

The assessment would also examine the targeting of cloud computing environments. The U.S. government has relied almost exclusively on Microsoft to provide communications and information technology services, especially in the Defense Department

Microsoft is receiving increased criticism after the breach, which compromised the accounts of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns.

Secure log off

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.