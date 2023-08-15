GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson tackled by officers during scuffle at rodeo, video shows

Listen 7 min Share Comment on this story Comment

After Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tex.) was slammed to the ground by police and detained in response to a chaotic medical situation at a rodeo last month, the congressman berated the sheriff’s deputies with profanity and threatened to report them to the governor’s office, according to body-camera footage released Monday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The video released by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows Jackson, a former White House physician to two presidents, approaching a group of people surrounding a 15-year-old girl who authorities have said was having seizures at the White Deer Rodeo outside Amarillo, Tex., on July 29.

Jackson appears to get into an argument with someone in the group after multiple people asked him to get out of the way. Moments later, the congressman is taken to the ground by at least two officers with the Carson County, Tex., Sheriff’s Office and briefly handcuffed, according to video.

As Jackson is on the ground, he berates one of the officers with profanity.

“You are a f------ full-on d---!” he said. “You better recalculate, m-----------!”

Jackson was uncuffed minutes later and confronted law enforcement officers at the scene. When a Carson County deputy repeatedly told Jackson to step aside to allow emergency medical personnel to respond to the situation, the congressman disagreed and continued to berate one of the deputies, according to a sheriff’s report of the incident obtained by The Washington Post. Jackson, who was described in the sheriff’s report as “belligerent,” had to be physically restrained by bystanders as he lunged toward the trooper, video shows.

“I’m gonna call the governor tomorrow and I’m gonna talk to him about this s--- because this is f------ ridiculous,” Jackson told the trooper. “F------ ridiculous.”

The 31-minute video and a shorter dash-cam video released by DPS, which has sound in only some portions, was first reported by the Texas Tribune and later obtained by The Post.

Jackson said Monday that he was “glad” the video of the incident was released, saying the footage showed “the incompetence of the authorities and their complete disregard for the young girl in distress.”

“We have the best Sheriffs in the country here in the panhandle and north Texas. Unfortunately, the Sheriff in Carson County is not among them,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “I will apologize for my language, but I will not apologize for getting upset & speaking my mind considering the circumstances. If I had to do it again, I would still step up & act in a life-threatening situation.”

I will apologize for my language, but I will not apologize for getting upset & speaking my mind considering the circumstances. If I had to do it again, I would still step up & act in a life-threatening situation. I will ALWAYS help someone in need. I WILL NOT apologize for that. — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) August 15, 2023

Carson County Sheriff Tam Terry declined to comment to The Post, saying he would let the written report “speak for itself.” Terry, who was elected as a Republican, wrote in the report that Jackson warned him during a phone call after the altercation that “he would pull hell and high water and come and ‘bury me in the next election.’”

“It became a contest of who oversees the patient’s care,” Terry wrote in the report. “One thing for sure is everyone present knew that the Trooper was a Trooper, and everyone should have complied with his commands no matter the circumstances. Also, the two Deputies on the scene were in uniform and recognizable, and their efforts to de-escalate the situation were ignored (even after the patient was taken to the ambulance) to the point that they felt the need to take action to control the situation.”

DPS spokeswoman Ericka Miller declined to comment.

Jackson, who served as White House physician for Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump from 2013 to 2018 and rose to prominence for his glowing medical assessment of Trump, was elected to Congress in 2020 and is in his second term. A Defense Department inspector general report released in 2021 concluded that Jackson had bullied his staff, made inappropriate sexual comments about a female subordinate and exhibited an array of other concerning behavior. He denied the allegations, saying they were a “political hit job.”

Jackson remains one of Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress during the former president’s campaign to retake the White House in 2024.

Around 11:40 p.m. on July 29, Carson County deputies were alerted to a medical emergency at the White Deer Rodeo, about 45 miles northeast of Amarillo, according to the sheriff’s report. When Terry arrived, he observed that there was a girl on the ground who was “conscious and breathing but somewhat disoriented,” according to the report. A sheriff’s dispatch informed Terry that the girl had had a seizure.

As a crowd gathered in what became a hectic medical situation, Jackson said he approved a suggestion from a nurse to put a gumball in the girl’s mouth to help with her blood sugar after he learned that she might be hypoglycemic, Terry wrote in the report. But that suggestion led to an argument among people at the scene who said that food in the girl’s mouth could become a choking hazard, especially since she had been seizing, authorities say. Jackson maintained to deputies that the girl was not in distress, according to the sheriff’s report.

Video shows that a trooper appears to gesture to Jackson to get back. Jackson appears to angrily confront the trooper, and the congressman is wrestled to the ground and held face down. At one point, Jackson uses profanity while asking one of the troopers if he know who Jackson is, according to the sheriff’s report.

After the girl was placed in an ambulance around 11:50 p.m., Jackson confronted one of the deputies and started listing reasons that he was qualified to help respond to the emergency situation.

“I’m an ER doc!” Jackson said.

“I’m glad you’re an ER doc,” the trooper replied, “but you’re not EMS.”

Jackson noted that he had four years of medical school and four years of residency. The trooper reiterated that it was important to heed police warnings in a situation like the one that occurred.

“I’m trying to tell you, when somebody tells you to get back, you get back,” the trooper said, according to video.

Jackson argued that no one told him to step back, but the officer said he had to tell the congressman twice to do so.

At least two witnesses, Chris and Jodi Jordan of Hereford, Tex., told the Tribune that Jackson was trying to help and that they believed the deputies had overstepped.

“He was simply trying to help someone,” Chris Jordan told the outlet. Added Jodi Jordan, “He was away from the patient before they showed up on scene.”

At one point in the video, Jackson said he was going to call Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) to report the deputies for what had happened.

A spokesperson for Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether Jackson did call the governor.

Carson County Chief Deputy J.C. Blackburn wrote in the sheriff’s report that he had seen Jackson drinking alcohol that night backstage at the rodeo. Jackson and his staff have denied that he was drinking.

“Congressman Jackson was not drinking and was prevented from giving medical care in a potentially life-threatening situation due to overly aggressive and incompetent actions by the local authorities present at the time of the incident,” Kate Lair, a spokeswoman for the congressman, told The Post in a statement.

Later, Jackson called Terry to criticize the deputies’ behavior toward him. After he demanded an investigation and for the deputies to face consequences, Jackson allegedly threatened to “bury” Terry in the next election, the sheriff wrote in the report. Jackson then ended the conversation by saying, “Game on,” according to the report.

It is unclear whether the deputies have faced any discipline or will. But Jackson maintained that he was not wrong.

“I will ALWAYS help someone in need,” he wrote on X. “I WILL NOT apologize for that.”

Alex Horton contributed to this report.