To complain or comply? Utilities grapple with EPA power plant rule

The top lobbying group for U.S. utilities has sharply criticized the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposal to cut carbon emissions from power plants, saying it would force natural gas plants to run on hydrogen that isn’t widely available.

At the same time, at least three prominent members of the Edison Electric Institute are already making big investments in gas plants that can run on cleaner-burning hydrogen, according to a Climate 202 review of their current and planned investments.

In Texas, the electricity producer Entergy is spending $1.5 billion on a power station whose turbines can run on a fuel blend of at least 30 percent hydrogen.

“Affordable, reliable and clean energy is what our customers are looking for,” Entergy CEO Drew Marsh said at a recent groundbreaking for the facility, one of roughly a dozen similar projects nationwide. “And with this investment, they’ll get to check all three boxes.”

In Florida, NextEra Energy, the nation’s most valuable power company, plans to convert most of subsidiary Florida Power & Light’s gas plants to run on hydrogen in the coming years.

Tim Oliver, vice president of development for Florida Power & Light, told a West Palm Beach TV station that “we believe clean, green hydrogen through our existing natural gas plants provides that last step on a path towards entirely, 100 percent clean energy."

And in California, Pacific Gas & Electric has launched the “Hydrogen to Infinity” project, which will involve blending hydrogen with gas, transporting the fuel through a pipeline, and ultimately burning the fuel at a gas power plant. The utility aims for the project to be operational by the end of 2024.

Yet in public comments filed last week, the Edison Electric Institute argued that the EPA proposal would improperly force gas plants to run on hydrogen, which it said isn’t “adequately demonstrated” as required by the Clean Air Act.

Hydrogen is “not deployable, available, or affordable across the entirety of the industry, and the attendant supporting infrastructure will take more time than EPA predicts to deploy,” the group wrote.

‘A pretty big leap’

The proposed rule, which the EPA unveiled in May, would place the strictest-ever limits on greenhouse gas emissions from America’s coal and gas power plants.

To comply, operators of large gas plants could either capture 90 percent of their carbon emissions by 2035 or switch to a fuel blend of at least 30 percent hydrogen by 2032 and 96 percent hydrogen by 2038.

Alex Bond, the Edison Electric Institute’s deputy general counsel for climate and clean energy, told The Climate 202 that the group is “wildly positive” about hydrogen and carbon capture technology. But he said more time is needed for both technologies to be deployed at scale.

“Our companies are making big investments in them; we want to make them work,” Bond said. “But when we deploy something, especially from a compliance perspective, it has to work 100 percent of the time. That’s a pretty big leap from where the technology is today.”

Neal Kirby, a spokesman for Entergy, said in an email that the company shares these concerns and filed similar public comments. He said that despite the new facility in Texas, Entergy has no plans to retrofit existing gas plants to run on hydrogen because of “significant challenges” associated with a “lack of adequate infrastructure” for hydrogen storage and transportation. The nation has only one hydrogen storage facility in Texas, he added.

NextEra spokeswoman Ellen Meyers declined to comment for this report, while PG&E did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But both utilities are members of the Energy Strategy Coalition, which filed supportive public comments that contend hydrogen and carbon capture are adequately demonstrated, especially given lucrative tax credits for both technologies in the Inflation Reduction Act.

The view from greens

Environmental groups acknowledge that hydrogen is still developing, and it may not be a viable solution for every gas plant. But they contend that the Clean Air Act is designed to encourage the adoption of newer technologies, and courts have consistently upheld EPA rules that do so.

For example, in the 1970s, the EPA started requiring coal plants to install sulfur scrubbers, which remove sulfur dioxide emissions from smokestacks, to comply with tighter limits on the pollutant.

Even though there were only three sulfur scrubbers installed in the country, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit upheld the standards as adequately demonstrated. Today, scrubbers are installed on most coal plants nationwide.

“If companies just put in the best pollution controls on their own, we wouldn’t need the Clean Air Act,” said Jay Duffy, litigation director at Clean Air Task Force. “And to be adequately demonstrated doesn’t mean it’s on every street corner.”

Lena Moffitt, executive director of Evergreen Action, agreed. She accused the Edison Electric Institute of “standing in the way of climate action” — and of some of its own members.

“For EEI to be saying what it is, while many of its member companies have taken a hard look at the economics and are doing something different, is the height of hypocrisy,” Moffitt said.

Pressure points

Climate law will drive up demand for critical minerals, study says

The Inflation Reduction Act will spur significantly higher demand for minerals that are key ingredients in clean-energy technologies, according to an analysis released today by the financial data powerhouse S&P Global.

Demand for lithium, which is used in most electric vehicle batteries, will be 15 percent higher by 2035 than was projected before the landmark climate law was enacted in August 2022, the study found. Demand will also surge for cobalt (14 percent), nickel (13 percent) and copper (12 percent).

“The energy transition has really heated up the pressure on mineral supplies, and the IRA is really adding to that heat,” Dan Yergin, vice chairman of S&P Global and a co-author of the study, told The Climate 202.

The climate law provides generous tax credits for EVs, wind turbines and other green technologies. But it requires the underlying minerals to be mined or processed in the United States or a country with which the United States has a free-trade agreement.

Yet America is heavily dependent on rival nations for critical minerals as well as copper, which is not classified as a critical mineral by the U.S. Geological Survey. Of the four minerals included in the report, only lithium is likely to be adequately supplied to the United States under the climate law’s requirements, the study concludes.

Climate in the courts

Judge rules in favor of Montana youths in landmark climate decision

In the first decision of its kind nationwide, a Montana state judge yesterday ruled in favor of young people who alleged the state had violated their right to a clean environment by promoting the use of fossil fuels, The Washington Post’s Kate Selig reports.

Judge Kathy Seeley of the 1st District Court in Montana struck down a provision in the Montana Environmental Policy Act that had barred state agencies from considering the climate impact of major projects. The provision ran afoul of the state’s constitution, which guarantees a right to a “clean and healthful environment,” Seeley found.

The nonprofit law firm Our Children’s Trust brought the case on behalf of 16 Montanans ages 5 to 22. During five days of emotional testimony in June, the young people recounted how climate risks such as wildfire smoke had allegedly harmed their health and livelihoods. Lawyers for the state countered that the legislature should weigh in on the contested law, not the judiciary.

The ruling represents a rare victory for activists who have tried to use the courts to compel climate action. It could inspire similar lawsuits across the country, environmental lawyers said.

“People around the world are watching this case,” said Michael Gerrard, the founder of Columbia University’s Sabin Center for Climate Change Law.

Extreme events

Maui wildfire death toll likely to grow; FEMA boss urges more funding

The death toll in Maui’s devastating wildfires, now at 99, is expected to continue rising as search teams comb through the scorched ruins, The Post’s Bryan Pietsch, Leo Sands, Ben Brasch and Maham Javaid report.

During a news conference yesterday, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell said that while the agency has funding for its response to the damage in Maui, it will “need additional funding to ensure that all of our other recovery projects can continue and not get delayed until the next fiscal year.”

The White House on Thursday asked Congress for $12 billion to refill the nearly empty FEMA disaster relief fund. Lawmakers will consider the supplemental funding request, which also includes $20.6 billion in aid for Ukraine, after the August recess.

In the atmosphere

Thanks for reading!