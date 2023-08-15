Trump is indicted in Georgia on charges of racketeering. What it means, what happens next

GRAND JURY INVESTIGATION
Prosecutor secretly presents evidence to a grand jury of 23 county residents and three alternates. At least 16 of them must be
present. Twelve votes are needed to indict.
PROCESS AS A DEFENDANT
Fingerprints and photos are usually taken.
ARRAIGNMENT
A public court hearing at which a defendant enters an initial plea to charges. A judge sets release conditions, pending trial, and may set further scheduling dates. Even though multiple people have been indicted, defendants will make their initial appearances individually.
PRETRIAL HEARINGS
Further hearings and deadlines may be set for prosecutors to turn
over evidence to defendants. The defense prepares any pretrial mo
tions, such as to toss out charges or exclude evidence. Defendants
will likely make their first joint appearances during these hearings.
TRIAL
Could take months before a trial would start.
DEFENDANT FOUND NOT GUILTY
Source: Fulton County Superior Court
NICK MOURTOUPALAS/THE WASHINGTON POST