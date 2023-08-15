Share Comment on this story Comment

On this day in 2021, the Taliban swept into Kabul, as the Afghan government collapsed and American forces withdrew nearly 20 years after they first invaded. The big idea Trump's indictment tells the story of Republicans who defied him On Monday morning, Donald Trump raged on his Truth Social website at the former lieutenant governor of Georgia, Geoff Duncan (R). That "nasty disaster," Trump said, should not testify to a grand jury deciding whether to indict the former president over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the Peach State.

Come sunset, Duncan had not only testified but emerged from the courthouse speaking what Trump’s MAGA faithful surely regard as blasphemy: Trump can’t win in 2024 and Republicans must “take our medicine and realize the [2020] election wasn’t rigged.”

“Donald Trump was the worst candidate ever in the history of the party,” Duncan declared. “Now we’re going to have to pivot from there. We want to win an election in 2024, it’s going to have to be somebody other than Donald Trump if we do it.”

This was no new political apostasy — Duncan broke sharply with Trump years ago and wrote a book about it.

But it was a fresh reminder of how Trump’s fourth indictment is (partly) the story of a few Republican officials in Georgia choosing to be the immovable objects that withstood the not-quite-irresistible force that was the former president — and current front-runner for the 2024 GOP nomination.

Find me the votes to overturn Biden’s victory, Trump demanded

Much of Trump’s months-long campaign to sow suspicion about the 2020 elections and ultimately overthrow them was public — in rallies, on social media, via speeches. Much of it was private, in increasingly frantic West Wing meetings and telephone calls to state officials he cajoled, argued with or threatened.

And on Jan. 5, 2021 — one day before Trump supporters ransacked the U.S. Capitol, interrupting the certification of President Biden’s victory — my colleague Amy Gardner posted the recording and transcript of Trump’s phone call to Georgia elections officials.

The hour-long conversation pitted Trump against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, his office’s general counsel, Ryan Germany, and Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs.

Trump, trailed Biden in the state by 11,779 votes, detailed what he described as hundreds of thousands of fraudulent Democratic votes, only to have the Georgia officials refute his claims (they’d been investigated) and rebuff his entreaties.

Trump’s most notorious contribution: “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state.” The response from the state officials: He wouldn’t, and he hadn’t.

Duncan opted not to run for reelection. But Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who also rebuffed Trumpian pressure to overthrow the election, and Raffensperger romped to new terms.

The indictment speaks

The new indictment, unveiled late Monday, criminally charges Trump and 18 others in connection to the former president’s multipronged efforts to overturn Biden’s victory, my colleagues Holly Bailey and Amy Gardner reported.

“Trump was charged with 13 counts, including violating the state’s racketeering act, soliciting a public officer to violate their oath, conspiring to impersonate a public officer, conspiring to commit forgery in the first degree and conspiring to file false documents,” they reported.

So it’s also a story about the battalions of people — there are 41 charges against 19 defendants, per Holly and Amy — from every walk of life who rallied to Trump’s efforts.

“Among those charged are Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor who served as Trump’s personal attorney after the election; Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; and several Trump advisers, including attorneys John Eastman, Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro,” my colleagues noted.

The indictment (Page 15) says Trump and his indicted supporters “constituted a criminal organization whose members and associates engaged in various related criminal activities including, but not limited to, false statements and writings, impersonating a public officer, forgery, filing false documents, influencing witnesses, computer theft, computer trespass, computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state [and] acts involving theft and perjury.”

A model for resisting Trump in 2024?

In short: Nope. With few exceptions, Trump’s rivals for the 2024 GOP nomination haven’t been especially critical of his efforts to cancel the election. He leads the rest of the field by healthy double digits, four indictments and all.

The candidate long thought to be the most serious challenger, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, has criticized Trump, sometimes fairly sharply, but not on this issue. (One wonders whether DeSantis is thinking not just about 2024 but also about 2028.)

Former vice president Mike Pence, who refused Trump’s demands that he reject rather than certify Biden’s victory, faces vanishingly long odds of winning.

But here’s the real reality check: Kemp, after everything Trump put him through, says he will “almost certainly” vote for whoever wins the GOP nomination.

Even if it’s Trump.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

What recession? This summer’s economy is defying the odds.

“The summer of 2023 is shaping up to be a period of unexpected expansion. With unemployment near 50-year lows, inflation edging down and wages rising faster than prices, businesses and families are still spending: Orders for American-made goods spiked in June and fresh data this week shows that retail and restaurant sales climbed for the fourth straight month in July. The Atlanta Fed is now predicting economic growth will top 4 percent this quarter,” Abha Bhattarai reports.

Maui death toll reaches 99 as police ramp up search for victims’ remains

“Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D) told CBS News earlier that number will likely rise by up to 20 people per day for the next 10 days. Police are expected to begin releasing the names of the deceased on Tuesday, after notifying their families. But Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said the remains of only three victims have been identified so far, using fingerprints, because of severe damage. ,” Bryan Pietsch and Ellen Francis report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

The collection

The Smithsonian’s ‘bone doctor’ scavenged thousands of body parts

“Word spread among the Alutiiq children in Larsen Bay, Alaska: An anthropologist from Washington, D.C., would pay them 10 cents to find him human bones,” Nicole Dungca, Claire Healy and Andrew Ba Tran report.

“ Ales Hrdlicka , a Smithsonian anthropologist, repeatedly traveled to this small community on Kodiak Island in the 1930s to exhume Indigenous graves. In what amounted to industrial-scale pillaging, he and a small team disinterred the remains of about 1,000 people and shipped them back to the Smithsonian’s U.S. National Museum, the precursor to the National Museum of Natural History.”

“Hrdlicka (hurd-lich-kuh) was one of the world’s leading anthropologists, and he ran the Smithsonian’s division of physical anthropology for about 40 years. He amassed an enormous collection of body parts and used his research in Alaska to propagate the theory that the first people to populate North America crossed a land bridge at the Bering Strait. For years he dominated the still hotly contested debate over when these people first traversed the Pacific.”

Chinese spies who read State Dept. email also hacked GOP congressman

“The suspected Chinese hackers who forged Microsoft customer identities to read the emails of State Department employees also obtained the personal and political emails of Rep. Don Bacon, a moderate Republican from Nebraska on the House Armed Services Committee,” Joseph Menn reports.

Trump’s fourth indictment: What to read from The Post

… and beyond

The long, lonely wait for justice for 17 fallen U.S. sailors

“In the nearly 12 years since a prisoner was charged in the bombing of the U.S.S. Cole warship, eight parents of the 17 fallen American sailors have died waiting for a trial to begin. In the two decades since the attack, 10 more shipmates have also died,” the New York Times’s Carol Rosenberg reports.

“ The bombing of the Cole never garnered the attention of Guantánamo’s better-known prosecution of the five men who are accused of plotting the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 . That case also grinds on in its second decade.”

“But the Cole attack came first, on Oct. 12, 2000. And as time ticks by, it has become, for many, a forgotten case on a faraway U.S. military base where the notion of justice seems elusive as the war on terrorism recedes from memory and the conflict in Ukraine takes center stage.”

No Labels sued by ex-employee over alleged racial discrimination

“A former Black employee of No Labels is suing the centrist political organization claiming she was discriminated against because of her race and retaliated against for reporting the alleged discrimination,” Politico’s Daniel Lippman reports.

admitted some descriptions of the plaintiff’s time with the group in its answer to the lawsuit, but denied the allegation that it engaged in racial discrimination or retaliation.” “The group, which has gained both fanfare and criticism for exploring a third party presidential bid,.”

The Biden agenda

White House defends Biden’s actions after criticism over Maui response

“The White House on Monday defended President Biden’s handling of the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history, rejecting criticism that he was silent about the devastation in Hawaii while he was on vacation at his Delaware beach home over the weekend,” Meryl Kornfield reports.

Biden has not publicly addressed the devastation since last Thursday as the death toll has steadily climbed . The wildfires spread quickly, . The wildfires spread quickly, leveling the historic Maui town of Lahaina and leaving scores missing. Survivors have complained about inadequate warnings and emergency response.”

“The president last week signed an emergency declaration and ordered federal assets on the island, and White House aides noted that he has been receiving updates on the response efforts from federal and state officials. Still, Republicans have attacked Biden for not commenting since expressing support for victims on Thursday.”

Biden urges Detroit automakers, union to forge deal as deadline looms

“One month before a deadline that could turn contentious automotive contract talks into strikes, President Biden urged Detroit’s Big Three car companies and the United Auto Workers to forge a deal,” Jeanne Whalen reports.

“Automakers should ‘take every possible step’ to avoid closing plants and keep jobs in their existing manufacturing communities when they need to retool, Biden said in a statement. They should also pay wages that can support a family and honor workers’ right to organize, he added.”

Federal guidance shows how colleges may still address race in admissions

“Six weeks after the Supreme Court rejected race-based affirmative action in college admissions, the Biden administration spelled out scenarios Monday in which race or ethnicity could continue to play what officials view as a lawful role in the process of recruiting, admitting and enrolling students,” Nick Anderson reports.

Trump's next steps in Georgia, visualized

“The legal process in the Fulton County case would follow a similar path in many ways to that of Donald Trump’s previous criminal indictments. It could be resolved in months or drawn out for years before a plea is reached or it goes to a jury for a verdict,” Nikolas Mourtoupalas reports.

Hot on the left

Washington can’t get a climate pact. Gavin Newsom just cut another one.

“The most effective U.S. negotiator on international climate cooperation right now isn’t in Washington. It’s California Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose new pacts with China and other major polluters are cementing the Golden State’s role as a climate policy power broker,” Politico’s Blanca Bergert reports.

“U.S. climate envoy John Kerry emerged from negotiations last month with Xie Zhenhua, his counterpart in Beijing, with no new agreement on climate change. Kerry touted the mere resumption of talks as a victory — underscoring the communications breakdown between the world’s two biggest polluters as tensions flare over trade, Taiwan, Russia and human rights issues.”

Hot on the right

Conservative group launches campaign to push for GOP support for Ukraine

“In response to the growing fissure within the GOP over support for the war effort in Ukraine, a conservative group is launching a $2 million campaign urging Republicans in Congress to continue backing the U.S. ally,” Mariana Alfaro reports.

Bill Kristol, is to commit to continue funding aid for Ukraine ahead of what is likely to be a lengthy appropriations fight.” “Defending Democracy Together, an organization led by Republican strategist Sarah Longwell and conservative political commentator, is launching Republicans for Ukraine ’ to get congressional Republicans

Today in Washington

At 1:05 p.m., Biden will receive a tour of Ingeteam in Milwaukee.

Biden will deliver remarks on “Bidenomics” at 2 p.m.

At 3:20 p.m., Biden will depart Milwaukee to return to the White House.

In closing

Chris did not miss

