Happy Tuesday! Speaking of putting up a fight, this storyline will not die. Send news and confrontation tips to: cristiano.lima@washpost.com. Below: The Biden administration wants a state social media law blocked, and a key internet subsidy program hits a new milestone. First: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Under fire from Musk and the GOP, nonprofit chief vows to forge ahead As chief executive of the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a nonprofit that tracks hate speech and misinformation online, Imran Ahmed has spent years calling out the world’s biggest tech companies for allegedly failing to stamp out harmful content.

But in recent weeks, Ahmed and CCDH have been on the receiving end of their own mounting pressure campaign, led by House Republicans and X owner Elon Musk.

The company, formerly known as Twitter, filed a lawsuit late last month accusing the group of engaging in a “scare campaign to drive away advertisers” by releasing research that it said showed a significant spike in hateful and violent posts on the platform since Musk’s takeover.

A few days later, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) announced plans to investigate whether the group “played a role” in “a government-approved or -facilitated censorship regime” by urging officials and tech companies to restrict material online.

Now the group is pledging to fight Musk’s lawsuit and pushing back on the scope of the demands from House Republicans, calling them “confusing” and misplaced.

“It’s a fishing expedition. … He’s hoping for a big game fish, but I think he's going to end up with a boot,” Ahmed said of Jordan’s requests in an interview last week.

Republican officials nationwide are dialing up scrutiny of communications among Democratic government officials, social media companies and outside researchers, which they claim are part of a sweeping attempt to illegally chill speech online.

“It's clear that every limb of the judicial and government system is being weaponized right now to clamp down those of us who are fighting for civil rights, human rights and evidence-based discourse online,” Ahmed said.

Ahmed said his group remains unfazed by the legal and political pressure and will forge ahead with its work, even if it invites more blowback.

“Is this going to stop this? Absolutely not,” he said.

As a part of its probe, Jordan’s committee is calling on CCDH to turn over all communications with members of the executive branch of the government and social media companies dating back to 2015 “regarding the moderation, deletion, suppression … or reduced circulation of content.”

The panel has also demanded that the group turn over a list of all employees who have engaged in any such interactions and any contracts or grants with the U.S. government.

Ahmed said members of his group have “enormous respect for Congress” and “want to comply with Mr. Jordan’s request as best as possible,” but he questioned the committee’s rationale.

The CCDH chief called it a “very, very broad request” that at times veered into “extremely unusual” territory, such as the demand for employee names. He also suggested that the request for government contracts was misguided, because they “don’t take money from them.” The committee gave the group until Thursday to respond.



“The Committee recently obtained internal Facebook documents exposing the extent to which the Biden White House used the work of the CCDH to try to censor speech,” committee spokesperson Nadgey Louis-Charles said in a statement. "We expect CCDH to comply fully with our requests, and we’ve received no indication from them that they will not.”

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that “Facebook removed content related to Covid-19 in response to pressure from the Biden administration, including posts claiming the virus was man-made,” citing documents obtained by the panel. Facebook declined comment on the report.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing then that they believe platforms “have a critical responsibility to take account of the effects of their platforms” on users, while making "independent" choices.

During the interview, Ahmed said the organization was “very proud” of its research into coronavirus misinformation, including their work interacting with the Trump administration, the Biden administration “and with governments of all colors from around the world.”

Ahmed said House Republicans' requests suggest a lack of understanding of the group’s work, which he said is far more focused on conducting research and conveying it to the public than engaging with the government or social media companies directly.

“It’s not a major part of what we do as an organization,” he said.

Jordan’s panel in recent months has also turned up pressure on academics who study disinformation, demanding documents from them and hauling some in for meetings to address claims they are colluding with the government to censor speech.

Our top tabs

Texas social media law should be blocked, Biden admin. argues

The Biden administration urged the Supreme Court on Monday to overturn a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit that upheld a controversial Texas social media law that acutely restricts major platforms from removing content based on a person’s political ideology, our colleague Cat Zakrzewski reports.

The request calls on the high court to reconsider the law in Texas, as well as a related measure in Florida that affects social media platforms’ ability to remove content based on editorial discretion.

U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar in a filing argued that the laws violate the First Amendment because they limit social media platforms’ right to present how their content is shown online. “When a social-media platform selects, edits, and arranges third-party speech for presentation to the public, it engages in activity protected by the First Amendment,” Prelogar said.

The lawsuits are backed by major tech trade groups representing Meta, Alphabet’s Google and X, formerly known as Twitter. While the groups argue that the laws would impose cumbersome requirements on platforms that would enable spam, bullying and harmful content to spread, the states’ governors say the measures are needed to prevent conservative viewpoints from being silenced.

Over 20 million homes enrolled in U.S. internet subsidy program

More than 20 million U.S. households are enrolled in a Federal Communications Commission subsidy program that provides discounts on internet service, Brian Fung reports for CNN.

Fung writes: “The milestone highlights the cost of reliable internet service for low-income families, an issue that the government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) seeks to address by providing $30-a-month subsidies to eligible US households. Recipients living on tribal lands can receive even more, up to $75 per month to help cover internet access costs.”

The ACP, a continuation of an FCC emergency pandemic internet benefit fund, was born from $65 billion earmarked for various broadband projects in the bipartisan infrastructure law that passed two years ago. The ACP — which was allocated about $14 billion — surpassed 10 million enrollees in February of last year.

Despite the milestone, the program’s future is uncertain. Once its funding drains, millions may lose their access to the internet subsidies, Fung writes, adding that policy analysts project the ACP will run out of money in 2024.

Social media news bans hinder Canada push to galvanize media landscape

An effort by Canada’s Liberal government to fortify the nation’s media industry is being bogged down by Meta and Google, setting up a public standoff between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and major Silicon Valley political operatives in Ottawa, Kyle Duggan reports for Politico.

The Online News Act, which passed in Canada’s Parliament, would direct platforms including Google parent Alphabet and Meta to negotiate commercial deals with Canadian news publishers for their content. But the measure has been met with significant pushback, as Meta this month began blocking access to news content in the nation.

The ONA is modeled after a similar measure in Australia, but Google told Politico that the Canada bill took a “hardball approach” that made the commercial negotiations a requirement, while in Australia, the negotiations are voluntary.

