From the courts

What you need to know about Trump’s fourth indictment

Former president Donald Trump has been slapped with his fourth indictment since leaving office — his second for attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

The latest legal troubles from Trump come from Fulton County, Ga., after a 2½-year investigation by District Attorney Fani T. Willis.

“Trump was charged with 13 counts, including violating the state’s racketeering act, soliciting a public officer to violate their oath, conspiring to impersonate a public officer, conspiring to commit forgery in the first degree and conspiring to file false documents,” our colleagues Holly Bailey and Amy Gardner report.

What: The 98-page indictment details a multifaceted, multipronged and multistate attempt to reject the 2020 election results.

“Defendant Donald John Trump lost the United States presidential election held on November 3, 2020. One of the states he lost was Georgia. Trump and the other Defendants charged in this Indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump. That conspiracy contained common plan and purpose to commit two or more acts of racketeering activity in Fulton County, Georgia, elsewhere in the State of Georgia, and in other states,” the opening paragraph of the indictment reads

The Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act charges are detailed in 161 “acts” ranging from Nov. 4, 2020, the day after the election, until Sept. 15, 2022. The last sentence in each act reads: “This was an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.”

Who: The co-conspirators include, Trump confidant Rudy Giuliani, Trump legal adviser John Eastman, former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, Trump lawyers Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell, and Georgia officials Shawn Still and David Shafer.

Why racketeering: The RICO charges “allows a lot of different things to be pulled together into a single very serious criminal charge,” Clark Cunningham, a law professor at Georgia State University, told our colleague Amber Phillips.

Willis, who is known to say, “I don’t like a bully,” said in an interview with The Post last year that she likes the anti-racketeering law because “it allows you to tell jurors the full story.”

When: In a brief news conference after the indictment was unsealed, Willis said she wants the trial to start in the next six months. The Iowa caucuses are five months from today.

Trump faces court dates from January to May 2024 in his other three indictments.

Our colleague Mariana Alfaro notes that the next two weeks will be jam-packed for Trump: “Willis gave (Trump) and others indicted in the Georgia case until Aug. 25 at noon to surrender.”

“The day before, on Aug. 24, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon will hold a hearing in the classified documents case in Fort Pierce, Fla. Then on Aug. 28, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has scheduled a hearing in Washington in the case related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election.”

The (predictable) reaction:

Trump’s team in a lengthy news release immediately attacked Willis, her family, and alleged a “suspiciously long” investigation “timed to interfere with the 2024 presidential election.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) (R-Calif.) tweeted : “A radical DA in Georgia is following Biden’s lead by attacking President Trump and using it to fundraise her political career. Americans see through this desperate sham.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.): “The actions taken by the Fulton County District Attorney, along with other state and federal prosecutors, reaffirms the shared belief that in America no one, not even the president, is above the law.”

Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson, one of the few willing to criticize Trump, said that he believes more than ever that Trump’s actions “disqualifies him from ever serving as president again.”

More indictment coverage from our colleagues:

Past coverage:

What we're watching

At the White House

President Biden travels to Milwaukee, where he will tout the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law a year ago tomorrow.

Overseas

Republican lawmakers who continue to criticize the Biden administration for the chaotic departure have probed the withdrawal and subpoenaed the State Department. Meanwhile, their Democratic counterparts have directed their ire toward Trump for striking a deal with the Taliban the year before, requiring U.S. forces to leave the country.

The White House admitted in April that the evacuation from Afghanistan should have happened sooner. And the State Department released a report in June that faulted both Biden and Trump for failing to realize how the U.S. military pullout would affect the stability of the Afghan government.

On the Hill

McCarthy discusses Ukraine, CR and impeachment with Republicans

It’s the halfway point of the House summer recess and House Republicans held a conference call Monday night to discuss the upcoming spending bills that will fill the fall calendar.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) attempted to keep the conference on the same page after a disastrous final week before the August recess, when the party couldn’t garner enough votes to pass the agriculture spending bill, usually one of the easier bills to advance.

A CR: He told the conference that a short-term stopgap spending bill, known as a continuing resolution (CR), will be needed at the end of September to allow more time to pass their spending bills and then reconcile them with the Senate versions, according to two people on the call.

Members of the far-right faction of the party have expressed opposition to a short-term CR. But McCarthy attempted to unite his conference, sources on the call said, by saying the House must pass its bills to push back against the Senate, which wants to spend more money.

Ukraine aid: McCarthy didn’t spend much time addressing the administration’s $24 billion Ukraine and disaster supplemental request, except to say it will be examined closely. A growing number of House Republicans are opposed to sending more money to Ukraine.

Impeachment inquiry: On a potential impeachment inquiry into Biden, McCarthy said that the relevant committees will continue to investigate and that House Republicans will hold the administration accountable, according to two people familiar with the matter, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a private phone call.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.) spoke up to encourage an inquiry to enhance their investigative authority. But Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) spoke up to encourage “caution” and warn that “actual evidence of high crimes and misdemeanor” is necessary before moving forward.

At the White House

Silence from Biden on deadly Maui wildfires draws criticism

Where’s Biden?: “The White House on Monday defended President Biden’s handling of the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history, rejecting criticism that he was silent about the devastation in Hawaii while he was on vacation at his Delaware beach home over the weekend,” our colleague Meryl Kornfield reports.

“Biden has not publicly addressed the devastation since last Thursday as the death toll has steadily climbed. The wildfires spread quickly, as the death toll has steadily climbed. The wildfires spread quickly, leveling the historic Maui town of Lahaina and leaving scores missing. Survivors have complained about inadequate warnings and emergency response. While vacationing on Sunday, Biden declined to answer a reporter’s question about the death count, which had then reached 93.”

“The president last week signed an emergency declaration and ordered federal assets on the island, and White House aides noted that he has been receiving updates on the response efforts from federal and state officials. Still, Republicans have attacked Biden for not commenting since expressing support for victims on Thursday.”

“White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday during the daily briefing that Biden will again address the tragedy when he travels this week to Milwaukee for the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act’s signing and to Lake Tahoe for vacation.”

Plans for a visit? TBD. “The White House has not announced any visit by the president to the devastated island,” Meryl writes. “Officials, however, sought to reaffirm the president’s commitment to the victims. Jean-Pierre said that Biden has stayed in touch with the governor, the FEMA administrator and Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) and that he has mobilized a comprehensive federal response.”

In the agencies

This summer’s economy is defying expectations

Good times ahead: “It’s no secret the United States has sidestepped economists’ worst fears of a recession, at least for now,” our colleague Abha Bhattarai reports. “Many business owners began this year bracing for the worst — expecting to slash budgets and lay off employees.”

“But not only have the tough times not yet materialized, it has also been a spectacular summer for the economy . Unemployment is near 50-year lows, inflation is edging down and wages are rising faster than prices. Crucially, businesses and families are still spending: Orders for American-made goods spiked in June and fresh data this week is expected to show that retail sales climbed for the fourth straight month in July. The Atlanta Fed is now predicting economic growth will top 4 percent this quarter.”

“No one knows how long it’ll last, but the summer of 2023 is shaping up to be a period of unexpected expansion.”

One caveat: “There are signs of potential trouble — Americans are taking on record levels of debt to fuel their spending, and delinquencies on mortgages and car loans are inching up. There are also ongoing fears that the economy may still be running too hot, which could cause the Fed to keep interest rates high for longer, raising the odds of a downturn. But for now, optimism abounds.”

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

