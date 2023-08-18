Biden declares ‘new era’ of partnership with South Korea and Japan

Listen 7 min Share Comment on this story Comment

President Biden sought to mark a “new era” for one of the U.S.’s most high-profile trilateral partnerships Friday, using a first-of-its-kind summit with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts at Camp David to announce new measures on defense, technology, education and other key areas of cooperation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “This is the first summit I’ve hosted at Camp David, and I can think of no more fitting location to begin the next era of cooperation,” Biden said at a joint news conference, standing between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at his presidential retreat in Maryland and pledging that the commitments the leaders agreed to would stand the test of time. “This is about decades and decades.”

The summit was the culmination of what White House aides have described as a two-year effort to help assist in a rapprochement between South Korea and Japan after decades of frosty relations. It also marked the beginning of what the White House hopes will be an extended stretch of three-way engagement, designed in part to help counter China’s military aggression and economic coercion.

Major deliverables from the summit included a so-called “commitment to consult,” an agreement that a security threat to one of them would require mutual discussion about a joint response. The agreement was widely viewed as a response to a growing sense of risk emanating from Beijing, but officials made sure to clarify that the agreement was not a defense treaty and that it stopped short of the kind of ironclad duty to “take action” found in the NATO treaty’s Article 5 provision.

Other measures included agreements to hold annual meetings between the nation’s three leaders, enhanced cooperation on ballistic missile defense and a new hotline to help the three governments communicate during a crisis.

On economic issues, the three leaders agreed to work together more closely to shore up global supply chains with an “early warning” system to head off shortages of critical technologies.

The summit was designed to be rich in symbolism: Camp David was the site of historic 1978 peace accords between Israel and Egypt, and Biden wished to celebrate Seoul and Tokyo moving beyond decades of recrimination toward a new amity that has grown out of a desire to counter common foes including China.

Beijing has long been critical of efforts by the Biden administration to rally allies and partners — efforts that U.S. officials say China has noted with growing chagrin. It has called Friday’s summit and other multilateral initiatives moves toward creating a “mini NATO” or an “Asian NATO.”

On Friday, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin repeated the theme. “No country should seek its own security at the expense of other countries’ security interests and regional peace and stability,” he said in the ministry’s daily news conference in Beijing, adding that the Asia-Pacific region should not be “turned into a wrestling ground for geopolitical competition.” Said Wang: “Attempts to cobble together various exclusionary groupings and bring bloc confrontation and military blocs into the Asia-Pacific … will only be met with vigilance and opposition from regional countries.”

National security adviser Jake Sullivan, speaking at a press briefing Friday morning at Camp David, pushed back on that notion.

The summit, he said, “is explicitly not a NATO for the Pacific.”

The United States has had a combined 150 years of alliance cooperation with Japan and with Korea, Sullivan said.

“The work we are doing with these two countries is not new,” he said. “What is new is that we are now stitching all of that work together to try to enhance regional stability and security.”

The summit was made possible not just because of a détente between Seoul and Tokyo, but also because of a heightened sense of threat in the region. In addition to China’s aggression, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has scrambled the geopolitical landscape. Russia’s actions have spurred fears in the region that China could attempt a similar attack on Taiwan, rattling Japan and South Korea in particular.

The war has brought Moscow and Beijing closer, and on Friday, Sullivan noted the administration is concerned about the technology and security relationship between Russia and North Korea, including how Pyongyang has aided Moscow with materiel to use against Ukraine.

The summit has been long in the making. Biden, who campaigned on restoring alliances, took office determined that the South Korea-Japan relationship should improve and the trilateral partnership should become “the backbone of our alliances” in the Indo-Pacific, said a senior administration official this week.

Ahead of the gathering, administration officials stressed how significant Biden considers the relationship with these two allies. They noted that Yoon and Kishida are his first foreign leader guests at Camp David (as well as the first foreign leaders there since 2015). Yoon and Kishida’s predecessors were the first foreign leaders to visit the White House in 2021. And Tokyo and Seoul were Biden’s first two stops in his first foreign trip to Asia.

In recent months, Yoon has taken unprecedented steps to resolve differences with Japan over the latter’s use of forced Korean labor during its occupation of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945. Those steps have helped pave the way for the agreement announced Friday.

“I give Yoon a lot of credit for this,” said Victor Cha, an Asia and Korea expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “There is not a harder domestic political issue in Korea than to talk about improving relations with Japan.”

Still, the growing sense of bonhomie has not fully resolved all lingering tensions in the multifaceted relationships. Japan and South Korea, for example, have each bristled at some of Biden’s economic policies. Biden’s push to boost U.S. manufacturing and crackdown on China’s development of advanced technologies like semiconductor chips has occasionally caused collateral damage for companies in Japan and South Korea, diplomats have said.

As the largest trading partner for both countries, China is home to millions of consumers and workers key to the bottom lines of Japanese and South Korean businesses. Officials in Beijing have responded to U.S.-led export controls and with punitive economic measures of its own, some of which have targeted Seoul and Tokyo.

The trilateral engagement is a significant piece of a growing web of multilateral partnerships the administration has created with an eye towards sustaining what it and allies call a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”

In the last two years, it has elevated the Quad diplomatic partnership with India, Japan and Australia to the leader-level. It has agreed with Canberra and London to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines, which involves the transfer of highly sensitive technology. It has stepped up relations with Delhi, which will now make General Electric fighter-jet engines in India; with the Philippines, which is expanding U.S. military access to Philippine bases; with Japan, which is buying U.S. Tomahawks and allowing an advanced Marine regiment to position itself in islands southwest of Okinawa; and with South Korea, with which it has set up a framework to consult on plans for responding to a potential nuclear attack from North Korea.

Japan, the only country to ever have nuclear weapons used against it, declined to participate in the Nuclear Consultative Group launched by Biden and Yoon.

Still, if the three leaders had any disagreements during their hours of meetings behind closed doors, they managed to present a united front during a chummy news conference in which each man appeared tieless and relaxed.

“If I seem like I’m happy, it’s because I am,” Biden said to kick off the event. “This has been a great, great meeting.”