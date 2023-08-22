Share Comment on this story Comment

The first GOP presidential debate is tomorrow, and we want to know: What health policy questions do you have for the candidates? Let us know: rachel.roubein@washpost.com.

Today's edition: Federal regulators have approved the first maternal RSV vaccine administered during pregnancy to protect infants from severe illness. The Indiana Supreme Court rejected a request from abortion rights supporters to reconsider its ruling upholding a near-total ban.

Some states are making changes to their Medicaid programs as they determine who is no longer eligible

State Medicaid officials have been combing through their rolls and cutting people from the safety net program for several months now — an unprecedented process that some say has forced them to upgrade their often antiquated programs in real time.

The massive undertaking is due to the end of a pandemic-era policy that prevented Americans from being dropped from Medicaid until this spring. But the Biden administration and health advocates have raised alarms that people still eligible for the program, particularly children, are losing coverage.

Their concerns stem from data showing that a large percentage of those dropped from Medicaid have been kicked off for procedural reasons, which can occur when renewal notices don’t arrive at the right addresses, or when people don’t understand what they’re supposed to do or otherwise fail to return forms.

Some top state health officials say they’ve been making adjustments throughout the process — and taking up the federal government on new flexibilities — to better determine who’s no longer eligible for safety-net health coverage. They maintain that some of those efforts could leave a lasting imprint on the program, such as streamlining the renewal process, changing public messaging and utilizing new methods of contacting enrollees.

“The work we're doing in this moment will lead to forever changes in the program,” said Jennifer Langer Jacobs, who oversees New Jersey’s Medicaid program. “The partnerships that we've set up with community organizations, with managed care, with providers; we have new functionality in our system that didn't exist before. We're looking at the data at a level of granularity we never had before.”

The details

Before the Affordable Care Act, many states relied on paper-based and manual enrollment in Medicaid — processes that could take days to weeks. The 2010 health law provided funding for states to upgrade their systems, enabling a switch to more automated processes as well as other changes.

But there is still more work to be done. And as states have taken on perhaps the most massive shift in coverage since Obamacare, that effort is prompting officials to reevaluate how their programs are operating and what can be improved.

For instance:

More states have begun using text messaging as another way of communicating with those at risk of losing coverage, according to several experts tracking the Medicaid unwinding process.

In North Carolina, the Medicaid team made improvements to streamline eligibility checks and more easily renew people automatically ahead of the spring, said Kody Kinsley , the secretary of the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.

In New Jersey, public messaging has evolved throughout the unwinding process. For example: The state used to ask people with coverage to return their renewal forms right away. But in response to feedback, they’ve clarified that enrollees should still return the forms even if they’re overdue, per Jacobs.

And in Utah, the process will soon be further automated, allowing the state’s systems to automatically renew those deemed still eligible for Medicaid instead of requiring workers to first review the information. The aim is to decrease the number of renewal notices the state sends out to those who are able to remain in the program, according to Nate Checketts, a deputy director at the Utah Department of Health and Human Services.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has offered states new powers to support their unwinding plans. But some are temporary, such as letting a state renew an enrollee’s coverage based on their eligibility for food stamps — and it’s unclear if those methods could become a permanent part of the annual renewal process down the line.

The concerns

Some Medicaid advocates acknowledge the unwinding process could lead to some improvements within the overall program. But they say that doesn’t erase worries about people falling off Medicaid who are still eligible, though data on how many people have found health insurance coverage elsewhere is still spotty.

“Depending on how well a state does on unwinding, it may be one step forward, two steps back,” said Joan Alker, executive director of Georgetown University’s Center for Children and Families.

Medicaid enrollment ballooned during the pandemic, and an estimated 15 million people are expected to lose their coverage as state officials sort through who no longer qualifies. At least 5.2 million people have been disenrolled from the Medicaid program since states were allowed to resume eligibility checks in April. That’s according to KFF, which analyzed data from 45 states and Washington, D.C.

But this is the number federal health officials and others, like Alker, say they find concerning: Roughly 74 percent of terminations occurred for procedural reasons, such as paperwork issues, across all states reporting this breakdown.

“Clearly there are many people who have not responded to the notices,” said Kate McEvoy, the executive director of the National Association of Medicaid Directors. “We have to be very dynamic about bringing all those strategies to bear to make sure that we are connecting with people who remain eligible.”

Agency alert

FDA approves RSV vaccine in pregnancy to protect infants

The Food and Drug Administration signed off Monday on the first maternal RSV vaccine, which is administered during pregnancy to protect newborns from severe illness through their first six months, our colleague Fenit Nirappil reports.

The single-dose injection from Pfizer was approved for use during pregnancy between 32 and 36 weeks gestation. The vaccine, Abrysvo, was also greenlighted for adults ages 60 and up in May, bolstering the growing arsenal of immunizations against the common respiratory virus.

The catch: It remains to be seen whether Abrysvo will be available in time to protect infants born during the upcoming RSV season, which usually starts in fall and peaks in winter. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention needs to recommend the shot before it can be rolled out to the public, and the next meeting of the committee that advises the agency on vaccines is weeks away.

But there’s another way to protect young children in the meantime, Fenit notes. Federal regulators approved Sanofi and AstraZeneca’s monoclonal antibody treatment Beyfortus earlier this summer, which essentially acts as a vaccine by delivering a temporary shield of protection against severe illness for five months, enough to last for a winter respiratory virus season.

In other news from the agencies …

The Biden administration released draft guidance yesterday on its plan to give people enrolled in Medicare prescription drug plans the option to pay their out-of-pocket costs in monthly installments starting in 2025.

Established by the Inflation Reduction Act, the Medicare Prescription Payment Plan aims to reduce the burden of expensive upfront costs by spreading payments out over the course of a year instead of all at once at the pharmacy counter, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said in a statement.

Next up: The administration is seeking stakeholder feedback on the draft guidance until Sept. 20. Additional guidance is expected to be released in early 2024.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra:

Today we issued draft guidance for a new program to help people with #Medicare Part D pay costs over the year instead of all at once, starting in 2025. This will ease the burden of out-of-pocket drug costs and increase access to lifesaving medicines for people with Medicare. pic.twitter.com/zg7IirfZpB — Secretary Xavier Becerra (@SecBecerra) August 21, 2023

State scan

Abortion ban takes effect in Indiana

The Indiana Supreme Court rejected a request Monday from abortion rights supporters to reconsider its ruling upholding the state’s near-total abortion ban. The decision was quickly certified, allowing the new restrictions to take effect, Casey Smith reports for the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

In a 4-1 decision, the justices reaffirmed in their order that the providers “cannot show a reasonable likelihood of success” with their challenge because there are some circumstances in which the abortion restrictions could be constitutionally enforced.

Notable: Planned Parenthood stopped providing abortions in Indiana on Aug. 1, a decision that was made to prevent disruptions in care as the high court was expected to certify its decision at any time, Nicole Erwin, communications director for the Planned Parenthood affiliate that includes Indiana, told The Health 202.

The ACLU of Indiana:

Today is a dark day in Indiana, as the state Supreme Court has allowed Indiana's near-total abortion ban to take effect immediately.



We have seen the horrifying impact of bans like this across the country, and this extreme ban will undoubtedly put Hoosiers’ lives at risk. — ACLU of Indiana (@ACLUIndiana) August 21, 2023

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R):

My office promised to defend Indiana's pro-life law, and we have done that every step of the way. Today, the Indiana Supreme Court certified its opinion rejecting a constitutional challenge to Indiana’s pro-life law, which protects the lives of innocent, unborn babies. This is… — AG Todd Rokita (@AGToddRokita) August 21, 2023

Meanwhile, across the country…

In Alabama: A federal appeals court ruled Monday that the state can enforce its new law prohibiting the use of puberty-blocking drugs and hormone therapy for transgender minors while the case continues.

In Georgia: A federal judge granted a preliminary injunction blocking the state from enforcing part of its new law that bans doctors from starting transgender youth on hormone therapy while a legal challenge against it proceeds, the Georgia Recorder’s Ross Williams reports.

In other health news

New this a.m.: More than 30 percent of U.S. adults say the false claim that coronavirus vaccines have caused thousands of sudden deaths in otherwise healthy people is “definitely” or “probably true,” according to KFF . More thanof U.S. adults say the false claim that coronavirus vaccines have caused thousands of sudden deaths in otherwise healthy people is “definitely” or “probably true,” according to a survey on health misinformation from

The Biden administration and retail pharmacies are trying to accelerate the launch of a new program providing free vaccines to the uninsured, Politico ’s Adam Cancryn and David Lim report. the launch of a new program providing free vaccines to the uninsured,’sandreport.

On the move: The Department of Health and Human Services has tapped Jeffrey Nesbit to serve as its new assistant secretary for public affairs. Nesbit, who has led communications at three federal agencies, will replace Kamara Jones , who is returning to her role as principal deputy assistant secretary of public affairs full-time. Nesbit, who has led communications at three federal agencies, will replace, who is returning to her role as principal deputy assistant secretary of public affairs full-time.

People who endured even mild cases of covid-19 are two years later for lung problems, fatigue, diabetes and other health problems typical of long covid, The Post’s Amy Goldstein reports, citingNature Medicine. at a heightened risk two years later for lung problems, fatigue, diabetes and other health problems typical of long covid, The Post’sreports, citing a study published Monday in

Health reads

Sugar rush

