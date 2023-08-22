Share Comment on this story Comment

Below: A state official wants a TikTok ban to remain, and a judge rules that AI-generated work can’t hold copyright protections. First: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Top senator calls for a new GI Bill for AI Senate Commerce Committee Chairwoman Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) called for a significant investment in training Americans to use artificial intelligence, a technology that she argues heralds a new kind of industrial transformation.

The comments came at a Seattle forum, where she hosted executives from Microsoft and Amazon Web Services to discuss AI regulation. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post. Interim Post chief executive Patty Stonesifer sits on Amazon’s board.)

“We need a bill that says, ‘How do we educate for the future, given the impacts of AI?’” Cantwell said, comparing the proposal to the GI Bill at the end of World War II. “How do we offer the training and the skill set so people can adapt now in their workplace?”

Cantwell said she’d like to see 1 million people retrained and skilled “particularly in apprentice programs, because that way you get to earn and learn.”

The forum’s choice of lead speaker — Laurie Locascio, director of the National Institute of Standards and Technology — cast a spotlight on the low-key institute that has played an important advisory role in the regulatory discussions.

Set up in 1901 to standardize measurements like the weight of a kilogram and the length of a second, NIST has emerged as a go-to institute for technical questions underpinning AI regulation. NIST released a voluntary framework for AI management in January that has gained the backing of some industry groups.

Locascio, who has led NIST since 2022, said the agency had been working with the Labor Department around issues of bias associated with hiring. It also just awarded a grant to the University of Washington for human-AI bias interaction.

NIST is developing a process for testing and evaluating AI models, she said.

“In our work, we incorporate stakeholders in every part of that process,” she said. “We come up with reliable and practical measurement and standards-oriented solutions that already have stakeholder buy-in.”

Ashley Llorens, managing director of Microsoft Research outreach, and Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of machine learning at Amazon Web Services, also spoke, touting the potential of AI. Both are members of the National AI Advisory Committee, which was set up by the Commerce Department in 2022 to advise President Biden on AI issues.

There’s still a gap, however, between the early policy discussions taking place at high levels and the general public’s practical experience using AI.

A teachers’ representative asked for guidance from the state legislature on the issue of academic honesty and ChatGPT.

Cantwell replied: “I don’t know anything that the state is doing on this, but you’re right, they should come up with something and work collaboratively with teachers. We’ve definitely talked to several, and we’ve had a lot of input from them about what they would like to see.”

Cantwell said she would be meeting Tuesday with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) about its work identifying deepfakes.

Montana AG urges court to reject challenge to state TikTok ban

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R) on Monday asked a U.S. judge to uphold a state ban of the TikTok app amid legal challenges to the first-of-its-kind measure that takes effect on Jan. 1, David Shepardson reports for Reuters.

TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, sued Montana in May, alleging that the ban violates First Amendment rights. The popular short-form video company is also funding a separate lawsuit from a group of its Montana users. Debates over whether to eject the app intensified after an alleged Chinese spy balloon was reported over the state in February, escalating broader concerns about Beijing’s influence in U.S. technology and political discourse.

Knudsen said that Montana has banned products considered harmful and such decisions did not violate free-speech rights. TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. The company has previously said it has not shared and would not share U.S. user data with the Chinese government.

AI-generated work can’t hold copyright, judge rules

A federal judge ruled that an artificial-intelligence system can’t hold a copyright for work it creates, Politico’s Mohar Chatterjee reports.

“Judge Beryl A. Howell of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia found that the U.S. Copyright Office was correct in denying copyright protections to a work that was created entirely without human involvement,” Chatterjee writes. The Friday ruling “will be a critical component in future legal fights as lawyers and inventors test the limits of intellectual property laws when applied to AI.”

The decision stems from when computer scientist Stephen Thaler asked the U.S. Copyright Office to give him ownership of a piece of AI-generated artwork made using a computer system he owned. But Howell based her decision on Copyright Office guidance that says human origination is a key requirement for granting copyright protections.

An increasingly vocal group of artists has alleged that AI tools were illegally trained using their work without permission. Large-scale AI systems are trained on billions of data points from across the internet but have frequently used data without approval from the humans who authored or created the content they ingest.

Canadian leaders ask Meta to reverse news ban as wildfires spread

Canada’s top leaders have called on Meta to reverse a news ban in the country as thousands have fled raging wildfires in the nation’s Northwest Territories, our colleagues Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff and Naomi Nix report.

The news ban on Facebook and Instagram — which came in response to a bill requiring outlets to negotiate with tech giants to receive payment for articles shared on their platforms — has sparked outrage among Canadian authorities who have attempted to share vital information about evacuation procedures on social media platforms.

“What Meta is doing currently is unacceptable,” said Pablo Rodriguez, Canada’s transportation minister, in a Friday news conference. “We’ve seen that, throughout this emergency, Canadians have not had access to the crucial information they need,” he said, calling on Meta to reverse its decision.

Meta spokesman Andy Stone told our colleagues that “people in Canada can continue to use our technologies to connect with their communities and access reputable information, including content from official government agencies, emergency services and nongovernmental organizations.”

