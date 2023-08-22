Share Comment on this story Comment

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1932, the Associated Press tells us, the British Broadcasting Corp. conducted its first experimental television broadcast. The big idea Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight What Biden’s Maui disaster visit owes to Calvin Coolidge President Biden and first lady Jill Biden traveled to Lahaina, Hawaii, on Monday evening and toured areas reduced to ash by one of the deadliest wildfires in American history. Biden reassured bereaved and desperate residents he’ll personally ensure that federal help keeps coming.

The visit is first and foremost about the people affected by the blaze. The White House has repeatedly showcased Biden’s involvement in steering disaster relief to Hawaii — phone calls to his relevant aides and local officials, meetings at the White House, etc.

But politics is deeply embedded in presidential disaster response, where the failures are often better-remembered than the successes, and partisan players are eager to jump on any sign of a federal misstep. My colleague Toluse Olorunnipa chronicled the scrutiny of Biden’s approach last week.

From my colleague Matt Viser in Lahaina:

“Biden is scheduled to walk the ruins of a community where more than 100 have died and some 850 are still missing. It’s a place where homes have burned to the ground, where lives have suddenly been lost, and where emotions are as raw as they are deeply felt. He arrives at a moment where he has mobilized the vast resources of the federal government, but also in the aftermath of criticism that he didn’t more frequently speak about the crisis in its early days, and made a brief ‘no comment’ to reporters asking about his response to the deadly fires.”

In a way, Biden owes the expectations for his response to the wildfires to Calvin Coolidge.

Coolidge, a 1927 flood, and (maybe) the first ‘disaster czar’

America’s 30th president was famously flinty, frugal and a believer in self-sufficiency. That did not serve him especially well when the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927 suffocated millions of acres of land and displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

The state’s governor wired the president: “Your coming would center eyes of nation and the consequent publicity would result in securing millions of dollars additional aid for sufferers.” Coolidge declined to go. He also resisted a federal response.

Kentucky’s Paducah News-Democrat diagnosed the president as having either “the coldest heart in America or the dullest imagination, and we are about ready to believe he has both.”

The political pressure grew and Coolidge, up for reelection in 1928, relented in two important ways. First, he quickly put his commerce secretary, Herbert Hoover, a Stanford-trained engineer, in charge of the response.

Hoover had previously been America’s “food czar” — head of the Food Administration. He had also won plaudits for his work during and after World War I on alleviating starvation for millions of people, from Belgium to Russia.

A compromise that changed everything

Congress deadlocked on legislation that expanded the federal government’s role (albeit restricting dollars to areas flooded in 1927). Coolidge at first wasn’t eager to see responsibility shift to Washington.

Humorist Will Rogers hit both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue, saying politicians were stalling in “the hope that those needing relief will perhaps have conveniently died in the meantime.”

Coolidge ultimately signed the Flood Control Act of 1928. It did not require local communities to contribute funding and it asserted “national concern in the control of these floods in the interests of national prosperity, the flow of interstate commerce, and the movement of the United States mails.”

Expanded federal responsibility and federal dollars were forever in play.

In a wonderful 2016 piece on presidents and natural disasters, my colleagues Greg Jaffe and Juliet Eilperin noted Hoover put a more personal touch on the federal response.

“To reassure an anxious public, Hoover was heard regularly on radio broadcasts, said David Greenberg, a historian at Rutgers University. ‘He made sure that people could hear a raging river in the background,’ Greenberg said.”

At the time this was a novel approach. Now, doing anything less is politically perilous.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Ex-Trump attorney John Eastman surrenders in Georgia case

“John Eastman, the right-wing lawyer who advised former President Donald Trump on plots to disrupt Congress’ certification of the 2020 election results, has surrendered on Georgia state charges stemming from the racketeering case,” CNN reports.

Biden will travel to India for G20 summit next month

“U.S. President Joe Biden will visit India from Sept 7-10 to attend a summit of the Group of 20 nations, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told a briefing on Tuesday. Sullivan said Biden would hold a number of bilateral meetings while in India but did not give details,” Reuters reports.

Former Democratic congresswoman to challenge Rick Scott for Florida Senate seat

“Former Democratic congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell launched a campaign Tuesday in Florida to challenge Sen. Rick Scott (R), the former governor who is seeking reelection in 2024 to his second Senate term,” Amy B Wang, Marianna Sotomayor and Leigh Ann Caldwell report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

10 years after deadly chemical attack, Syria’s survivors seek justice

“The sarin gas attack on civilians in Ghouta, Syria, on Aug. 21, 2013, may well be the most thoroughly documented atrocity of its type in history. Yet, a decade later, it is a crime for which there has been no real punishment — and strikingly little accountability,” Joby Warrick reports.

“ The attack, which U.S. officials say killed more than 1,400 people, was the second-deadliest use of chemical weapons against civilians of all time , exceeded only by Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein’s mass poisoning of ethnic Kurds in northern Iraq in 1988.”

“Yet, to date, none of the images or forensic data collected in the attack’s aftermath have ever been used in a trial. Neither the United Nations nor the International Criminal Court has ever brought formal proceedings against the Syrian government, which is overwhelmingly implicated in the Ghouta attack, according to multiple independent groups that reviewed the evidence.”

After Dominion case, GOP debate gives Fox News chance to burnish image

“Anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum spoke of the debate as business as usual for them in interviews with The Washington Post, citing their lengthy careers in Fox’s news division — rather than the conservative-leaning opinion wing, some of whose hosts were cited in the case that Fox settled with an election technology company for $787.5 million in April,” Jeremy Barr reports.

… and beyond

A draft of TikTok’s plan to avoid a ban gives the U.S. government unprecedented oversight power

“TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance has spent years negotiating a national security agreement with the Biden Administration that would avoid a ban on the short video app in the United States. Now, a draft of that agreement from summer 2022 reveals just how much control ByteDance may have to give the U.S. government. Were it to be finalized, the agreement would provide the government near unfettered access to internal TikTok information and unprecedented control over essential functions that it does not have over any other major free speech platform,” Forbes’s Emily Baker-White reports.

“The draft agreement would make TikTok’s U.S. operations subject to extensive supervision by an array of independent investigative bodies … It would also force TikTok U.S. to exclude ByteDance leaders from certain security-related decision making, and instead rely on an executive security committee that would operate in secrecy from ByteDance. Members of this committee would be responsible first for protecting the national security of the United States, as defined by the Executive Branch, and only then for making the company money.”

Kellogg’s is going to war over Mexico’s nutrition label rules. A similar fight is coming to the U.S.

“U.S. regulators are considering a similar policy, because they say it will help consumers make healthier decisions. The details haven’t been ironed out yet — the Food and Drug Administration just announced it is studying the idea. The reforms seem likely to be more modest; the FDA already appears to have rejected the stark, stop-sign-like warnings on Mexican packages and hasn’t mentioned banning mascots. But advocates in both Mexico and the United States say that U.S. regulators should prepare for a years-long political fight,” STAT News’s Nicholas Florko reports.

The latest on covid

CDC, pharmacies try to speed up coronavirus vaccine program for the uninsured

“Just days after warning that pharmacies would not provide free Covid vaccines to the uninsured until October, the Biden administration and retail pharmacies are trying to accelerate the timeline,” Politico’s Adam Cancryn and David Lim report.

“Biden health officials are now attempting to finalize contracts that would allow pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens to offer the shot to uninsured Americans as early as mid-September, when the government plans to make an updated version of the vaccine available to the broader public.”

The Biden agenda

Biden taps new WH counsel amid special counsel probe, GOP investigations

“President Joe Biden has tapped Ed Siskel, the former White House attorney who helped manage the Obama White House’s response to the Benghazi and Solyndra investigations, to serve as his next White House counsel,” CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports.

“ Siskel will step into the role next month, the White House said , as Biden is charging into a reelection battle and at a time when the various judicial and congressional investigations circling around the president, his family and his administration are entering a critical stage.”

Biden could soon be interviewed by federal investigators as part of the special counsel investigation into his handling of classified documents; the US attorney investigating the president’s son Hunter has just been ; the US attorney investigating the president’s son Hunter has just been named a special counsel ; and House Republicans, who are already investigating Biden on several fronts, are eyeing a potential impeachment inquiry into the president.”

Biden pushes new student loan repayment plan as bills loom for tens of millions

“President Joe Biden on Tuesday launched a promotional blitz for his new program that helps student loan borrowers repay their debt, just weeks before millions of Americans are set to receive a loan bill for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic,” Politico’s Michael Stratford reports.

the ‘SAVE plan’ — which caps interest accrual and lowers the monthly payment amount for many borrowers.” The Biden administration is mobilizing to convince borrowers across the country to sign up for the new income-driven repayment program — dubbed.”

The path of Tropical Storm Hilary, visualized

“The center of Tropical Storm Hilary entered Southern California on Sunday, disrupting life for many of the coastal areas and inland regions,” Dylan Moriarty and Aditya Jain report.

Hot on the left

Hispanic Republicans vie to oust Democrats in diverse districts

“Republicans view the push to recruit Hispanic candidates as essential to the party’s effort to maintain the majority in the House, where a net gain of five seats by Democrats next year would give them the speaker’s gavel,” Roll Call’s Daniela Altimari reports.

“In 2020, Republicans had a net gain of 14 seats in the House, and every seat they flipped from Democrats was captured by a woman, a veteran or a candidate of color . In 2022, the party put forth a historic slate of nearly 70 Black, Hispanic, Asian American and Native American candidates.”

“Still, Republican Latinos in Congress remain outnumbered: Of the 50 Hispanic members of the House, 36 are Democrats and 14 are Republicans.”

Hot on the right

House Freedom Caucus says it won’t support stopgap funding bill without conditions

“The hard-right House Freedom Caucus announced Monday that its members will not support a stopgap funding bill to keep the government running past the end of next month unless several of its conservative policy priorities on immigration and other issues are attached,” Mariana Alfaro reports.

“The announcement marks a potential setback for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who has floated the possibility of passing a stopgap bill to avoid a government shutdown amid a looming budget deadline of Sept. 30. The posture of the House Freedom Caucus, which has roughly three dozen members, could mean that McCarthy will have to rely on Democrats to pass such a measure in the closely divided chamber.”

Today in Washington

There is nothing on Biden’s public schedule this afternoon.

In closing

Can anyone confirm??

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.