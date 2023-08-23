Doug Burgum suffers leg injury; unclear if he can attend GOP presidential debate

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) injured a leg Tuesday night playing basketball, and it is uncertain whether he will be able to participate in the first Republican presidential primary debate Wednesday night, according to a person close to the campaign who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the situation.

Burgum’s injury, first reported by CNN, occurred while he was playing a game of pickup basketball with his staff Tuesday night, the person said. Burgum was taken to a hospital in Milwaukee, the city where the first GOP debate is being held. The extent of his injury remains unclear. The person familiar with the situation said Burgum was out of the hospital as of Wednesday morning but that it was not known whether he would be able to stand during the debate, which is expected to last two hours.

A representative of the Republican National Committee, which is organizing the debate, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.

Burgum, 67, was a lesser-known governor when he launched a long-shot campaign for the Republican presidential nomination in June. As governor of North Dakota, he enacted legislation banning nearly all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, as well as a law banning gender-affirming care for minors. He has argued that he can use his underdog status to his advantage.

To qualify for the debate stage — which required in part having at least 40,000 individual donors — Burgum at one point launched a promotion to give a $20 gift card to the first 50,000 people to donate at least $1 to his campaign. The ploy prompted accusations that Burgum, a tech entrepreneur who is independently wealthy, was paying for supporters, though his campaign maintained that the move was legal.

The other GOP candidates who qualified for and plan to appear on the debate stage Wednesday night are former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, former vice president Mike Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.).