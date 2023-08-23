Share Comment on this story Comment

Welcome to Wednesday. It’s gonna be a late night. ☕ Send your debate thoughts to rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Not a subscriber? Sign up here. Today’s edition: We have some new polling on how health care ranks among top issues for Republican primary and caucus voters. The federal health department announces its first awards for its program to develop next-generation covid-19 vaccines and treatments. But first …

What we’d ask Republican presidential hopefuls if we were at the moderators’ table

It’s debate night in America.

And it’s an unusual one. The first Republican presidential debate will be missing the crowded field’s front-runner: former president Donald Trump, who opted to skip the event in favor of a prerecorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. The event in Milwaukee could draw millions of viewers as the candidates spar for the first time with the hopes of landing jabs that could catapult them in the rankings.

Advertisement

The Post’s Dylan Wells:

The candidates who qualified for the first Republican debate, per the RNC (other campaigns have claimed to make the cutoff, but the RNC makes the criteria):



- Doug Burgum

- Chris Christie

- Ron DeSantis

- Nikki Haley

- Asa Hutchinson

- Mike Pence

- Vivek Ramaswamy

- Tim Scott — Dylan Wells (@dylanewells) August 22, 2023

Of course we — and some of our readers — are wondering whether health care, an issue representing nearly one-fifth of the economy, will come up much during the two-hour affair. But don’t worry, we have some health policy questions for the candidates. Here’s what The Health 202 would ask if we were at the moderators’ table.

1. Do you support a federal ban on abortion? If so, at what point in pregnancy? Fifteen weeks, roughly six weeks and/or a near-total ban?

This question has already tripped up several Republican presidential hopefuls, who have faced immense pressure from antiabortion groups to embrace nationwide restrictions. And some have struggled to give clear answers.

The issue could draw a contrast between GOP candidates, while serving as fodder for Democratic attack ads. Former vice president Mike Pence has sought to establish himself as one of the staunchest opponents of abortion. Others, such as former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, are against abortion but say the decision should be left to individual states.

Advertisement

We’ll be watching Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis closely here. DeSantis signed a ban on abortion after six weeks in April, but recently sidestepped a question on whether he would support federal limits. That answer drew heat from SBA Pro-Life America, a leading antiabortion group that has pledged to oppose presidential candidates who don’t, at minimum, support a 15-week ban on most abortions. (The group’s president, Marjorie Dannenfelser, will attend the debate tonight.)

2. Now that the GOP has dropped its effort to repeal Obamacare, do you think there should be a fundamental overhaul of the health-care system in the United States? If so, what’s your vision?

During the 2016 presidential election, the massive GOP field was united around a major health policy goal: repeal Obamacare.

But Republicans failed to deliver despite winning control of both Congress and the White House that year. GOP leaders have since ditched that years-long pledge, and largely kept health policy at arms length during last November’s midterm elections.

Advertisement

The party hasn’t yet seized on another sweeping vision for the future of health reform, instead rallying around broad themes like price transparency and competition. It remains to be seen whether candidates will outline bold health plans.

3. Medicare is facing automatic benefit cuts starting in 2031 unless Congress intervenes. What’s your plan to keep the popular program solvent for future generations? What changes would you make to the program in order to do so?

The partisan feud over Medicare has accelerated over the past year. President Biden has accused Republicans of seeking to gut the federal health insurance program for older adults and those with disabilities, sparking an uproar and denials from the GOP during the State of the Union when Biden asserted some GOP-backed plans could lead to cuts. (And if you’re wondering what cutting Medicare actually means, we’ve got you covered in this edition here.)

Advertisement

Seniors are a massive voting bloc, and both parties are wary of doing anything that could alienate their support. But the political fights notwithstanding, there’s a major financial problem looming ahead for Medicare’s coverage of hospital care, and voters will want to know how GOP candidates would address it.

4. The White House has a new pandemic preparedness office. Who would you pick to lead it? Who would you nominate to serve in other key leadership roles, such as the head of the federal health department, Food and Drug Administration, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention?

The answers here would reveal a candidate’s approach to public health and other contentious issues at a time when former top health officials have publicly warned of a growing distrust in science.

DeSantis has misleadingly disparaged coronavirus vaccines and hired Joseph Ladapo — whose warnings about the coronavirus shot for young adult men have been slammed by experts — to be Florida’s surgeon general. Pence has said mifepristone, a widely used abortion pill the FDA approved over two decades ago, should be taken “off the market.”

Advertisement

On Capitol Hill, Republicans have hammered the Biden’s administration’s covid-19 response and launched probes into the virus’s origin. Would they get an ally in the White House?

Poll watch

We have some new polling out this morning that could indicate just how much health policy could factor into the GOP primary. The Post — along with FiveThirtyEight and Ipsos — conducted a survey this month of potential Republican primary and caucus voters and included a question on the most important issues facing the country. (Those surveyed were allowed to select up to three topics.)

Fourteen percent choose health care, 11 percent say abortion, 8 percent choose opioid or drug addiction and 1 percent pick the coronavirus.

Health care ranks far below other topics, such as inflation or increasing costs (60 percent), immigration (42 percent), government budget and debt (34 percent) and various other issues.

From our reporters' notebooks

HHS commits $1.4 billion in Project NextGen funds

Federal health officials Tuesday announced their first awards for the Biden administration’s program for next-generation coronavirus vaccines and treatments, our colleague Dan Diamond tells The Health 202.

Advertisement

The $5 billion program is being run through HHS’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, and roughly one-third of the initiative’s funds are now committed.

Share this article Share

“This is the first of many awards from Project NextGen, and we expect to announce more before the end of the fiscal year,” Dawn O’Connell, HHS assistant secretary for preparedness and response, told reporters.

Where the money’s going:

$1 billion for Phase IIB clinical trials of new, longer-lasting vaccines. The funds were awarded to four companies that are part of BARDA’s Clinical Studies Network, and HHS officials said to expect these trials as early as this winter.

$326 million to Regeneron to support a next-generation monoclonal antibody, which HHS officials said they expect to enter clinical trials this fall.

$100 million to Global Health Investment Corp., the nonprofit that manages BARDA’s venture investments, with a goal of improving the technologies behind new vaccines and treatments.

$10 million to Johnson & Johnson Innovation, or JLABS, for a competition to develop covid therapies.

The backdrop: Medical countermeasures designed to fight covid have repeatedly become obsolete over the past three years as the virus evolved to evade them. While vaccinations and prior infections have helped build many Americans’ immunity to covid, public health experts have said that longer-lasting vaccines and therapies are needed, especially if a new variant emerges that can get around existing protections.

Maternal health

20 percent of women report mistreatment during maternity care, study finds

About 1 in 5 American women say they were mistreated while receiving pregnancy or delivery care, with Black, Hispanic and multiracial women more likely to report negative experiences, according to new survey data from the CDC.

Advertisement

The most common types of mistreatment included being scolded, being threatened with withholding treatment and not receiving responses to requests for help, the study of more 2,400 participants found. Roughly 45 percent of women reported “holding back from asking questions or discussing concerns with their provider.”

In addition to mistreatment, the survey found that nearly 30 percent of women reported having faced discrimination during maternity care. The most common reasons were age, weight and income, and varied by race and ethnicity.

The bigger picture: Improving the quality of maternity care is one approach to combating the increasing rate of pregnancy-related deaths in the United States, of which the CDC has said more than 80 percent are preventable.

The CDC Division of Reproductive Health:

Women report mistreatment and discrimination during #pregnancy and delivery care, according to a new CDC Vital Signs report. Learn more about the findings and how we can all work toward respectful maternity care. https://t.co/JeZ0mXsaiu #PublicHealth #VitalSigns pic.twitter.com/T8xY7fUdYw — CDC Division of Reproductive Health (@CDC_DRH) August 22, 2023

In the courts

Medicaid enrollees accuse Florida of unconstitutional unwinding

A pair of consumer advocacy groups are suing Florida on behalf of Medicaid beneficiaries who are accusing the state of improperly kicking them off of its safety net program, Caroline Catherman reports for the Orlando Sentinel.

Advertisement

The details: Plaintiffs in the case argue that Florida violated the Medicaid Act and the 14th Amendment’s Due Process Clause by sending termination notices that allegedly failed to explain why enrollees are losing coverage or give them a chance to contest the decision.

The lawsuit asks the court to issue a permanent injunction that would prevent the state’s Medicaid agency from dropping any more of its enrollees until “adequate notice and an opportunity for a pre-termination fair hearing has been provided.” that would prevent the state’s Medicaid agency from dropping any more of its enrollees until “adequate notice and an opportunity for a pre-termination fair hearing has been provided.”

The other side: An official with the state’s Department of Children and Families told CNN the lawsuit was “baseless.” Mallory McManus said the state can’t comment on pending litigation, but added the letters to recipients are “legally sufficient.”

Zooming out: The Florida Health Justice Project and the National Health Law Program said in a statement that they believe their legal challenge is the first accusing a state of improperly removing people from Medicaid since the unwinding process kicked off in April.

Joan Alker, executive director of Georgetown’s Center for Children and Families:

Breaking: The 1st lawsuit in the country has just been filed in Florida related to improper terminations during the Medicaid unwind. Allegations relate to improper notices and due process violations.



Plaintiffs are a mom and her 2 yr old; and a 1 yr old. https://t.co/tfHQmHEUGA — Joan Alker (@JoanAlker1) August 22, 2023

In other health news

Insurers should soon cover a long-lasting injectable medication to prevent HIV at no cost to patients, after the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force gave the medication after the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force gave the medication its highest endorsement yesterday.

In June, Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks donated $25,000 to a super PAC in support of Pence’s bid for the White House, Stat’s Rachel Cohrs reports, citing federal campaign finance filings. Pence hails from Indiana, which is where the pharmaceutical company is based. Pence hails from Indiana, which is where the pharmaceutical company is based.

A federal judge declined a petition by abortion clinics in Kansas, Montana and Virginia asking the court to block potential new restrictions on mifepristone in their states. asking the court to block potential new restrictions on mifepristone in their states.

Health reads

Sugar rush

SHOTS SHOTS SHOTS



(except today’s @washingtonpost tiktok is about the less fun kind — RSV, covid boosters, and flu)https://t.co/4ErV38XySc pic.twitter.com/HqnQTSK2Bl — carmella (@carmellaboykin) August 22, 2023

Thanks for reading! See y’all tomorrow.