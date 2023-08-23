Live updates Republican presidential candidates to compete in first debate

Eight Republican presidential contenders — minus the front-runner, former president Donald Trump — are scheduled to converge in Milwaukee on Wednesday night for their first debate. With millions of viewers expected, it’s a high-stakes night for candidates seeking to elevate their profiles as plausible rivals to Trump. The eight participants are North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, former vice president Mike Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.).
Here’s what to know
- The debate begins at 9 p.m. Eastern time and is airing on Fox News and the Fox Business Network as well as on Fox’s website and other streaming and digital platforms.
- Trump has prerecorded an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that is slated to post online Wednesday night at 9 p.m., according to Trump. On Thursday, Trump plans to surrender to authorities in Atlanta on charges that he and 18 allies illegally conspired to try to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia.
- Burgum injured a leg Tuesday night playing basketball, and it is uncertain whether he will be able to participate, according to a person close to the campaign who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the situation.
- Here’s a look at what to know about each of the eight candidates and what to keep an eye on as they seek to stand out.
