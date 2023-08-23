Share Comment on this story Comment

In today’s edition … John Eastman becomes the first Trump adviser to surrender in Georgia … Trump gravitates to fringe figures despite efforts to limit their influence … but first …

The campaign

Republicans offer advice to participants in the Trump-less debate

The first Republican presidential primary debate set to air on Fox News tonight is like no other first Republican primary debate.

The clear front-runner won’t be there. Instead, former president Donald Trump will release a prerecorded conversation with fired Fox host Tucker Carlson on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Carlson and Trump have had an at times tense relationship, with Carlson heavily criticizing the former president in private messages released as part of the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against the network.

But “with Trump seeking a third straight Republican nomination for president and Carlson attempting to remake his career off cable television, the two had put aside any lingering animosity to take on Fox News,” our colleagues Sarah Ellison and Josh Dawsey write

As we reported Monday, while Trump won’t be there in person, he is likely to be a major subject of the Q&A and his presence will hang over the debate.

Is 2024 the new 2016?

Tonight’s affair will echo, in some ways, the first Republican primary debate of the 2016 campaign, held on Aug. 6, 2015.

The eight Republican candidates onstage are likely to praise and criticize Trump, just as they did in that 2015 debate, when former Florida governor Jeb Bush and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) took shots at Trump while John Kasich — who was Ohio’s governor at the time and later became one of Trump’s toughest Republican critics — lauded him for “hitting a nerve in this country.”

Those and subsequent strategies didn’t work, with Trump cruising to the nomination, leaving befuddled adversaries in his wake.

So what’s a GOP candidate not named Trump to do?

We asked Republicans across the ideological spectrum what advice they would give participants in tonight’s debate.

Terry Sullivan, who ran Sen. Marco Rubio’s presidential campaign in 2016:

“Not directly engaging Donald Trump early and often is a mistake we all made in 2016. If the 2024 field tries the same approach they can expect the same outcome.”

“They all need to remember that the real guys they are running against are the two not on the stage. They have to use this time to go after both [President] Biden and Trump. The gift that Donald Trump gave these candidate is the ability for them to aggressively contrast with him without him being able to defend himself onstage. They need to take advantage of that.”

“The actual debates don’t matter nearly as much as the news coverage that follows them. Success is about having a brief memorable moment that gets picked up and replayed. That is also failure, if it’s a bad, memorable moment that gets replayed over and over.”

Erick Erickson, a conservative activist who didn't invite Trump to his forum in Atlanta last weekend:

“I would tell all the candidates they need to avoid talk of Donald Trump and make their case against Joe Biden because their goal is not to win the primary but to win the general election.”

“I would make those of criticisms of Joe Biden about the cost of living and the economy more so than cultural issues.”

Erickson also predicted that if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn’t have a good night and positive press coverage Thursday, small-dollar donors will start to flee.

Rep. Ken Buck (Colo.), a member of the House Freedom Caucus, but doesn’t support Trump:

“I think it’s important not to be Trump-lite. I think it’s important to appear thoughtful and give a few points that evoke passion in the folks that are listening.”

“Not being Trump-lite is key to distinguish themselves from the candidate who is not showing up.”

“Trump is distracted from the Republican Party. He’s distracted from the affairs of the country because he has four prosecutions and these candidates have the opportunity to show leadership when the leading candidate is not able to focus on the country's needs.”

Barbara Comstock, a former member of Congress from northern Virginia and a sharp critic of Trump:

“First, if you aren’t taking on the front-runner, don't bother, go big or go home.”

“If you can’t take on Trump, you aren’t ready to take on [Russian President Vladimir] Putin or [Chinese President] Xi Jinping. (Battles with Mickey Mouse don’t count.)”

“Second, go big on the big issues that matter for a president — Ukraine, the economy, American competitiveness and leadership in the world (beating China) — so the American people can see you as a president — leading them. Leave the petty stuff for DeSantis and Vivek [Ramaswamy] and don’t say ‘woke’ — even Trump knows most people don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), who is supporting his home-state governor, Doug Burgum:

“Articulate a strong economic message, but do not ignore the culture war issues. They matter to the base.”

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), who is backing former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley:

“The Republican nomination is not a foregone conclusion. It’s important for Republican voters to see which candidates are capable of winning in the general election, and who is not. Don’t ever underestimate Nikki Haley. You're going to see her shine in this debate. She's going to be a great president.”

Mike DuHaime, a strategist on former New Jersey governor Chris Christie’s 2016 campaign who’s advising him this time around:

Christie’s strategy of taking on Trump is “probably harder” without Trump onstage, DuHaime said.

“I think that’s why Trump made that decision,” DuHaime said. “Trump, for all of his bravado, is not the best at this and does not want to debate somebody who’s better than him.”

What message will work?

Ahead of the debate, we got a glimpse of what message works with Republican primary voters. The Post's polling team asked likely Republican primary and caucus voters about each candidate's favorability ratings.

The candidates with the highest unfavourability ratings are the ones who have broken with Trump: Pence and Christie.

“Both are underwater on favorability, with more Republican voters having an unfavorable view than a favorable view. Indeed, more than twice as many potential primary voters have a negative view of Christie rather than a positive one, while 40 percent have a positive view of Pence compared to 48 percent who view him negatively,” Emily Guskin and Clare Ence Morse write.

From the courts

John Eastman becomes the first Trump adviser to surrender in Georgia

John Eastman, a conservative attorney and the architect of the plan to use false slates of Republican electors to keep Trump in office, became the first Trump adviser to surrender at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Tuesday on charges that he, Trump and 17 others illegally conspired to overturn the former president’s 2020 election loss in Georgia, our colleague Holly Bailey reports.

“Eastman was released on a $100,000 bond. Eastman’s arrest came shortly after the surrender of another co-defendant in the Georgia case — Scott Hall , a bail bondsman implicated in the alleged Eastman’s arrest came shortly after the surrender of another co-defendant in the Georgia case —, a bail bondsman implicated in the alleged breach of election data in Coffee County, Ga., who was released on a $10,000 bond.”

“As Eastman left the jail, the lawyer, who is facing disbarment hearings in California over his alleged role in seeking to subvert the 2020 election, told reporters that he ‘absolutely’ still believes the election was stolen. ‘No question in my mind,’ Eastman said.”

Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani will travel to Atlanta today to seek local counsel, per NBC News.

John Eastman booking photo pic.twitter.com/ZupaIcFACv — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 23, 2023

Here’s what else happened Tuesday in Georgia, per Holly:

Mark Meadows and Jeffrey Clark asked a federal judge to block Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) from having them arrested. The former White House chief of staff and former Justice Department official “filed separate ‘emergency’ motions asking U.S. District Court Judge Steve C. Jones to stay the Fulton County case and allow them to ignore a deadline set by Willis to surrender by noon Friday until he rules on whether their cases can be moved out of state court.”

A third defendant asks to move the Georgia case to federal court. Former Georgia Republican Party chair David Shafer , who is facing charges for his role in the assembling of Trump electors, joined Meadows and Clark on Monday “in filing to move his case to federal court, claiming his role as a Trump elector makes him a federal official.”

Bail negotiations in the Georgia case continue. “ Here are the new bond agreements: Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis — $100,000 Trump elector Cathleen Latham — $75,000 Former Georgia Republican Party chair David Shafer — $75,000 Georgia attorney Robert Cheeley — $50,000 Former Trump campaign official Mike Roman — $50,000 Georgia state Sen. Shawn Still (R) — $10,000 Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee , who is overseeing the case, signed off on several agreements paving the way for co-defendants to surrender at the jail in coming days.”

Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis — $100,000

Trump elector Cathleen Latham — $75,000

Former Georgia Republican Party chair David Shafer — $75,000

Georgia attorney Robert Cheeley — $50,000

Former Trump campaign official Mike Roman — $50,000

Georgia state Sen. Shawn Still (R) — $10,000

The campaign

Trump gravitates to fringe figures despite efforts to limit their influence

Our colleagues Isaac Arnsdorf, Josh Dawsey and Jacqueline Alemany take a look at the former president’s embrace of “fringe figures,” a.k.a. those who have been ostracized by members of the Republican Party, banned from social media platforms, wracked with scandals or labeled as being a white supremacist.

They include former congressional candidate Laura Loomer; Liz Harrington, the former editor in chief of Stephen K. Bannon’s “War Room” website; former One America News anchor Natalie Harp; Dick Morris, a former top adviser to President Bill Clinton who was ousted over a prostitution scandal and political operative Roger Stone.

Here’s an excerpt:

“Trump’s current presidential campaign in some ways is more professionalized and orderly than his past operations — so far not besmirched by as much infighting, sudden staff firings and other drama,” Isaac, Josh and Jackie write. “He has attracted a series of respected GOP strategists who have run successful campaigns and his team has worked behind the scenes with savvy operatives to shape primary rules, GOP officials say.”

“But the candidate is still finding himself drawn to fringe figures, outside the formal chain of command, who reinforce — and encourage — his most pugilistic impulses.

“I read in disbelief at some of the people he’s brought back, but he likes the sycophants, he likes people telling him how great he is and all the rest,” John F. Kelly, one of his former White House chiefs of staff, told our colleagues. “Particularly now, when he’s really under assault, and justifiably so. He would for sure want to surround himself with people telling him how great he is. He always wants the people around who say, ‘Yes, sir, you are the smartest, you are the genius.’”

