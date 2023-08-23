Share Comment on this story Comment

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1973, a failed bank robbery in Stockholm turned into a multi-day hostage-taking. The captives ended up sympathizing with their captor, a dynamic popularly labeled “Stockholm syndrome” as a result. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea Six suggested questions for the GOP debate The Daily 202 is generally down on crowded primary debates, which can feel less substantively informative and more like simultaneous infomercials. Candidates introduce (or reintroduce) themselves to voters and hunt for a viral moment that could attract voters and, crucially, donors.

Still, the first formal primary debate is upon us, and eight Republican candidates for president will share a stage tonight in Milwaukee, to be peppered with policy (and perhaps personal) questions from Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

Even in former president Donald Trump’s ratings-sapping absence, the stakes are high. For some of these candidates, it’ll be the largest GOP primary audience they’ll get.

MacCallum told The Hill on Tuesday the runaway front-runner’s absence gives the others a “golden opportunity” and “a little more room to breathe” while the moderators will provide “a lot of focus on the issues that people care about,” notably the economy.

Whatever the question, every answer can be expected to include a knock at President Biden. The candidates are, after all, auditioning to take him on in November 2024. And even the ones rumored to be vying to be Trump’s running mate need to show they can criticize the incumbent.

Aware of the evergreen challenge of getting politicians of any stripe to provide answers, not replies, there are six questions The Daily 202 wouldn’t hate to hear at the debate.

1. Show of hands: Who thinks Mike Pence did the right thing on Jan. 6?

Yeah, “show of hands” questions are widely loathed. So are “yes or no” questions about complex policy issues. But this isn’t a complex policy issue. Pence refused to overturn Biden’s victory even as Trump supporters ransacked the Capitol, some chanting “hang Mike Pence,” violently interrupting the transfer of power for the first time in the republic’s history.

Some candidates may try to refuse to answer.

2. What’s your plan for addressing the fentanyl crisis? Be specific.

The synthetic opioid is thought to be the leading cause of death for Americans 18-49, and policymakers at every level of government have been groping for solutions. It is quite simply one of the most frustrating — and far-reaching — policy problems the country faces. (Another is the climate crisis.)

This would surely elicit “close the border” rhetoric and attacks on Biden. But the GOP field has also seemed to coalesce behind taking unilateral military action in Mexico against the cartels that produce fentanyl there, often from precursor chemicals shipped from China. Candidates have said they would do this whether Mexico consented or not. They would also interdict ships suspected of carrying the precursor chemicals, while glossing over how they would know.

Would they also support legalizing fentanyl testing strips? What about making overdose-reversing medicine more available in public places?

3. What are the downsides of your fentanyl policy?

Yes, this is la-la-land territory. In the la-la-land primary, the candidates eagerly show that they take a thoughtful cost-and-benefit approach to momentous policy decisions. In the real world, the odds of a would-be president publicly picking apart their own policy are vanishingly small.

But consider that striking the cartels without Mexico’s consent would be an act of war. Would that be worth it? What would happen to Mexican help with immigration? How would “close the border”-style policies affect the economic relationship with America’s largest trading partner?

4. Tell me three steps you’d take on the economy.

This would probably elicit some pretty rote answers — stop the spending! Bidenflation! But there’s no way to skip this topic. And this might provide an opportunity for some differentiation among the candidates. Perhaps start a conversation about Social Security and Medicare?

5. Would you use government power to punish corporations for political positions?

Trump regularly attacked corporations that angered him — whether politically, financially, or personally. Pence has come out against using government power to punish corporations for political positions. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) is famously in a legal and political war with Disney.

Where do the candidates draw the line?

6. Do you support a national ban on abortion? At what stage of pregnancy?

The Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision has upended the politics of abortion, powered a series of Democratic electoral successes, and led Biden’s party to look for ways to harness its potency in 2024.

But The Daily 202 knows die-hard conservatives who are perfectly happy to put up with less-than-stellar midterm results and weather other political setbacks as the price of striking down Roe v. Wade, a lifelong cause for many Republicans.

And striking it down means talk of nationwide bans or restrictions is on the table in a way that it was not in 2020. As state legislatures under Democratic control codify abortion rights, look for the pro-life movement to seek countrywide limits.

Possibly with the help of the next president.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Justice Dept. brings wave of cases over $836 million in alleged covid fraud

“In one of the largest national crackdowns on fraud targeting federal coronavirus aid, the Justice Department on Wednesday said it had brought 718 law enforcement actions in connection with the alleged theft of more than $836 million,” Tony Romm reports.

“The vast array of criminal charges and other sanctions — part of a federal sweep conducted over the past three months — reflected the ongoing, costly work in Washington to recover stolen pandemic funds roughly three years after the peak of the public health crisis.”

Guns killed a record number of U.S. children in 2021, study finds

“The report said 4,752 children died from a firearm injury in 2021 — an increase of almost 42 percent from 2018. The study, published in the journal American Academy of Pediatrics, found nearly half of those who died in 2021 were Black and about 85 percent were males," Ellen Francis reports.

Doug Burgum suffers leg injury; unclear if he can attend GOP presidential debate

“North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) injured a leg Tuesday night playing basketball, and it is uncertain whether he will be able to participate in the first Republican presidential primary debate Wednesday night, according to a person close to the campaign who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the situation,” Amy B Wang and Dylan Wells report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

A sex educator in Michigan refused to be shamed. Then came the backlash.

“In her 21 years at the health department, the county’s teen pregnancy rate had decreased by 76 percent and is the fourth-lowest among Michigan’s 83 counties. The abortion rate for Ottawa County during the same period fell by 18 percent, according to state data,” Greg Jaffe and Patrick Marley report.

“The county’s successes, though, were colliding with the fears of many Christian conservatives that they were losing the culture wars; that their faith and families were under siege. The new board members and their backers saw Pride flags — which had become a common sight in stores along Ottawa’s Lake Michigan shore — as markers of a society that they believed celebrated sex, promiscuity and perversion.”

Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump reunite to try to upstage Fox News

“For Trump, the interview allows him the chance to steal the spotlight away from lower-polling rivals even as he stays off the stage of the RNC-sponsored debate. It also is a not-so-subtle jab at Fox, the network that helped build his political career but has lately been shopping for another Republican candidate to unofficially back in the presidential primary,” Sarah Ellison and Josh Dawsey report.

For Carlson, the session with Trump offers a possible boost to efforts to rebuild his audience on X and beyond. Carlson was Fox's highest-rated primetime star before his show was abruptly canceled following the network's $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems in April."

Debate prep

… and beyond

D.C. Attorney General is probing Leonard Leo’s network

“The scope of the investigation is unclear. But it comes after POLITICO reported in March that one of Leo’s nonprofits — registered as a charity — paid his for-profit company tens of millions of dollars in the two years since he joined the company. A few weeks later, a progressive watchdog group filed a complaint with the D.C. attorney general and the IRS requesting a probe into what services were provided and whether Leo was in violation of laws against using charities for personal enrichment,” Politico’s Heidi Przybyla reports.

Ticketed for being homeless? Supreme Court asked to weigh if punishment is ‘cruel and unusual’

“A city in Oregon asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to decide whether local governments may ticket homeless people sleeping on public property or whether that is a cruel and unusual punishment that violates the Constitution,” USA Today’s John Fritze reports.

The question of whether people without homes can be punished under laws designed to regulate public camping and sleeping outside has been percolating in federal courts for years as several states and cities grapple with burgeoning homelessness. The Supreme Court declined to consider a similar case in 2019 after a federal appeals court in California ruled that homeless Americans could not face criminal prosecution."

The Biden agenda

The Biden administration is turning a lower percentage of border-crossing migrants back into Mexico

“Biden administration officials say their new immigration policies have discouraged many migrants from trying to cross the border since the Covid ban known as Title 42 ended in May. But an NBC News review of border crossing data shows that the Department of Homeland Security is also expelling fewer migrants per day back to Mexico than it was in the last full month before the end of Title 42,” NBC News’s Julia Ainsley reports.

Sept. 11 families make emotional plea to Biden

“More than 2,000 family members of people who died in the Sept. 11 terror attacks have signed a letter to President Joe Biden protesting a potential plea agreement between the government and five suspected masterminds held at Guantanamo Bay,” Politico’s Eli Stokols and Jennifer Haberkorn report.

What Republicans and Democrats think about extreme weather, visualized

“While there is wide public concern over extreme weather, Americans are deeply divided — along partisan lines — on whether climate change is helping to drive these events, according to a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll,” Amudalat Ajasa, Scott Clement and Emily Guskin report.

Hot on the left

The conflicted analysis of what an auto workers strike would ‘cost’

“As 150,000 members of the United Auto Workers gear up for a possible strike against the “Big Three”—Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors—we are seeing the re-emergence of a well-worn media trope: fearmongering about how a collective work stoppage could harm ‘the economy.’ This slant is common, from the media buildup to the potential rail strike to the potential UPS strike. This time, media outlets are throwing around a scary-sounding number: $5 billion,” David Dayen writes for the American Prospect.

But further scrutiny is warranted of the organization that came up with the $5 billion figure. The study was conducted by the Anderson Economic Group, an economic consultancy firm … What none of the above outlets disclose is that Ford and General Motors—two of the companies involved in negotiations with workers on a new contract—are listed as business clients of Anderson Economic Group."

Hot on the right

Newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy is taking flak ahead of Republican debate

“Ramaswamy is a first-time candidate who has centered his campaign on extreme policy proposals and his status as a political outsider — effectively running as a next iteration of Trump. At 38, the tech entrepreneur and son of Indian immigrants who earned a fortune in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals will be the youngest candidate onstage and the only one who has not served in elected office,” Dylan Wells and Maeve Reston report.

“Increasingly, some of his rivals consider him a threat because of the warm response he is getting from GOP voters and the uptick in his support in some polls, though whether he holds up under that pressure is an open question, some Republicans said.”

Today in Washington

Biden is in Lake Tahoe today with no public events scheduled.

In closing

The Facebook settlement claim deadline is Friday. Here’s how to apply.

“Five years after the Cambridge Analytica scandal, millions of Facebook users may be able to get money back from the social media company for their troubles,” Heather Kelly reports.

Facebook, which is owned by Meta, reached a $725 million class-action settlement earlier this year over claims it shared users' data without their consent. Millions of people can fill out a claim form to get a slice of the settlement amount, but only if they apply before the deadline this Friday, Aug. 25."

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.