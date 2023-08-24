Share Comment on this story Comment

Happy Thursday! I am shocked, shocked I tell you, that yet another presidential debate ignored antitrust, privacy, online safety and other big-ticket issues for The Technology 202 reader bloc. Send notes of outrage (and news tips) to: cristiano.lima@washpost.com. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A quick programming note: The newsletter will be off next week and return after Labor Day. See you on the other side!

Below: The FCC considers denying a Fox station a renewed broadcast license, and large platforms face new E.U. rules starting Friday. First:

Apple’s surprising about-face on 'right to repair'

After years of aggressively lobbying against “right to repair” legislation, iPhone maker Apple this week endorsed a measure requiring companies to give customers the tools to fix their products independently — a landmark reversal that follows years of mounting pressure from advocates, lawmakers and federal regulators.

Advertisement

Apple spokesman Nick Leahy said in a statement Wednesday that the tech giant “supports California’s Right to Repair Act,” SB 244, “so all Californians have even greater access to repairs while also protecting their safety, security, and privacy.”

Proponents of the campaign called it a massive and potentially game-changing shift by Apple, which has long resisted and lobbied against “right to repair” legislation.

California legislators for years have struggled to advance legislation on the issue amid consistent industry resistance.

Apple’s reversal, proponents of the effort said, could clinch them legislative victory in California.

“Industry support should greatly help the bill's chance of passing, and hopefully can be an effective template for other states,” said Electronic Frontier Foundation associate director Hayley Tsukayama, who previously worked at The Washington Post.

Advertisement

Nathan Proctor, a senior director at the consumer advocacy group U.S. PIRG, called it a “huge step” that “likely puts the California bill, which already earned extensive support, over the top.”

“It is also a very significant show of force for the broader Right to Repair movement, which has been going head to head with Apple for a decade,” Proctor said in an email.

Gay Gordon-Byrne, executive director of the Repair Association, a coalition of advocacy groups that lobbies in favor of “right to repair” legislation, said the timing of the endorsement suggests Apple “realizes they won't be able to stop” the bill from advancing, and so “they are clearly trying to get out in front of another legislative defeat.”

In addition to growing threats from state legislators, the Biden administration has upped the pressure on tech companies to allow their customers to fix their products.

Advertisement

President Biden in July 2021 signed an executive order that urged the Federal Trade Commission to craft rules “barring unfair methods of competition,” including when cell phone manufacturers “impose restrictions on self and third-party repairs.”

The FTC shortly after voted unanimously to ramp up its enforcement against such restrictions, with Chair Lina Khan saying at the time that those limits “can significantly raise costs for consumers, stifle innovation, close off business opportunity for independent repair shops, create unnecessary electronic waste, delay timely repairs, and undermine resiliency.”

Facing the prospect of tougher federal enforcement, tech companies responded, with both Microsoft and Apple announcing plans to make it easier for customers to fix their products within a few months, marking another major victory for the “right to repair” movement.

Advertisement

Biden later touted the changes, saying, “What’s happened [is] a lot of these companies said, ‘You’re right. We’re going to voluntarily do it. You don’t have to order us to do it.’”

Even so, groups representing Apple have reportedly continued to lobby around “right to repair” legislation at the state level as officials pushed to enshrine such protections.

The effort has seemingly notched legislative victories since, leading to the passage of some state measures that “right to repair” proponents saw as weak.

Proctor said that while “Apple was able to negotiate changes to the bill” in California, he believes the proposal “remains strong.”

Our top tabs

FCC asks for public comment on renewing Fox TV license

The Federal Communications Commission requested public comment on whether the agency should renew Fox’s Philadelphia TV station license after a grass-roots organization argued that it should be revoked because Fox knowingly broadcast false information about the 2020 election, Bloomberg News’s Todd Shields reports.

Advertisement

Shields writes: “The Media and Democracy Project, a nonprofit group that calls itself non-partisan, in July urged the FCC to deny renewal for WTXF-TV. The next Fox station to seek license renewal won’t do so until 2028, according to Fox.”

The FCC in a notice said public input on the matter would “serve the public interest,” the report adds.

Share this article Share

The nonprofit argues that WTXF and Fox willingly distorted news about the 2020 presidential election, having relied partly on findings from Dominion Voting Systems, which filed a defamation lawsuit with Fox that alleged the network falsely claimed the company deliberately rigged its voting machines.

E.U.’s Breton wants Big Tech to view new law as way to restore trust

E.U. industry chief Thierry Breton said a sweeping law that large digital services will be subject to beginning Friday should be used as a way for tech giants to restore trust and safety on their platforms, Foo Yun Chee reports for Reuters.

Advertisement

The Digital Services Act directs qualifying entities to run annual risk assessments about illegal content on their sites, submit to independent audits and provide researchers with data about how their platforms operate. Violators can face fees of up to 6% of their global revenue.

“Complying with the DSA is not a punishment — it is an opportunity for these online platforms to reinforce their brand value and reputation as a trustworthy site,” Breton said. He later added: “My services and I will thoroughly enforce the DSA, and fully use our new powers to investigate and sanction platforms where warranted.”

“These very large online platforms and very large online search engines have until Friday to provide their first annual risk assessment to the European Commission,” Yun Chee writes.

Facebook and Twitter pulling back from news amid natural disasters

Facebook and Twitter, platforms that have historically made themselves essential news providers to their users in times of crisis, have recently become less invested in prioritizing news delivery. The consequences are being felt by victims of natural disasters in California and Canada, our colleague Will Oremus reports.

Advertisement

With wildfires raging in western Canada and a tropical storm having flooded parts of Southern California, the companies are missing in action, Will writes. Meta ended news in Canada this month over disagreements with a law requiring it to pay news publishers for distributing their content, and users who turn to X, formerly known as Twitter, for real-time updates are struggling to discern between fact and fiction after owner Elon Musk rejiggered the site’s verification policies.

“Just a few years ago, Twitter was a really valuable way for us to communicate with the public,” said Brian Ferguson, deputy director of crisis communications for California’s Office of Emergency Services. “It’s much more challenging now because of some of the changes that have happened.”

Inside the industry

Advertisement

Workforce report

Trending

Daybook

Emad Mostaque Stability AI CEO speaks with Axios at 1 p.m.

The Cato Institute holds a discussion on how E.U. and U.K. tech policy affects American companies at 2 p.m.

Before you log off

That’s all for today — thank you so much for joining us! Make sure to tell others to subscribe to The Technology 202 here. Get in touch with tips, feedback or greetings on Twitter or email.