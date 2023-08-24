Share Comment on this story Comment

The campaign

DeSantis’ forgettable night

The first Republican primary debate of the 2024 presidential race can be summed up in one contradiction.

The eight candidates onstage were there to make the case it was time for the party to move past former president Donald Trump, who skipped the debate but is leading the field by a huge margin. But six of the eight Republicans onstage said they’d support him if he won the nomination, even if he was convicted in one or more of the four cases in which he’s been indicted. (Trump will turn himself in later today in Georgia. More on that below.)

Dan Balz writes. “Instead of taking advantage of a stage without Trump, the eight candidates onstage quickly descended into disagreement, insults and name-calling that left one another as scathed as the former president,” our colleague

As expected, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie made the most aggressive case against Trump — Christie and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson were the only ones who didn’t raise their hands when asked if they’d back Trump if he was convicted.

But Mike Pence, Trump’s vice president, and Nikki Haley, Trump’s former United Nations ambassador, criticized him at times, too.

Pence told viewers that Trump “asked me to put him above the Constitution” on Jan. 6, 2021.

But others came to Trump’s defense, echoing his accusations that the federal government has been “weaponized” against him.

Overall, most of the candidates were reluctant to go after Trump too hard and alienate the party’s base, which still overwhelmingly supports the former president.

That’s a tough way to take the lead away from him.

Here are seven other takeaways from the debate:

No one ganged up on DeSantis

A memo from a super PAC supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that leaked last week advised DeSantis — who has the second-highest support behind Trump in almost all polls — on how to handle the expected attacks from his rivals during the debate.

But those attacks mostly never came. At times, he seemed like almost a non-factor in the debate — a dynamic that underscored how far he’s fallen since he was seen as the biggest threat to Trump following his overwhelming 2022 reelection victory in Florida.

Instead, the other Republicans onstage trained their fire on the man standing next to DeSantis at the center of the stage: Vivek Ramaswamy, the 38-year-old entrepreneur who got into particularly sharp exchanges with Pence and Haley.

Ramaswamy takes up Trump’s mantle

No candidate defended Trump as vociferously as Ramaswamy, who berated Christie for criticizing Trump and called Trump “the best president of 21st century” when moderators Brett Baier and Martha MacCallum of Fox News asked about the charges against him.

Ramaswamy also echoed Trump’s skepticism on U.S. aid for Ukraine. He was the only one to raise his hand when the moderators asked whether the candidates opposed more aid.

And he invoked Trump’s willingness to reject Reaganesque optimism and talk about America in almost apocalyptic terms.

“It is not morning in America,” he said. “We live in a dark moment.”

Haley and Pence had standout nights

Haley’s answers were definitive, targeted and steeped in policy.

Haley attacked her own party over government spending — a surprising and effective way to blame current and former lawmakers on the stage as well as the Trump administration for the surging national debt. “Donald Trump added $8 trillion to our debt,” Haley said.

The Biden campaign liked her answer, too, and it could very well be part of campaign ads.

Pence also appeared to have a good night. He was clear on his position on abortion — calling for a national abortion ban — and in his defense of U.S. aid to Ukraine, arguing that a Russian victory would be dangerous for the United and much of the world.

Whether their performances moved the needle with GOP voters is TBD.

Pence, Christie, Ramaswamy spoke the most

Pence’s disdain for Ramaswamy was obvious. He quipped that presidents shouldn’t be too old or “too young” and called Ramaswamy a “rookie.” Christie also went after Ramaswamy — “I’ve had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT standing up here,” he said at one point — and Ramaswamy attacked both of them in turn.

Those clashes helped give Pence the most speaking time: 12.6 minutes, according to our colleague Hanna Zakharenko.

Christie had the second-most speaking time, with 11.6 minutes, followed by Ramaswamy.

Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) and Hutchinson talked the least, both speaking for less than eight minutes.

A surprise: substantive policy discussion

There were lots of clashes and interruptions and petty insults, but the debate also exposed real divides on policy.

Haley, who hails from a coastal state, called climate change “real,” while Ramaswamy derided it as a hoax. And there was sharp disagreement on abortion, which Republicans are struggling to figure out how to handle more than a year after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.

Haley argued it would be impossible to get a 15-week abortion ban through the Senate — “be honest with the American people” she told her rivals — and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum reiterated his support for leaving abortion restrictions up to the states. These positions drew sharp rejoinders from Pence and Hutchinson, who argued for tight restrictions to access to abortions.

What culture wars?

Aside from abortion, culture war issues were relatively absent from the debate until the moderators asked about education deep in the second hour, allowing DeSantis to talk about his fight against “critical race theory” and “gender ideology.”

The word “woke,” by our count, was only mentioned once.

What Trump did instead

Trump’s 46-minute interview with fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, was … uneventful and strange.

The meandering, long-winded conversation veered into multiple conspiracy theories. One of Carlson’s first questions: whether Trump believed that Jeffrey Epstein, who was in prison for sexual trafficking of minors, died by suicide. Trump didn’t take the bait, eventually saying that he does think Epstein killed himself.

Carlson also asked Trump if he was worried that “they” are going to kill him. Trump didn’t really answer that question, either. But when Carlson asked if there would be more political violence, Trump didn't rule it out.

“I don’t know,” Trump said. “I can say this: There’s a level of passion that I’ve never seen. There’s a level of hatred that I’ve never seen. And that’s probably a bad combination.”

What we're watching

Trump to surrender in Georgia

Trump is expected to turn himself in to Georgia authorities at the Fulton County Jail today on charges that he illegally conspired with 18 co-defendants to reverse Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory in the state.

Here’s what will likely happen when he surrenders today, per a co-defendant who spoke to The Washington Post about their own Fulton County Jail booking process:

“Upon arrival at the jail this week, the defendant was asked to show their ID and then walked down a long corridor past crowded, glass-walled rooms filled with people who were waiting to post bail, this person said. The defendant was not required to enter any of those rooms.”

“The defendant was scanned for weapons, and then a jail employee read the charges aloud.”

“The defendant’s fingerprints were then scanned electronically, but the sheriff’s staff did not ask for the individual’s height or weight, even though those numbers appear on the booking record. The defendant then was asked to sign some paperwork. After about 25 minutes, the process was over and the defendant was free to leave.”



Here’s what happened Wednesday in Georgia, per our colleagues:

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani and was released on a $150,000 bond. surrendered at the Fulton County Jail and was released on a $150,000 bond.

A Federal judge denied Mark Meadows and Jeffrey Clark’s request to block their arrests. The ruling means the former White House chief of staff and former Justice Department official “will have to negotiate bond and surrender at the jail by Friday or a warrant will be issued for their arrest.”

A third defendant asks for a speedy trial. “Lawyers for “Lawyers for Kenneth Chesebro , who also surrendered Wednesday, filed a motion in Fulton County Superior Court seeking a speedy trial. If approved by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee , who is overseeing the case, that could mean Willis would have to begin presenting her case against all 19 defendants by early November — even if other defendants hoped to waive their right to a speedy trial.”

More Trump allies turn themselves in. “In addition to Giuliani, Sidney Powell — a former federal prosecutor who served on Trump’s post-election legal team — and Jenna Ellis, another member of that legal team, turned themselves in Wednesday afternoon,” “In addition to Giuliani,— a former federal prosecutor who served on Trump’s post-election legal team — and, another member of that legal team, turned themselves in Wednesday afternoon,” our colleagues Ben Brasch, Amy, Holly and Jacqueline report

The president can go on vacation, but the news never rests

White House reporter and renowned Bidenologist Matt Viser files this week’s Notebook:

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Some days presidential coverage means a spot in the Oval Office to witness important moments in history. Other days it means a seat at a news conference in a foreign capital.

On Wednesday, it meant standing on a patch of grass at a shopping mall here, with sporting goods and book stores as well as real estate offices, waiting for Biden to finish a Pilates and spin class.

The president this week is on vacation here and has spent most days at the property his family is renting. (The home belongs to Democratic donors Tom Steyer and Kat Taylor; the Bidens are renting it for what the White House has said is “fair market value”).

The property is tucked in a neighborhood with access to golfing, getting to the water, and other recreational activities.

But it apparently doesn’t have Pilates.

So, Biden and several family members took a 30-minute drive, reporters in tow. Just as they were leaving, news broke of a plane crash in Russia that apparently had carried Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeniy Prigozhin.

White House aides let us know that Biden had been briefed on the crash. They also let us know that he was taking a Pilates and spin class.

As Biden emerged — carrying a banana blueberry smoothie — he walked over to speak with reporters who had shouted about the plane crash.

“I don’t know for a fact what happened,” he said. “But I am not surprised.”

Asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind the plane crash, he said, “There’s not much that happens in Russia that Putin is not behind, but I don’t know enough to know the answer. I’ve been working out for the last hour and a half.”

Biden also said he planned to watch some of the Republican debate. Asked about his expectations, he smiled broadly and said, “I have none.”

With that, he got back in his car and the motorcade drove back to his rental home where he remained the rest of the day.

You can read all of Matt’s work here and follow him on X here.

Abroad

Questions swirl about Putin rival Prigozhin’s fate

‘A meteoric rise and fall’: “Two months to the day since he launched an audacious challenge to Russian President Vladmir Putin’s rule, Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeniy Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed northwest of Moscow, killing all 10 people aboard, according to Russian aviation authorities,” per our colleagues Mary Ilyushina, Robyn Dixon and Francesca Ebel.

“There was no confirmation of his death Wednesday from Russian or U.S. officials, or from Prigozhin’s press service, which has not posted online since June.” or from Prigozhin’s press service, which has not posted online since June.”

“If confirmed, Prigozhin’s death would cap a meteoric rise and fall for a convict turned restaurateur turned warlord. He used his mercenary army to expand Russian influence in Africa and the Middle East and came to Putin’s rescue during his stalled invasion of Ukraine, only to rebel against the country’s military leadership and be branded an enemy of the state.”

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

Déjà vu 😵‍💫

And have a happy #ThrowbackThursday

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.