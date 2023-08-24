Share Comment on this story Comment

Happy Thursday, y’all. This newsletter takes its own August recess every year, and it’s our last edition until Sept. 5. Don’t miss us too much. Stay in touch at rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Not a subscriber? Sign up here. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Today’s edition: Our colleague Fenit Nirappil has a Q&A with Demetre Daskalakis, who’s heading to a new role at the CDC after helping lead the White House’s mpox response. South Carolina’s highest court upholds an early-in-pregnancy ban. But first …

The GOP presidential debate underscores the party’s deep divides on abortion

There has been no clear consensus in the crowded GOP presidential field over whether to enact a nationwide abortion ban. That split was on full display during the first debate last night.

During a roughly 10-minute exchange, the candidates largely leaned into their previous talking points or positions on the issue. But the answers were still revealing for a reason: They underscore how tricky abortion policy has become for the party ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Abortion rights has repeatedly won at the ballot box since then, while Republican candidates face intense pressure from prominent antiabortion activists to back nationwide restrictions — and those who declined to do so on the debate stage quickly drew heat from SBA Pro-Life America.

Here’s a snapshot of where the candidates landed:

Former vice president Mike Pence sought to portray himself as a longtime antiabortion warrior.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who signed a ban after six weeks of pregnancy in his state this spring — again steered away from directly answering whether he’d do so at the national level and instead attacked Democrats who support abortion rights later in pregnancy. again steered away from directly answering whether he’d do so at the national level and instead attacked Democrats who support abortion rights later in pregnancy.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum took a constitutionalist approach, arguing that the issue was returned to the states and should remain there.

Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) made the case for a ban on abortions at 15 weeks, a stance one of the nation’s leading antiabortion groups has been pushing candidates to take.

Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley largely deflected and instead focused on finding a “consensus” around abortion. She argued that Republicans in Congress won’t have the votes in the Senate to pass federal abortion limits.

Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson said the issue was likely to be decided by the states, “but it’s certainly fine for it to be addressed at the national level as well.”

Entrepreneur and political newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie didn’t weigh in during this portion of the debate.

The politics

The fate of abortion rights is one of the most pressing questions facing American politicians at this moment — and will feature prominently throughout the 2024 elections for president, Congress and state-level races.

Democrats say the issue is one of the most potent for their party and are strategizing on how to sustain their momentum after a string of recent victories. Meanwhile, antiabortion activists have vented their frustrations with GOP candidates who have sidestepped their calls to unify behind, at minimum, a 15-week ban. Others want candidates to go even further.

“Tonight’s Republican presidential debate made it clear who is and is not prepared to be a National Defender of Life,” Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of SBA Pro-Life America who attended the debate in Milwaukee, said in a statement. She specifically praised Pence, Scott and Hutchinson, while bashing Burgum’s position as “unacceptable” for a presidential contender.

The sparring

The tensest exchange of the night on abortion came from a surprising pair: Pence and Haley. The former vice president referred to Haley’s call for a “consensus” as the “opposite of leadership.”

“When you’re talking about a federal ban, be honest with the American people,” Haley shot back.

“I am being honest,” Pence replied.

“We haven’t had 45 pro-life senators in over 100 years, so no Republican president can ban abortion … Don’t make women feel like they have to decide on this issue when you know we don’t have 60 Senate votes,” she said.

Our take: Even if Republicans don’t have the votes in Congress, a lot hinges on the 2024 presidential contest. The federal government’s ability to intervene in state legislation is limited, but the Biden administration has issued various guidelines, executive orders and legal interpretations aimed at protecting abortion rights. A Republican president could rescind those policies — and we didn’t hear a peep on whether or not they’d do so last night.

Mary Ziegler, a professor of law at the University of California at Davis:

Quietly losing my mind on the irrelevance of these abortion questions. What about executive orders, as @AUL has called for? Or enforcement of the Comstock Act?



We know nothing about the areas where a GOP president could actually *do* something. https://t.co/o69231sPDF — Mary Ziegler (@maryrziegler) August 24, 2023

Don’t forget the coronavirus

Abortion isn’t the only health policy area that got airtime last night. Several candidates took a few swipes at covid-era lockdowns and pandemic spending, but DeSantis in particular seized on the topic as a way of making his case against former president Donald Trump, the front-runner of the Republican contest who opted to skip the debate.

“Covid-19 is one of the few issues where DeSantis is truly comfortable criticizing Trump,” our colleague Hannah Knowles writes. “He says the former president should have fired Anthony Fauci.”

Yes, but … Trump floated the idea of sacking the longtime (and former) National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director. He technically couldn’t have directly fired Fauci because he wasn’t a political appointee, The Post’s Paulina Villegas previously reported.

As a career federal employee, Fauci was protected by federal civil service regulations that shielded him from being fired or demoted for political reasons.

Otherwise, health care — an issuing representing nearly one-fifth of the U.S. economy — was largely absent from the debate.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis:

As president, I will never let the Deep State bureaucrats lock you down. pic.twitter.com/SaaCHUzacf — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) August 24, 2023

From our reporters' notebooks

A Q&A with Demetre Daskalakis

This week, our colleague Fenit Nirappil caught up with Demetre Daskalakis as he transitions from coordinating the White House mpox response to a new role at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Daskalakis’s experience in gay sexual health outreach proved to be an asset responding to the mpox outbreak that primarily affected the community. Now he’s taking his skills to a broader role leading the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, where he’ll quickly face several challenges: an uptick in coronavirus cases and the upcoming seasonal RSV and influenza waves.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Fenit: We were worried about an mpox resurgence this summer, especially after an outbreak in vaccinated people in Chicago. Why didn’t it materialize?

Daskalakis: We definitely saw the immunity people had along with vaccination worked. I highlight New York and D.C. because their vaccination rates were among the highest in the country and they had a lot of opportunities and events that could have potentially led to larger flares of mpox, and we didn’t see it.

We are in such a different place in August 2023 than we were in August 2022. Even though vaccines aren’t perfect and tests aren’t perfect and people don’t always listen to behavioral guidance, I think when you put all three of them together, we saw what happened this summer.

Fenit: The White House just launched a new Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy. What kind of difference would an office like that have made in responding to mpox?

Daskalakis: Having an aerial view of this situation and working closely with agencies with being able to achieve a really tight response, that’s the benefit of a new office. It’s just another level of coordination that allows everything to row in the same direction. I’m excited for that office, and I’m excited to work with them in my new role.

Fenit: One of the challenges in the mpox response was limited visibility into vaccination data. How do you expect that to affect the covid response with data sharing requirements lifted with the end of the public health emergency?

Daskalakis: It goes back to maintaining really strong relationships with jurisdictions and really encouraging them to provide the data we need nationally to be able to move the response forward. We need to work with them to optimize the data we can get, while acknowledging local limits.

Fenit: How is covid going to fit into your priorities in your new role?

Daskalakis: The whole vision is really looking at the respiratory season across different pathogens. Covid is going to be a major focus as we are entering respiratory virus season, but that’s not the only focus. It’s going to be also looking at RSV as well as influenza and all of the different viruses that can overlap and potentially cause not only illness and disease but also stress to the health-care system.

Reproductive wars

South Carolina’s highest court upholds strict abortion ban

South Carolina’s Supreme Court upheld a new law banning most abortions after roughly six weeks, a move that could once again shake up the nation’s abortion landscape in the Southeast.

The details: The 4-1 decision is a reversal from January. That’s when the court issued a 3-2 decision finding a similar law violated the right to privacy in the state constitution.

Writing for the majority yesterday, Justice John W. Kittredge wrote that the law passed in May was “materially different” from the 2021 version that the court struck down.

The prior ruling was written by the state’s sole female justice, who has since retired because of the court’s age limits. The legislature replaced her with a male justice, which made South Carolina the only state in the nation to have an all-male high court.

After the opinion was released yesterday, clinics immediately stopped performing abortions for patients who are more than six weeks pregnant. An attorney with Planned Parenthood Federation of America said the group was seeking clarity from the court to confirm whether the ban took effect right away. Abortions had been legal up to 22 weeks of pregnancy.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R):

My statement on the S.C. Supreme Court’s ruling that will protect the lives of countless unborn children: pic.twitter.com/4gM9SEuVlb — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) August 23, 2023

South Carolina House Democrats:

South Carolina has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the country.



Instead of expanding Medicaid to help address this crisis, Republicans are too busy taking away women’s freedom. — SC House Democrats (@SCHouseDems) August 23, 2023

Coronavirus

What we’re watching: the BA.2.86 subvariant

The recently detected BA.2.86 coronavirus subvariant may be more capable of causing infection in people who have previously contracted the virus or have been vaccinated than existing variants, the CDC said in a risk assessment yesterday.

What you need to know: So far, two cases of BA.2.86 have been confirmed in the United States. At this point, researchers say there isn’t any evidence that the subvariant causes more severe illnesses than the ones before it, though the agency cautioned it’s too soon to know for sure.

However, the strain is unique because it has a higher number of mutations compared with previously detected omicron variants, raising questions about its impact on immunity from vaccines and previous infections, the agency said.

CDC Director Mandy Cohen:

Check out the latest on what @CDCGov knows now about #COVID19 & the new BA.2.86 variant.



We are learning more each day so check back often. https://t.co/99Q3lfuLM7 — Mandy K. Cohen, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) August 23, 2023

In other health news

