Asked about climate change, GOP presidential candidates blame China

The Republican presidential debate last night offered a revealing window into how each candidate would either address or ignore climate change from the Oval Office.

In one of the most revealing exchanges, several candidates blamed China and other foreign countries for their planet-warming emissions, overlooking America’s role as the largest historical emitter of greenhouse gases. As things stand now, China produces roughly double the carbon emissions of the U.S., but the U.S. exceeds China on emissions per capita.

The Fox News moderators prompted the exchange by asking: “Polls consistently show that young people’s number one issue is climate change. How will you as both president of the United States and leader of the Republican Party calm their fears that the Republican Party doesn't care about climate change?”

In response, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy did not exactly attempt to calm young conservatives’ fears.

“The climate change agenda is a hoax," Ramaswamy declared, contradicting the overwhelming scientific consensus. “The reality is more people are dying of bad climate change policies than they are of actual climate change.”

In contrast, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley sought to reassure younger voters that Republicans “do care about clean air, clean water. We want to see that taken care of."

Then Haley took aim at China and India.

“Is climate change real? Yes, it is,” she said. “But if you want to go and really change the environment, then we need to start telling China and India that they have to lower their emissions. That’s what our problem is."

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina agreed.

“America has cut our carbon footprint in half in the last 25 years," Scott said, adding that China, India and African nations had increased their emissions over that same period.

Former President Donald Trump, who skipped the debate and instead released a prerecorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, similarly told the United Nations in 2020 that those who criticize America’s climate record “while ignoring China’s rampant pollution are not interested in the environment.”

The facts

It’s true that the United States has reduced its annual carbon emissions over the last 25 years, largely because of the power sector’s shift from coal to natural gas and stricter environmental regulations. It’s also true that China has led the world in annual carbon emissions since 2006.

But on a cumulative basis, America has still pumped more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere than any other country since preindustrial times, as our colleague Harry Stevens recently reported.

China is projected to surpass the United States as the biggest historical emitter in 2050. Until then, America will continue to hold that distinction.

It’s also important to consider per capita emissions. China’s population of over 1.4 billion people is more than four times bigger than America’s population. As a result, China’s per capita emissions are much lower than those of the United States, although they’re higher than those of Europe.

The reaction

Heather Reams, president of the right-leaning Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions, praised Haley and Scott for highlighting America’s “carbon advantage” on the debate stage.

“Governor Nikki Haley and Senator Tim Scott rightfully pointed to the need for the United States to leverage our carbon advantage in our mission to reduce global emissions and combat the impacts of climate change,” Reams said in an emailed statement.

Christopher Barnard, president of the American Conservation Coalition, a youth-led environmental group that sponsored the official afterparty for the debate, also commended Haley while rebuking Ramaswamy.

Nikki’s right on climate, Vivek’s wrong.



Innovation, competing with China, bringing jobs home, unleashing American energy.



Young Americans - including 88% of conservatives - want a real plan to tackle climate change.



Simple. — Christopher Barnard (@ChrisBarnardDL) August 24, 2023

But Farhana Sultana, a professor at Syracuse University, accused the GOP candidates of engaging in “deflection" instead of articulating a clear vision for America’s climate leadership.

When the climate denialism isn’t selling as well to the audience, change tactics to climate deflection - oh look, it’s all India & China’s fault, wah wah. #GOPDebate #ClimateActionNow #EndFossilFuels — Prof. Farhana Sultana (also farhana@bsky.social) (@Prof_FSultana) August 24, 2023

Meanwhile, in a development that was somewhat overshadowed by news of the debate, U.S. climate envoy John F. Kerry yesterday held a video call with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua, Beijing’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment said. The two men agreed to maintain a close collaboration, the ministry said.

Pressure points

Biden administration proposes new national marine sanctuary

The Biden administration today will propose designating a 5,617-square-mile area off central California as a national marine sanctuary, honoring a request from tribal leaders who have fought for decades to protect the site.

The proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary comes after members of the Chumash tribe have campaigned for at least three generations for a federal designation. The Chumash people once fished from traditional canoes in the open water, which is teeming with marine life, and believed in a “Western Gate” farther south where their spirits went after they died.

“The coastal waters of central California are rich with precious marine life, contain critical ocean ecosystems, and are connected to the past, present, and future of the Chumash people,” Vice President Harris said in a statement. As a senator, Harris pushed for the designation alongside other members of California’s congressional delegation.

The proposal from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration responds to the first Indigenous-led nomination for a national marine sanctuary. It also would be the first new sanctuary since 1994 that would be managed for biodiversity conservation.

NOAA envisions the sanctuary stretching along 134 miles of coastline that are home to sea otters, harbor seals and kelp forests. The agency will solicit public comments on the proposal through Oct. 23.

Lahaina’s deadly fire has intensified Maui’s fight over water rights

Native Hawaiian water rights activists say the governor is creating an opening for developers to snatch limited water resources. (Video: Zoeann Murphy, Whitney Shefte/The Washington Post)

For decades, Native Hawaiians have fought for greater control over how water is allocated across the islands. Now, after deadly wildfires ripped through Maui, they say they are being scapegoated by Hawaii government officials and developers, who say water needs to flow more freely for fire protection, The Washington Post’s Elahe Izadi and Zoeann Murphy report.

The struggle over water management, which dates back to Lahaina’s plantation days, has escalated in the wake of the tragedy. Under the state water code, Native Hawaiians who live on ancestral (known as kuleana) land have a protected right to access water for cultural practices and taro farming.

But Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D) has suspended portions of the water code “necessary to respond to the emergency,” and has signaled he may further relax water regulations throughout West Maui. Native Hawaiian water activists say Green, whose office did not respond to a request for comment, is creating an opening for developers to snatch limited water resources.

The conflict is expected to continue escalating as climate change fuels higher temperatures and drier conditions, leaving Maui even more vulnerable to fires in the years to come.

This start-up is storing clean energy in sand. Here’s how.

As the world shifts away from Russian fossil fuels amid the war in Ukraine, the transition is catalyzing a new clean-energy technology: batteries made of natural materials such as sand and salt, The Post’s Shira Rubin reports.

For modern civilizations whose industrial development has been powered by the combustion of fossil fuels, the technology offers a revolutionary premise: “Nothing is burned,” said Tommi Eronen, CEO of Polar Night Energy, a Finnish start-up running the world’s first commercial-scale sand battery.

At Polar Night Energy’s facilities in the Finnish city of Tampere and the nearby town of Kankaanpää, hulking steel vats hold heaps of sand, which is heated to about 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. That stored energy helps to smooth out spikes in power demand, keeping homes, offices, saunas and swimming pools warm.

Experts say such natural batteries can store energy for weeks or months at a time, making them a promising alternative to lithium-ion batteries, which can only hold energy for hours and have been linked to environmental and human rights concerns around the world.

