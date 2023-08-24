FOX NEWS’s MARTHA MACCALLUM: Governor DeSantis, do you believe that Mike Pence did the right thing on January 6?

DESANTIS: So, here’s what we need to do: We need to end the weaponization of these federal agencies.

MACCALLUM: But that's not the question.

FOX NEWS’s BRET BAIER: Right, but you — that’s not the question.

DESANTIS: Here — I know, but here’s the thing.

PENCE: Are you going to answer the question?

DESANTIS: This election is not about January 6 of 2021. It’s about January 20 of 2025, when the next president is going to take office.