Six of Trump’s co-defendants have surrendered since he did

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

ATLANTA — Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark and five other co-defendants turned themselves in to Georgia officials early Friday in the racketeering case connected to former president Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Keeping up with politics is easy with The 5-Minute Fix Newsletter, in your inbox weekdays. ArrowRight The bookings brought the number of co-defendants who have surrendered to 18. A lawyer for the last co-defendant, suburban Chicago pastor Stephen Cliffgard Lee, said his client had arrived at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Friday morning to turn himself in. Lee has negotiated a $75,000 bond.

District Attorney Fani T. Willis said Tuesday in an email posted in court records that she would issue arrest warrants for any co-defendants who had not surrendered by 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Clark, whom Trump once considered installing as acting attorney general, was booked and released on a $100,000 bond.

Advertisement

In 2020, Clark allegedly suggested sending a letter to officials in Georgia and other states saying that the Justice Department had “identified significant concerns” about the vote and that states should consider putting forth separate electors supporting Trump. He has denied wrongdoing in the racketeering case through a spokeswoman.

Co-defendants Misty Hampton, Robert Cheeley, Shawn Still, Mike Roman and Trevian Kutti also surrendered after Trump was booked Thursday evening in a process that resulted in the first mug shot of a former American president.

Hampton, who was booked under the name Emily Misty Hayes, was the elections supervisor in Coffee County, Ga., in 2020. She told The Washington Post in 2022 that she had let businessman Scott Hall into her office to search for proof of election fraud.

Advertisement

Cheeley, a lawyer in Fulton County, testified before the Georgia Senate in December 2020 to question the results of the election. He showed videos from State Farm Arena, an Atlanta vote-counting location, during his testimony.

Share this article Share

Still, who was finance chairman of the Georgia Republican Party in 2020, helped organize a meeting of Trump’s alternate electors that December and served as an elector himself. Roman helped arrange the alternate-elector plan with other Trump lawyers and aides.

Kutti, an entertainment publicist who worked with the singer R. Kelly and the rapper Kanye West (now known as Ye), allegedly tried to pressure Ruby Freeman, a Fulton County election worker, to falsely confess to election fraud. Prosecutors say Kutti told Freeman that “an armed squad” of federal officers would approach Freeman and that Kutti was there to help by connecting her to “very high-profile people that can make particular things happen.”

Advertisement

Lee, the suburban Chicago pastor, was captured on body-camera video when police responded to a 911 call at the home of Freeman, the county election worker whom Trump had accused of counting “suitcases” of illegal ballots at an Atlanta vote-processing site. After Lee repeatedly knocked on her door, he told officers he was “working with some folks to help Ruby out” and “get some truth.”

Willis has made it clear that she is making no exceptions to her deadline of Friday at 12:30 p.m. for issuing arrest warrants for those who do not surrender.

“I am not granting any extensions,” she wrote to lawyers for Mark Meadows, Trump’s White House chief of staff in 2020. Meadows surrendered Thursday and was released on a $100,000 bond.

The Georgia case — which attempts to paint a picture of a sweeping criminal conspiracy — marked Trump’s fourth criminal indictment and his second connected to his alleged attempts to undercut the 2020 election results and stay in the White House. He was released on a $200,000 bond Thursday after being fingerprinted and photographed as any other Atlanta-area arrestee would be.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and characterized Willis’s prosecution as a “political witch hunt.”

“What has taken place here is a travesty of justice,” Trump told reporters Thursday as he prepared to leave Atlanta. “We did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong.”

Iati and Gardner reported from Washington. Patrick Marley in Madison, Wis., contributed to this report.