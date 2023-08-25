Share Comment on this story Comment

At the White House

What surprised a former U.S. ambassador about Prigozhin’s demise

Six questions for … Michael McFaul: We spoke with McFaul, who served as U.S. ambassador to Russia during the Obama administration and now leads Stanford’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, about the apparent death on Wednesday of Yevgeniy Prigozhin.

A plane believed to be carrying Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group force of Russian mercenaries, fell from the sky between Moscow and St. Petersburg on Wednesday, two months after Prigozhin led an aborted rebellion against the Russian government.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Early: How confident are you that Prigozhin is dead? And how confident are you that Russian President Vladimir Putin is responsible?

McFaul: Based on my reading of Russian sources, Western sources, talking to Russian officials — not Russian officials, Russians; Russian officials don’t talk to me anymore — it seems to me very likely that Prigozhin was assassinated. And the most likely person to have done that, of course, would be Vladimir Putin and his regime.

But you're rightly putting a question mark. Prigozhin has done crafty things before — disguises and fake all kinds of things, so one has to wonder about that. [Still,] there's a lot of evidence that suggests that he was killed on that plane.

The second part of your question is even harder, which is did Putin order this assassination? My guess is yes, and I think he had good reason to do so. Many of us were expecting it. But there are some odd things that happened.

Why did he choose to shoot him down in a plane or explode a plane? Couldn't he have arrested him? Couldn’t he have shot him? Why did he wait? Why was Prigozhin at his African summit just a few weeks ago, having sidebar meetings with African officials? That's just all strange to me.

The Early: Do you see any other plausible explanation?

McFaul: We’re really speculating here. I don’t have any evidence. I want to be clear about that. But the other plausible alternative is that those people that really hated Prigozhin — General [Valery] Gerasimov, [Defense Minister Sergei] Shoigu, other commanders who didn’t like the way that Putin negotiated with [Wagner] and gave them an out — they just decided to take things into their own hands.

That's not what I think happened. But as an alternative scenario or hypothesis, I don't think it's a zero probability that it happened.

The Early: There were widespread warnings that Prigozhin was living on borrowed time. CIA Director Bill Burns said last month that he “would be surprised if Prigozhin escapes further retribution for this." How surprised are you that this happened?

McFaul: I wasn’t surprised at all. But two things did surprise me. One, the manner of it: Did you really need to shoot down a plane? Two, the runup to it was also very strange. If this guy was a traitor, why did Putin meet with him? Why was he allowed to meet with African leaders?

The Early: Of all the unanswered questions at this point, which do you find the most baffling?

McFaul: I want to know why they weren’t treating Prigozhin as a traitor from the get-go. Remember, Putin got on TV in a very dramatic way — it would be like an Oval Office address from President Biden to the nation — to say: “This guy and his followers, they’re traitors.” And then a few hours later, he cut a deal with them. And [Prigozhin] was granted some amnesty and then he went to Belarus and it seemed like everything was fine. That was strange.

What was Putin’s thinking through this whole two months? Was he always planning to kill Prigozhin? Or did something flip? Did something switch? Maybe something happened over the last two months, where he just decided he was too dangerous and that having Wagner operate was more costly than liquidating their leadership.

The Early: What do you take from Putin’s comments on Thursday that Prigozhin was a “talented person” who “made serious mistakes”?

McFaul: Both those things were striking to me. “Talented person,” so he’s not throwing him under the bus. But then the “serious mistakes” part was to make clear that he was not forgiving him.

He’s doing it in this subtle way. There’s no bravado here. He needs to walk this delicate line. The fact that he doesn’t just say: “This guy’s a traitor and I’m glad we got him,” tells you a little bit about the way some Russians and some soldiers think of Mr. Prigozhin.

The Early: You wrote in June, “If Prigozhin dies mysteriously, that will send a powerful message to other would-be coup plotters.” What message do you think has been delivered this week?

McFaul: That Putin does not tolerate traitors. He’s said it very bluntly in interviews — I’ve watched them over the decades — that he will seek revenge. Sometimes it takes time, but he's gone to great lengths to try to kill traitors. He hasn’t always succeeded. This, I think, sends a message to anybody thinking in those terms that Putin will eventually catch up with you.

But I think it’s more of a mixed message. It’s not so clear cut. He actually did negotiate with [Prigozhin]. That’s another signal, by the way: negotiate with Putin but be very careful that he's going to keep his word. That was certainly a message I heard from my Ukrainian colleagues today — how do you negotiate with this guy that cuts a deal with you and then two months later reneges on it by killing you?

The campaign

Who Republican voters think won Wednesday’s debate

We wrote in Thursday’s edition that former vice president Mike Pence and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley outperformed expectations and that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had a forgettable night in the first Republican primary debate on Wednesday. Republican voters don’t seem to agree.

Potential Republican primary voters and caucus-goers who watched the debate thought DeSantis "came out on top Wednesday night, with 29 percent of Republican voters who watched the debate saying he performed best,” according to a poll conducted by The Post, FiveThirtyEight and Ipsos, our colleagues Emily Guskin, Shelly Tan, Kati Perry and Clara Ence Morse write. “He was nearly matched by former pharmaceutical executive Vivek Ramaswamy, with 26 percent saying he performed best.”

Just 15 percent said Haley did best, and only 7 percent said the same about Pence.

From the courts

Inmate No. P01135809

Donald Trump surrendered at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Thursday “and was booked on felony charges alleging he participated in a sweeping criminal conspiracy to illegally overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia — an unprecedented moment resulting in the first mug shot of a former American president,” our colleagues Holly Bailey, Amy Gardner and Isaac Arnsdorf report.

“The former president had his and was fingerprinted and photographed. Unlike other arrestees, he was booked and released in roughly 20 minutes on a $200,000 bond .” height and weight recorded and was fingerprinted and photographed. Unlike other arrestees, he was booked and released in roughly 20 minutes on a.”

Before boarding his plane, Trump continued to promote the baseless theory that the 2020 election was rigged, we did nothing wrong at all .” Trump continued to promote the baseless theory that the 2020 election was rigged, telling reporters on the tarmac , “.”

Trump ended the day with a return to X , the social media platform formerly known as Twitter . He posted an image of his mug shot and linked to his campaign website. the social media platform formerly known asHe posted an image of his mug shot and linked to his campaign website.

Mark your calendar: Trump will formally be arraigned “in coming weeks — a court hearing that probably will require him to return to Atlanta, though a judge could also schedule a virtual appearance,” per Holly, Amy and Isaac.

Here’s what else happened Thursday in Atlanta:

Questions swirl around the status of Trump’s Georgia-based legal team. Steven Sadow , a well-known Atlanta criminal defense attorney who represented the hip-hop star Gunna in another sprawling criminal racketeering case, “filed notice in Fulton County Superior Court that he was now serving as Trump’s lead counsel in the case,” our colleagues report. Trump had been represented for the past year by Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Jennifer Little . Findling is no longer part of the team, a person familiar with Trump’s legal strategy told our colleagues.

Judge sets an Oct. 23 trial date for one. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee Kenneth Chesebro after his attorneys filed a motion for a speedy trial on Wednesday. Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis had originally proposed an Oct. 23 trial date for all the defendants in the case, including Trump, but Sadow “filed a motion opposing Willis’s proposed date and said Trump would file a motion to sever his case from Chesebro and any other co-defendant seeking a speedy trial.” Fulton County Superior Court set an Oct. 23 trial date for former Trump campaign attorneyafter his attorneys filed a motion for a speedy trial on Wednesday. Fulton County District Attorneyhad originally proposed an Oct. 23 trial date for all the defendants in the case, including Trump, but Sadow “filed a motion opposing Willis’s proposed date and said Trump would file a motion to sever his case from Chesebro and any other co-defendant seeking a speedy trial.”

More defendants were booked. Mark Meadows was Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) and his onetime lead investigator, Frances Watson , are expected to testify. Meanwhile, Harrison William Prescott Floyd III , who is accused of harassing an election worker, have until noon today to surrender or face warrants for their arrest. was booked and released on a $100,000 bond. A federal court in Atlanta is expected to hold a hearing on Monday on Meadows’s request to move his case to federal court, Holly, Amy and Isaac report. Georgia(R) and his onetime lead investigator,, are expected to testify. Meanwhile,, who is accused of harassing an election worker, was also booked today . However, he remains in custody until the conditions of his release are worked out. Seven more defendants

Bond negotiations continued. The bond for former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark has been set at $100,000. The bond for publicist Trevian Kutti has been set at $75,000.

More coverage from our colleagues:

The campaign

Are X, Meta and YouTube ready for 2024?

Our colleagues Naomi Nix and Sarah Ellison take a look at the social media companies that have retreated from their role as watchdogs against political misinformation and conspiracy theories, “abandoning their most aggressive efforts to police online falsehoods in a trend expected to profoundly affect the 2024 presidential election.” Here are two takeaways:

There are three reasons why this is happening: “Mass Meta and other major tech companies have gutted teams dedicated to promoting accurate information online. An aggressive legal battle over claims that the Biden administration pressured social media platforms to silence certain speech has blocked a key path to detecting election interference. And X CEO Elon Musk has Twitter .” “Mass layoffs atand other major tech companies have gutted teams dedicated to promoting accurate information online. An aggressive legal battle over claims that the Biden administration pressured social media platforms to silence certain speech has blocked a key path to detecting election interference. AndCEOhas reset industry standards , rolling back strict rules against misinformation on the site formerly known as.”

Meta and YouTube aren’t helping: “Meta has quietly begun offering users new controls to opt out of the fact-checking program, allowing debunked posts … to spread in participants’ news-feeds with a warning label,” Naomi and Sarah report. “YouTube has also backed away from policing misleading claims, announcing in June it would no longer remove videos falsely saying the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump … Now, Meta is eyeing ways to cut down on having to referee controversial political content on its new Twitter-like social media app, Threads.”

