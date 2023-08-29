House Majority Leader Steve Scalise diagnosed with blood cancer

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) announced Tuesday that he has a “very treatable” form of blood cancer and has begun treatment that will last the next several months.
Scalise, 57, said he plans to work while undergoing treatment and intends to return to Washington.
“I am incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable,” he said. “I am thankful for my excellent medical team, and with the help of God, support of my family, friends, colleagues, and constituents, I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges.”
As majority leader, Scalise is the second-highest-ranking Republican after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).
A representative for Scalise’s office did not immediately respond to questions by email Tuesday.