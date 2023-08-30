Biden pledges $95 million for Hawaii’s electrical grid after Maui wildfires

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The Biden administration announced Wednesday it will spend $95 million to help strengthen Hawaii’s electrical grid in the wake of deadly wildfires that swept through parts of Maui earlier this month. The fast-moving fires were the deadliest in modern U.S. history, killing more than 100 people on the island, forcing thousands to evacuate and destroying the historic town of Lahaina.

President Biden plans to deliver remarks Wednesday afternoon on the government’s long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts on the island, as well as the administration’s ongoing response to Hurricane Idalia, a major storm that made landfall in Florida on Wednesday morning. Biden traveled to Maui earlier this month to survey the devastation caused by wildfires and has vowed that “every asset we have will be available” to the victims.

Republicans, however, have been highly critical of the administration’s response to the wildfires in Hawaii and took aim at Biden for not answering questions about the episode while he was on vacation earlier this month. The GOP-led House Oversight Committee this week announced an investigation into the government’s response to the disaster.

The $95 million for Hawaii’s electrical grid will be provided through the bipartisan infrastructure law, the $1.2 trillion package that Biden signed into law in 2021. According to the White House, the funds will help strengthen critical power transmission lines, including two on Maui; harden utility poles that support critical facilities like hospitals; replace wooden utility poles with a fire-resistant material; remove trees considered hazardous; and relocate the Maui control center.

“This investment will help reduce the likelihood of outages, reduce restoration times following outages, reduce risk of wildfire events, and increase grid operational resilience,” the White House said in a statement.

Maui officials and residents have sued Maui power company Hawaiian Electric, alleging that the utility’s power lines sparked the deadly wildfires. Hawaiian Electric has pushed back on those claims, saying it was not the company’s neglect that led to the devastation after the wildfires but the incompetence of the fire department.

The White House is billing Biden’s event on Wednesday as an opportunity to highlight its “whole-of-government effort” response to the wildfires, and it released a lengthy fact sheet detailing efforts by various departments. Among other things, the White House noted that the administration has 1,000 federal personnel on the ground in Maui and has provided more than $16 million in assistance to 4,200 households.

In announcing the House Oversight Investigation, Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said in a statement Tuesday that the federal, state and local response to the wildfires “raises serious questions, and Americans, especially those impacted by this tragedy, deserve answers.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who has said he plans to visit Maui, has also been highly critical of Biden and the administration’s response.

“How could you lose that many Americans in today’s age?” McCarthy said last week. “I’m going to be working with committees to investigate what went on so this never happens again.”