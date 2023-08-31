Justice Thomas says he used private jet for security reasons after Dobbs leak

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas reported three 2022 trips on the private jet of a Texas billionaire in a financial disclosure form released Thursday, and for the first time detailed the businessman’s purchase of three properties from the justice’s family years earlier. Keeping up with politics is easy with The 5-Minute Fix Newsletter, in your inbox weekdays. ArrowRight In his required annual financial report, Thomas said he opted to fly on the private plane of his friend and benefactor, Harlan Crow, for one of the trips on the advice of his security detail. The justices faced heightened security risks, Thomas noted, after the May, 2022 leak of the court’s majority opinion to eliminate the nationwide right to abortion and overturn Roe v. Wade.

Thomas also acknowledged prior mistakes and omissions in past reports, involving bank accounts, a life insurance policy and the name of his wife’s real estate company.

Filings from Thomas and Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. were made public Thursday, months later than those of their colleagues at the high court, because the two justices had requested 90-day extensions. The annual reports have drawn increased attention in recent years, amid pressure from Congressional Democrats and outside legal experts for the justices to strengthen disclosure requirements for travel and gifts, and adopt specific ethics guidelines.

The pressure comes in part from news reports by ProPublica and other outlets revealing that Thomas did not disclose years of luxury vacations and private jet travel funded by Crow, and that Alito did not report a free trip to a fishing resort in Alaska in 2008. Alito flew to the resort on the private jet of a billionaire hedge fund manager who later had cases before the court; the trip was organized by conservative judicial activist Leonard Leo, who had helped Alito win confirmation, according to ProPublica.

Thomas and Alito have said they did not believe they needed to disclose the free travel. But ethics rules for federal judges — and the nine justices — were revised in March to require a fuller accounting of the free trips and other gifts members of the judiciary accept.

The revised rules were designed to clarify which gifts can be counted as “personal hospitality” from a close friend and exempt from disclosure. They made clear that starting with the 2022 forms, judges and justices must report travel by private jet.

In his report Thursday, Thomas said he prepared his 2022 report with guidance from the Supreme Court’s legal office, the counselor to Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., staff of the Judicial Conference’s financial disclosure committee and an attorney. Thomas said he “continues to work with Supreme Court officials and the Committee staff for guidance on whether he should further amend his reports from any prior years.”

Federal ethics law requires top officials from all branches of government, including the justices, to file annual disclosures listing investments, gifts, outside income and the source of spousal income so that the public can assess potential conflicts of interest. Officials from the legislative and executive branch also have more stringent requirements.

Share this article Share

The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced legislation in July that would require the justices to follow disclosure rules as strict as those that apply to members of Congress — more detailed and timely information about privately sponsored travel, for example — tighten recusal requirements for the justices and create an ethics code for the high court. The bill is opposed by Republicans and is unlikely to succeed.

Roberts has opposed congressional efforts to impose more stringent rules. He said this spring that the court was continuing to “look at things” to show the American public that the court adheres to the “highest standards of conduct.” The justices, however, have struggled to reach consensus on a binding ethics policy.

Reports from Thomas’s and Alito’s colleagues were released by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts in June, detailing teaching income, book payments and travel to legal conferences.

















Thomas’s allies have said that the justice’s travel paid for by Crow did not need to be disclosed and that there is nothing wrong with accepting gifts from a longtime friend.

In 2014, Thomas sold Crow three properties in Savannah, Ga., including the home where Thomas’s mother was living and two nearby vacant lots. Experts said the $133,363 real estate transaction should have been reported on Thomas’s disclosure forms.

Democratic lawmakers have asked a committee of the federal judiciary’s policymaking body to review Thomas’s decision not to disclose his dealings with Crow.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Shawn Boburg contributed to this report.