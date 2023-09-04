Jill Biden tests positive for covid, with ‘mild symptoms,’ White House says

Listen 1 min Share Comment on this story Comment

First lady Jill Biden tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, at the end of a three-day weekend she had spent alongside President Biden, the White House said. “This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19,” Jill Biden’s communications director Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement late Monday. “She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.”

The president, who returned to Washington on Monday, took a coronavirus test and received a negative result after the first lady’s positive test, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

“The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms,” she said.

Biden is scheduled to depart Thursday for a visit to the Group of 20 summit in India. He and the first lady traveled together on Saturday to Florida and then to Rehoboth Beach, where they spent part of the weekend at their beach house.

Jill Biden previously tested positive for the coronavirus in August 2022. The president had a positive case in July 2022. Each recovered after experiencing mild symptoms.