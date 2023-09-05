Alabama congressional map struck down again for diluting Black voting power

Listen 1 min Share Comment on this story Comment

A panel of three federal judges on Tuesday rejected Alabama’s latest version of its congressional district map, saying the Republican-led legislature did not follow a court order to comply with the Voting Rights Act when it redrew districts in July. Keeping up with politics is easy with The 5-Minute Fix Newsletter, in your inbox weekdays. ArrowRight The judges said in the order that they are “deeply troubled that the State enacted a map that the State readily admits does not provide the remedy we said federal law requires.”

The U.S. Supreme Court had issued a decision in June upholding a lower court’s ruling, which found that the Alabama legislature drew congressional districts that unlawfully diluted the political power of its Black residents. The three-judge panel had ordered the state to produce a new congressional map that included two districts in which “Black voters either comprise a voting-age majority or something quite close to it.”

The redrawn congressional map was approved by the Republican-controlled Alabama legislature in July. It had apportioned the state’s 7th Congressional District to include a 50.65 percent Black population and drew its 2nd District to an area that has a 40 percent Black population. The Alabama Senate voted 24-6 to pass the new plan, and the House passed the map 75-28.

The map would have lowered the percentage of Black voters in the map’s sole majority-Black district and allocated a 40 percent Black voting population to another district — which map challengers argued did not meet the court’s requirement to produce a district that is “something quite close to” a Black majority.