Share Comment on this story Comment

Welcome back! Summer has unofficially come to a close (even if it doesn’t feel like it outside), and your host is mourning the end of the best season. Tips to rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Not a subscriber? Sign up here. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Today’s edition: First lady Jill Biden tests positive for the coronavirus. Both patient advocates and the nursing home industry are critical of a new proposal to establish minimum staffing requirements for facilities. But first …

A busy September is in store for Capitol Hill

Congress is facing its most complicated month so far this year, as the Senate reconvenes this week and the House next week.

In the House, Republicans on three committees have been hashing out a package aimed at increasing health-care transparency and extending critical health programs, according to four sources off the Hill with knowledge of the process. In the Senate, negotiations are continuing on a potential bipartisan plan to extend funding for community health centers, one of several authorizations set to expire at the end of the month.

Advertisement

But there’s a big shadow hanging over all these efforts: Government funding runs out Sept. 30, triggering a shutdown unless Congress acts. The Biden administration and House and Senate leaders have signaled support for a short-term fix. But getting to an agreement could be exceedingly complex, particularly as House Republicans’ far-right flank opposes a stopgap funding bill unless several conservative priorities are included.

In the House

In recent months, congressional committees with jurisdiction over health care advanced wide-ranging bills. They included efforts aimed at boosting transparency in pharmacy benefit managers’ practices and other facets of the health system; equalizing Medicare payments for certain care; and extending funding for health centers, special diabetes programs and other expiring authorizations.

Advertisement

Republicans on the three panels — the House Energy and Commerce, Ways and Means, and Education and the Workforce committees — have been melding their bills together to get a package ready for potential floor consideration this month or later in the fall, per three people off the Hill who spoke on the condition of anonymity to detail private conversations.

One big question mark: Will Democrats come along? On the Ways and Means Committee, top Democrats had fumed over their panel’s transparency bill lacking accountability over private-equity ownership of health-care facilities.

Also of note: The House Energy and Commerce Committee is planning for at least three health-related hearings when the chamber comes back in mid-September, according to a schedule obtained by The Health 202.

A legislative hearing on drug shortages is slated for Sept. 14 in the health subcommittee. The same subcommittee is planning a legislative hearing on Medicare innovation on Sept. 19. And the next day, the panel’s oversight and investigations subcommittee is aiming for a hearing on the implementation of Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act, which contains drug pricing policies Republicans despise.

Bear in mind: These hearings haven’t been officially placed on the calendar, meaning this could be subject to change.

On the other side of the Capitol

In the Senate HELP Committee, discussions over extending a large pot of dollars for community health centers — which provide care to some of the nation’s most vulnerable — have been ongoing between Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.).

Advertisement

Such funding has been a source of tension between Sanders and the panel’s ranking Republican, Sen. Bill Cassidy (La.). In July, Cassidy introduced legislation mirroring a bipartisan plan in the House: a 5 percent bump in funding for the next two years, amounting to $4.2 billion per year. Sanders then announced a plan of his own that far exceeded that amount, but he ended up canceling a planned markup of his bill in favor of a promise to negotiate with Marshall and others.

In separate statements to The Health 202, Marshall’s office and Sanders said bipartisan conversations occurred over the August recess, with both suggesting progress has been made. Sanders said the pair has been working on a bipartisan reauthorization bill, as well as policies to increase the health workforce, that “should come” before the panel “within the next several weeks.”

The clock is ticking

Other deadlines are also looming for a Congress that often waits until the last minute.

Advertisement

Lawmakers are facing a Sept. 30 deadline to reauthorize a sweeping emergency preparedness bill as well as an array of addiction treatment and recovery services.

And then there’s the whole issue of funding the government. Late last week, the White House urged Congress to adopt a short-term measure to keep the government’s lights on past September. The Biden administration also asked that any stopgap spending bill extend expiring programs, including some in the health space such as health centers, the National Health Service Corps and special diabetes programs.

A short-term bill would give lawmakers more time to craft a broader spending deal as the two chambers stare down a high-stakes clash over the annual appropriations process.

Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) hasChuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has also said he’s on board, and in an interview yesterday with our pals at The Early 202, for any possible shutdown on McCarthy. House Speaker(R-Calif.) has been supportive of a stopgap spending measure, though he’s facing resistance from hard-line conservatives. Senate Majority Leader(D-N.Y.) has also said he’s on board, and in an interview yesterday with our pals at sought to put the onus for any possible shutdown on McCarthy.

White House prescriptions

New last night: First lady Jill Biden tested positive for the coronavirus, her communications director Elizabeth Alexander announced. She’s experiencing mild symptoms and will stay at the Bidens' home in Rehoboth Beach, Del.

Advertisement

This comes at the end of a three-day weekend she spent alongside President Biden, The Post’s Toluse Olorunnipa notes. The president returned to Washington yesterday and tested negative for the virus after the first lady’s result. He will continue to test at a “regular cadence” this week and monitor for symptoms, Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, said in a statement. Biden is slated to depart Thursday for a visit to the Group of 20 summit in India.

Meanwhile, at the White House … keep your eye on this line of attack.

The White House is framing the government funding debate as imperative to fighting fentanyl in an attempt to raise the stakes for Republicans. Biden’s supplemental funding request to Congress included nearly $800 million aimed at reducing the supply of illicit drugs from across the country’s borders.

Advertisement

“Now, House Republicans have a stark choice to make: will they honor their word, meet their responsibility to avoid a shutdown, and act on life and death priorities like fighting the fentanyl crisis?” deputy press secretary Andrew Bates wrote in a memo out this morning.

Share this article Share

This comes as Republicans have sought to paint the Biden administration as not doing enough to stop fentanyl at the border.

Agency alert

Minimum staff proposal for nursing homes gets a rocky reception

Patient advocates and industry trade groups are decrying a much-anticipated proposal from the Biden administration to establish the first minimum staffing requirements in the nation’s nursing homes, The Post’s Christopher Rowland reports.

But they’re critical of the plan for vastly different reasons. Advocates contend that the proposal — which follows decades of complaints of poor care at nursing homes — doesn’t go far enough. Meanwhile, the nursing home industry quickly bashed the plan as an unfunded mandate that’s unworkable amid a labor shortage.

Advertisement

The details: The proposed rule, released Friday, would mandate that nursing homes provide each of their residents with at least 2.45 hours of care from a nurse aide per day, plus 0.55 hours of care from a registered nurse. Facilities would also be required to have at least one registered nurse on site at all times, among other requirements.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) estimates that about 75 percent of nursing homes would need to ramp up staffing to meet the standards, which would kick in within three years for urban facilities and five years for rural facilities. The added cost to the industry is expected to be $4 billion by year three .

The view from the administration: “We are confident that our proposal is both strong and achievable,” Stacy Sanders, counselor to the secretary of the federal health department, told Christopher. The administration believes that the industry can attract more workers by offering stronger wages and better working conditions, she added.

The proposal also caught heat from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.):

The Administration's one-size-fits-all staffing mandate for nursing homes is the latest example of Washington bureaucrats showing they don't understand the challenges rural America faces.



I’ll continue to fight back against burdensome mandates that simply don't work for Montana. — Senator Jon Tester (@SenatorTester) September 1, 2023

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.):

We all want safer nursing homes and quality staff, but federal mandates aren’t the answer. CMS clearly hasn’t been talking with providers in Oklahoma if they think this proposal will lead to better access to quality care.https://t.co/p5wc8IODtt — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) September 1, 2023

In the courts

Humana challenges Medicare Advantage clawback rule

Humana is suing the Biden administration to block its plan to claw back billions of dollars in improper payments to Medicare Advantage insurers, according to a lawsuit filed against the federal health department Friday.

Key context: The legal challenge takes aim at a rule finalized by CMS earlier this year that would overhaul the auditing system the agency uses to verify that the patient diagnoses submitted to the federal government by private Medicare plans match up with their actual medical records. Medicare projected that it would recoup about $4.7 billion from insurers over the next decade under the policy.

Advertisement

In its lawsuit, Humana argues that the agency “did not even try” to justify its more aggressive auditing approach. The insurer contends that the rule, which would apply retroactively, is “arbitrary and capricious” and should be tossed out. CMS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On our radar: The litigation threatens to further delay the years-long audit process, with payments from 2011 still under review, Bloomberg News’s John Tozzi notes.

Meanwhile …

Novartis is suing the Biden administration to block Medicare’s new drug price negotiation powers , according to , according to a lawsuit filed days after its blockbuster heart-failure medicine Entresto was selected for the program.

A federal appeals court revived a lawsuit by a trio of doctors who claim the Food and Drug Administration overstepped its authority with a campaign warning people against using ivermectin as a coronavirus treatment, sending the case back to a lower court where it will be reconsidered. Studies with a campaign warning people against using ivermectin as a coronavirus treatment, sending the case back to a lower court where it will be reconsidered. Studies have not found ivermectin effective against covid-19.

In other news

Climate change is bringing disease and death to areas of the world that are least responsible for global warming and not as prepared to address the associated health issues, Annie Gowen, Niko Kommenda and Saiyna Bashir report in The Post’s first installment of “The Human Limit.” It’s a new series exploring the threats that climate change poses to human health.

Pakistan is the epicenter of this new global wave of disease and death, according to an analysis by The Post and CarbonPlan, a nonprofit organization that develops publicly available climate data. Read more here.

Health reads

Sugar rush

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.