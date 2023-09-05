Share Comment on this story Comment

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! The newsletter took a break last week, but now we’re back in action. We hope you didn’t miss us too much. Not a subscriber? Sign up for The Climate 202 to get scoops and sharp analysis in your inbox each morning. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In today’s edition, we’ll cover “The Human Limit,” a new series from The Washington Post exploring how climate change is harming people’s health around the globe. But first:

3 climate-related fights to watch on Capitol Hill

The Senate returns to Washington this week – and the House comes back next – with a packed to-do list that includes climate and energy policy.

At the top of the post-August-recess list: Funding the federal government. Unless Congress acts, the government will run out of money on Sept. 30, triggering a shutdown that jeopardizes many federal programs, including some of President Biden’s signature climate initiatives.

Advertisement

Congress also faces a ticking clock for approving the Biden administration’s request for roughly $16 billion in new disaster aid. After a string of storms and wildfires, the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster fund is nearing depletion before the peak of hurricane season.

Among less immediate priorities, key lawmakers are hoping to pass legislation aimed at speeding up the nation’s permitting process for energy projects. But a bipartisan deal on permitting seems unlikely to materialize quickly.

Here are the three issues we’re watching:

1. Possible shutdown

House lawmakers left town in July after passing only one of 12 appropriations bills that would fund the government through fiscal 2024, which begins Oct. 1. The Senate has not passed any of its appropriations bills on the floor.

The two parties remain far apart on funding levels, with House Republicans seeking spending cuts so deep that Biden and Democrats have refused to consider them. For instance, the House Interior-Environment spending bill would slash the Environmental Protection Agency’s budget by 39 percent.

Advertisement

The White House on Thursday urged Congress to adopt a stopgap measure known as a continuing resolution to keep the government running past Sept. 30. But the hard-right House Freedom Caucus has vowed to oppose a stopgap measure that doesn’t make significant policy concessions to conservatives.

If the government does shut down in October, it could slow implementation of climate programs created by the Inflation Reduction Act. The EPA could fall behind in its efforts to establish a $27 billion “green bank” within the next year, while the Treasury Department could be forced to postpone long-awaited guidance on lucrative tax credits for clean energy.

A shutdown could also threaten America’s national parks. During a partial government shutdown in December 2018 and January 2019, some parks continued to operate without rangers, leading to overflowing trash cans and portable toilets.

Advertisement

The Government Accountability Office later determined that the Trump administration broke federal spending law when it dipped into entrance fees to keep the most popular sites operating throughout the shutdown. The Biden administration could opt to close all parks to avoid such legal and logistical problems.

2. Disaster aid

The White House on Friday urged Congress to approve $16 billion in new disaster aid, warning that FEMA’s disaster fund is rapidly running out of money in the wake of Hurricane Idalia, the Maui wildfires and other recent crises.

The request is $4 billion more than the Biden administration first sought in early August. It comes after FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell told reporters last week that the agency will use its remaining funds to help communities recover from the most recent disasters, rather than reimbursing state and local governments for disasters in the past year.

Advertisement

Biden and his Democratic allies are hoping to attach the $16 billion in disaster aid — as well as $24 billion in additional funding for Ukraine — to a stopgap spending bill. But some Republicans oppose the Ukraine aid and want to consider it separately.

Still, at least two Senate Republicans have voiced support for the disaster money in recent days. Sen. Marco Rubio (Fla.), whose state was lashed by Idalia, posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that the aid is “vital.”

Getting disaster relief to Floridians after Hurricane Idalia is vital. pic.twitter.com/fsv7eV0ksY — Senator Marco Rubio (@SenMarcoRubio) August 30, 2023

Sen. Mike Rounds (S.D.) told CNN on Sunday that he is “inclined to support” the president’s request for more disaster money. “When it comes to emergencies, that’s when the government needs to be there,” he said.

3. Permitting overhaul

As part of a deal to raise the debt ceiling in May, lawmakers agreed to make modest changes to the nation’s permitting process for energy projects. Now, some lawmakers in both parties want to enact more sweeping changes.

Advertisement

Democrats generally want to speed up the permitting process for the long-distance power lines needed to carry clean electricity across the country. Republicans largely want to limit legal challenges and other delays to proposed fossil fuel projects.

Share this article Share

But given everything else on Congress’s plate, a compromise in the coming months appears unlikely, said a House Democratic aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

“The political will and momentum are waning,” the aide said. “It seems unclear how we would bring together some sort of bipartisan, bicameral group to make a deal.”

A spokesman for Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and has played a central role in permitting talks, declined to comment for this report.

Pressure points

Pakistan is ground zero for a new era of climate sickness

Climate change is bringing disease and death to parts of the world that are least responsible for global warming and least prepared to address these health threats, Annie Gowen, Niko Kommenda and Saiyna Bashir report in The Post’s first installment of “The Human Limit,” a series exploring who is most at risk as climate-fueled disease threatens humanity.

Advertisement

Pakistan has become the epicenter of this new global wave of disease and death, according to an analysis by The Post and CarbonPlan, a nonprofit organization that develops publicly available climate data. Nearly 190 million people in the South Asian country are set to be exposed to extreme heat for at least a month by 2030, even if they can stay out of the sun, the analysis found.

After last September’s devastating flood in Pakistan, which was followed by an intense heat wave, nearly 13 percent of the country’s health-care system was destroyed or swept away, putting additional strain on local medical centers. Residents reported dark clouds of mosquitoes that spread malaria and bouts of itchy dermatitis from walking through water.

Meanwhile, more and more people are experiencing heatstroke, high fevers, vomiting, diarrhea and related ailments such as gastroenteritis each year, according to M. Moinuddin Siddiqui, medical director at Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences.

Advertisement

Pakistani officials say they want to expand the nation’s network of hospitals in rural areas, move residents out of floodplains and bolster the clean water supply. But they say they need $13 billion in additional international support — on top of $16 billion already pledged — to prepare their country for future disasters.

Where dangerous heat is surging around the world

The world is experiencing a surge in extremely hot days that threaten human health, with the risks concentrated in poorer nations that have fewer resources to cope, The Post’s Niko Kommenda, Shannon Osaka, Simon Ducroquet and Veronica Penney report in the second installment of “The Human Limit.”

By 2050, more than 5 billion people — probably more than half the planet’s population — will be exposed to at least a month of dangerous heat when outdoors in the sun, according to an analysis by The Post and CarbonPlan.

Advertisement

About 80 percent of the population affected by sudden increases in scorching temperatures will live in countries that have an estimated 2030 gross domestic product per capita of less than $25,000 — a quarter of the United States’ — while just 2 percent will live in countries with a GDP per capita of $100,000 or greater, the analysis found.

“The story of heat is inequality,” said Tamma Carleton, an economics professor at the Bren School of Environmental Science and Management at the University of California at Santa Barbara.

International climate

U.S. pledges $30 million for climate-resilient food security in Africa

U.S. climate envoy John F. Kerry announced today that the Biden administration will provide an additional $30 million to help fight food insecurity fueled by climate change across Africa. The announcement comes during the first Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, where more than a dozen heads of state have gathered to push for greater climate finance for the continent.

Congress has already approved the $30 million, a Kerry spokesman said in an email to The Climate 202. In contrast, Congress has rebuffed President Biden’s request for $11.4 billion annually to help poor countries transition to clean energy and adapt to climate disasters.

About $20 million will go to the Africa Adaptation Initiative for the Food Insecurity Accelerator, which will help African agricultural businesses create supply chains that are resilient to climate shocks. The remaining $10 million will go to the Climate Resilience and Adaptation Finance and Technology Transfer Facility, which will help scale technologies that maintain the quality and safety of temperature-sensitive food.

In the atmosphere

Viral

Thanks for reading!