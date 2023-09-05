Share Comment on this story Comment

Good morning, Early Birds. We hope you had a good Labor Day weekend. We’re excited to be back in your inboxes after a week off — and we’re wishing first lady Jill Biden a quick recovery from covid after she tested positive on Monday evening. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us.

Reading this online? Sign up for The Early 202 to get scoops and sharp political analysis in your inbox each morning.

In today’s edition … First in The Early: Whitehouse files ethics complaint against Alito … What we’re watching: How, or if, McConnell addresses concerns about his health … Peter Navarro's contempt of Congress trial kicks off today … but first …

On the Hill

Schumer: A government shutdown depends on McCarthy

The Senate is back in session today for the first time since the end of July, with just 17 legislative days (including non-holiday Fridays) left to avert a potential government shutdown.

Advertisement

The House isn’t back until next week, giving lawmakers even fewer workdays before the federal government will suspend some operations if a deal isn’t reached by the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.

The chances of a government shutdown appear high.

Hard-right House Republicans have turned a usually noncontroversial method of extending government funding for a few weeks to buy time to complete the annual spending work into the latest intraparty battleground.

In an interview Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) sought to put the onus for any possible shutdown on Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), as leaders in both parties begin to jockey for leverage in the upcoming spending negotiations.

“The first step is for Leader (sic) McCarthy and the House Republican leadership to make up their minds that they’re going to pass a bipartisan bill,” Schumer told The Early of the stopgap funding bill known as a continuing resolution. “Once they do that, I think we can work out all the details.”

Schumer has not spoken to McCarthy since the end of July, when they both agreed a CR would be necessary, and formal negotiations over the CR haven’t begun, according to people familiar with the matter in both chambers.

Advertisement

Schumer said he hasn’t spoken to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) recently but their staffs have talked, and “we’re on the same page.” (McConnell said last week that he supports a CR until December and acknowledges that the upcoming funding effort is “a mess.”)

McCarthy’s rebellion

McCarthy is once again facing a defiant group of members in the hard-right House Freedom Caucus who have made a list of demands in exchange for their support of a CR. McCarthy has been resistant to relying on Democratic votes to pass legislation as threats to his speakership from the right continue to be an issue.

Schumer said McCarthy should not follow the Freedom Caucus’s lead.

“It’s his responsibility as leader if he wants to get this done and avoid a shutdown,” Schumer said.

Freedom Caucus members demanded border security provisions, an overhaul of the Justice Department and FBI’s budget and an end to “woke” policies at the Defense Department in exchange for supporting a CR.

Advertisement

McCarthy is working to convince the defiant members that the place to have a policy and funding fight is in the actual appropriations bills, not the stopgap measure. He has said publicly and privately to members that a shutdown will weaken their hand.

But his persuasion doesn’t seem to be working at this point. Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.) tweeted at fellow Texan Sen. John Cornyn (R) on Monday that a short extension of the current budget is a “nonstarter.”

Additional spending

Separately, but very much related, is an additional funding request by the White House, including $24 billion for the war in Ukraine, $16 billion for disaster aid, $1.4 billion for the Women, Infants and Children food assistance program and more than $1 billion for refugee assistance.

It is common to tie disaster and war supplemental spending to CRs, but it will only further complicate the issue as a growing number of Republicans are opposed to more money for Ukraine and are likely to object to more money for WIC and refugee assistance.

Advertisement

Congress also must temporarily extend authorization for the Federal Aviation Administration and farm programs by Sept. 30, when the fiscal year ends, expanding what is becoming a long list of must-pass bills.

Schumer refused to speculate on whether the Senate would move alone on a CR or whether it would attach the supplemental spending requests to a CR.

“Until we have an agreement, a commitment, an understanding, call it what you will, that the House will do a bipartisan bill, you can’t work out any of the other details,” Schumer said.

Schumer praised Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Sen. Susan Collins (Maine), the panel’s top Republican, for moving all 12 appropriations bills out of committee on a bipartisan basis.

He said the Senate would work on bringing them to the floor as either individual bills or as a cluster called “minibuses,” but he wouldn’t commit to a specific amount of floor time.

“The number one thing is to avoid a shutdown,” Schumer said.

From the courts

Whitehouse files ethics complaint against Alito

First in The Early: Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) wrote Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday to take the unusual step of filing an ethics complaint against Justice Samuel Alito and asking Roberts to investigate.

Advertisement

Whitehouse is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s oversight subcommittee. He’s a leading proponent of imposing stricter ethics rules on the court and has written legislation to do so, which the committee advanced in July.

His extraordinary complaint against Alito stems from a July interview with the Wall Street Journal’s opinion section in which Alito argued there’s nothing in the Constitution that gives Congress “the authority to regulate the Supreme Court — period.”

Share this article Share

“On the Senate Judiciary Committee, we have heard in every recent confirmation hearing that it would be improper to express opinions on matters that might come before the Court,” Whitehouse wrote in a seven-page letter . “In this instance, Justice Alito expressed an opinion on a matter that could well come before the Court.”

“Justice Alito’s decision to opine publicly on the constitutionality of [Whitehouse’s Supreme Court ethics] bill may well embolden legal challenges to the bill should it become law,” Whitehouse continued.

The Supreme Court did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

It’s unlikely that Whitehouse’s bill will become law anytime soon because of Republican opposition.

But Roberts’s response will serve as a test for how the Supreme Court handles ethics complaints because, as Whitehouse pointed out in his letter, “unlike every other federal court, the Supreme Court has no formal process for receiving or investigating such complaints.”

Advertisement

(Whitehouse wrote to Roberts in Roberts’s capacity as chairman of the Judicial Conference, the policymaking body for federal courts, as well as his role as chief justice because “asserted violations by justices of relevant requirements have sometimes been referred to the Judicial Conference and its committees.”)

For instance, ethics complaints filed against Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh during his confirmation battle — while he was a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit — were dropped by the Judicial Council of the 10th Circuit in 2018 after he was confirmed because the ethics rules for the rest of the federal judiciary don’t apply to the Supreme Court.

“My complaint gives the Court and the Judicial Conference the opportunity to establish some modicum of fair fact-finding and independent decision-making for ethics complaints,” Whitehouse said in a statement to The Early.

It’s unclear how Roberts will respond. He could refer the complaint to another body, as he did with the Kavanaugh complaints, or he could seek to handle the complaint internally under the Judicial Conduct and Disability Act, as Whitehouse suggested in his letter.

Advertisement

Thanks to Ann E. Marimow for help with this report.

How senators voted on Biden’s judicial picks

The American Constitution Society, a liberal judicial group, has created a new tracker that makes it easy to see how each senator has voted on President Biden’s judicial nominees.

The tracker underscores how few Republicans have voted for the 140 federal judges confirmed under Biden.

Just three Republicans —Collins, Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) — have voted to confirm more than half of those judges.

Just one Democrat, meanwhile, has voted against any of Biden’s judicial nominees: Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.). Still, Manchin has voted no on only five judges.

What we're watching

In the Senate

This is the first time the Senate will be in session since McConnell’s health incident in Kentucky last week. We’ll be watching how he — and his colleagues — address it now that they’re back together in person.

McConnell, who is notoriously tight-lipped about his health, will host the weekly meeting with his leadership team tonight before Senate votes. Will he address it? Will someone ask about it? And Senate Republicans are scheduled to meet for lunch on Wednesday. We’ll see whether anyone challenges McConnell on his health and how he addresses it at his weekly news conference on Wednesday.

Across the ocean

Vice President Harris is in Jakarta, Indonesia, this week for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and East Asian summits.

Advertisement

China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific, the violence in Myanmar and the war in Ukraine will probably be on the agenda. Harris, who has visited Southeast Asia three times since taking office, is expected to reaffirm Washington’s commitment to countering Chinese influence in the region.

Biden, meanwhile, will skip the summits — to the chagrin of many Southeast Asian leaders. He will instead leave on Thursday to attend the Group of 20 leaders summit in New Delhi. Twenty of the world’s most powerful leaders will meet this weekend to discuss an array of global issues, including climate change, poverty and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

They may also discuss North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s decision to travel to Russia and meet with President Vladimir Putin. Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend the G-20 summit.

Biden will travel to Vietnam on Sunday following the summit in India. There, he will meet with Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other top Vietnamese officials in Hanoi. They will probably discuss climate change, technology and the economy in an effort to bolster ties.

In the courts

Tuesday: The contempt of Congress trial for former Trump administration official Peter Navarro kicks off with jury selection. Navarro was indicted on two misdemeanor counts of contempt in June 2022 — each punishable by up to a year in prison — for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

He is the second top Trump administration official to go on trial for contempt of Congress after Stephen K. Bannon was convicted last summer.

Wednesday: Former president Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants will be arraigned on Wednesday on charges that they participated in a vast criminal conspiracy to overturn the former president’s 2020 election loss in Georgia. However, Trump, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, former campaign attorney Jenna Ellis and several others waived their right to an in-person arraignment hearing, opting not to appear in a packed courtroom.

We’re waiting to see if/when Trump requests to move his case from state court to federal court and how U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones rules on former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’s petition.

At the polls

Tuesday: Rhode Island voters head to the polls today in the state’s crowded 1st District special primary election to fill the open seat of former representative David N. Cicilline (D). Cicilline resigned from Congress to run the Rhode Island Foundation, the state’s largest philanthropic organization.

There are 11 Democrats (and two Republicans) on the ballot, but all eyes are on Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, former state representative Aaron Regunberg and former Biden White House aide Gabriel Amo.

In the Lone Star State

Tuesday: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s (R) historic impeachment trial kicks off in the state Senate. Republicans have accused Paxton, 60, of abusing his power and accepting bribes.

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

ICYMI: . By the Assembly’s Bryan Anderson. Oppo man . By the

Viral

In case you missed it… here’s what happened this weekend

It was an incredibly harrowing 6 mile hike at midnight through heavy and slippery mud, but I got safely out of Burning Man. Never been before and it was fantastic (with brilliant art and fabulous music)…except the ending. pic.twitter.com/jhxsOfNp5y — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) September 3, 2023

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @LACaldwellDC and @theodoricmeyer.