Before any votes are cast in the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump could face a legal battle on multiple fronts over whether he even has the right to be on the ballot. Some scholars and liberal groups are stepping up efforts to disqualify the former president based on a post-Civil War provision of the 14th Amendment.
Could the 14th Amendment keep Trump off ballot in 2024?
A legal theory gaining traction argues that Donald Trump’s actions surrounding the insurrection disqualify him from being president
They argue that under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, Trump is ineligible for the presidency because he took the oath of office and subsequently “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” or gave “aid or comfort to the enemies” during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
Now, election officials around the country are considering how to navigate the issue, which could be decided on a state-by-state basis. The issue has already come to the fore in states including New Hampshire, Arizona and Michigan.
Some nonprofit groups — including Free Speech for People and Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) — are moving forward with a push to get states on board with their argument and are preparing lawsuits as the Republican presidential primaries near.
2024 presidential candidates
Republican candidates are vying for the presidential nomination in a crowded field. Here’s who is running for president in 2024. Catch up on which candidates clashed and the winners and losers from the first GOP debate.
Republicans: Top contenders for the GOP 2024 nomination include former president Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Here is The Post’s ranking of the top 10 Republican presidential candidates for 2024.
Democrats: President Biden has officially announced he is running for reelection in 2024. Author Marianne Williamson and anti-vaccine advocate Robert Kennedy Jr., both long-shot candidates, are also seeking the Democratic nomination. Here is The Post’s ranking of the top 10 Democratic presidential candidates for 2024.