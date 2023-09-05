Share Comment on this story Comment

Welcome back to The Technology 202! We hope you enjoyed the long holiday weekend. We have an update we're excited to share with you today: The Technology 202 is shifting to a twice-a-week schedule, publishing on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Below: How youth activists became a force in the online safety debate, and a new phone sparks worries that China has evaded sanctions. First:

Why a ‘perfect storm’ of misinformation may loom in 2024

A majority of researchers expect global misinformation to worsen in 2024, with politicians and social media posing the most serious threats, according to a new survey released Tuesday.

The poll, which surveyed almost 300 researchers across 50 countries, found that only a small fraction — 12 percent — think the information environment in their countries will improve next year, while 54 percent said it will deteriorate.

The International Panel on the Information Environment (IPIE), the Swiss-based nongovernmental organization behind the survey, said the results demonstrate “significant pessimism” among experts.

The findings arrive as platforms including Meta and Elon Musk’s X roll back policies and scale back teams dedicated to combating misinformation, ahead of major elections in the United States, Europe and India.

The expected dynamic could put tech companies’ defenses under new levels of strain as some of the world’s biggest democracies will be entering critical periods.

“This has the potential to create a perfect storm next year,” Philip Howard, a professor at the University of Oxford and the chair of the IPIE, told me Friday.

Howard said that recent staffing cuts to tech companies’ moderation forces pose a huge risk.

“Those teams are the ones that hold the line against the most ridiculous misinformation, the worst of the content, and they’re just not there anymore in a consistent way,” he said.

New global content regulations, such as the European Union’s landmark Digital Services Act, seemingly haven’t quelled researchers’ fears, he said.

“Even though there are some reasonable policies being implemented by the [European] Commission and a couple of other governments around the world … it's not clear that the social media firms will comply,” Howard said.

According to the survey, two-thirds of researchers said that the “inability to hold social media companies accountable” over botched content moderation efforts posed a significant hurdle, while 55 percent reported that poorly done automated moderation was another.

While a third of researchers globally flagged social media companies as one of the most serious threats to healthy discourse, those that specialize in regions with democratic governments said politicians themselves posed a bigger risk.

Howard said the prevailing concern is over politicians picking up communications tactics from authoritarian regimes and using them to try to gain an edge in democratic elections.

“The concern is that politicians themselves, while they're running for office, will use some of these techniques because they're just so eager to get elected,” he said.

One area where there was broad agreement among researchers was on the need for greater access to data from platforms about their content moderation efforts.

Seventy percent of those polled said that lack of access to research data posed “the major barrier to improving our understanding of the global information environment.”

“Without that kind of validation, policymakers really don’t have the evidence they need to know … whether policy needs to be more aggressive or more invasive or whether the firms can act responsibly on their own,” Howard said.

Our top tabs

Youth activists demand a say in online safety debate

A growing coalition of youth-led organizations is demanding a say in federal and state proposals that aim to regulate kids’ safety online, your host reports.

Young advocates — some teenagers — have leaned in on talks across various power centers to voice their thoughts on measures such as the Kids Online Safety Act, a federal bill that seeks to set legal standards for online platforms to protect minors and implement additional parental controls.

“Now, youth activists have become a formidable lobbying force in capitals across the nation,” you host writes. “Youth groups are meeting with top decision-makers, garnering support from the White House and British royalty and affecting legislative proposals, including persuading federal lawmakers to scale back parental control measures in one major bill.”

“We want to be seen as meaningful collaborators and not just a token seat at the table,” said Zamaan Qureshi, a 21-year-old American University student who helped found Design It for Us, a group that wants to bring young people’s perspectives into the online safety debate.

New phone sparks worries that China has evaded U.S. tech sanctions

A new smartphone launched by China-based Huawei Technologies is stoking fears that Beijing has circumvented chipmaking and emerging-technology sanctions imposed by the United States, our colleague Eva Dou reports.

The Mate 60 Pro smartphone “represents a new high-water mark in China’s technological capabilities, with an advanced chip inside that was both designed and manufactured in China despite onerous U.S. export controls intended to prevent China from making this technical jump,” Eva writes.

The phone’s announcement was timed with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s visit to China this past week, in what appeared to be a show of defiance from the nation as the United States has steadily levied restrictions that aim to stifle Beijing’s access to AI chips and other cutting-edge hardware.

“This shows that Chinese companies like Huawei still have plenty of capability to innovate,” Chris Miller, a Tufts University professor and author of the book “Chip War,” told Eva.

Meta unconvinced by Canada’s attempts to address news law concerns

Meta remains unconvinced that draft rules rolled out by Canada last week will address the social media giant’s concerns about a law requiring tech companies to pay media publishers for news, Reuters’s Ismail Shakil and David Ljunggren report.

After the country passed the Online News Act, Meta pulled news from Facebook and Instagram in Canada in protest of the law, which is expected to take effect in December. Google also intends to block news in the country. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently blasted Meta’s decision to block news as wildfires continued to devastate parts of the country, as our colleagues Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff, Naomi Nix and Grace Moon reported.

Canada’s proposal would require tech firms to voluntarily negotiate payment deals with publishers, though companies that don’t meet certain thresholds “may have to go through mandatory bargaining” overseen by regulators, according to the report.

The proposed implementation rules “will not impact our business decision to end news availability in Canada,” Rachel Curran, Meta Canada's head of public policy, told Reuters. A Google spokesperson told the outlet that the company is still evaluating the proposal.

Before you log off

That's all for today — thank you so much for joining us!