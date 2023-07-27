The average age of Congress is rising. That’s unlikely to change soon.

By
and 
July 27, 2023 at 3:57 p.m. EDT
2 min

Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s sudden freeze-up in a news conference on Wednesday — during which he appeared unable to speak for about 20 seconds — is the latest episode involving different lawmakers that have called attention to the age and health of Congress.

On the whole, Congress is getting older.

The current class of lawmakers is one of the oldest in history, with an overall median age of 59. The median age of senators is 65, the highest on record. In the House, the median age has hovered between 57 and 58 for the past decade, higher than in any year before that period.

The 118th Congress is one of the oldest ever

Democrat

Republican

House

Senate

90 years old

Feinstein

Grassley

Napolitano

Silent generation

6% of Congress

McConnell

80

70

Baby Boomers

48%

60

50

Generation X

33%

40

Vance

Millennials

12%

Ossoff

Ocasio-

Cortez

30

Generation Z

<1%

Note: Count of Democratic senators includes three

independents who caucus with the Democrats.

Source: U.S. Congress

The 118th Congress is one of the oldest ever

Republican

Democrat

House

Senate

Feinstein

90 years old

Grassley

Silent generation

6% of Congress

Napolitano

Rogers

Sanders

McConnell

80

70

Baby Boomers

48%

60

50

Generation X

33%

Sinema

40

Vance

Millennials

12%

Ossoff

Ocasio-Cortez

30

Frost is the only Gen Z

member of Congress

Generation Z

<1%

Note: Count of Democratic senators includes three independents who caucus with the

Democrats.

Source: U.S. Congress

These numbers have steadily ticked up since the 2000s, even as the country elects younger members. The freshman class sworn in this year was the youngest in recent history, with 18 new lawmakers under 40 elected to both chambers.

But the older generations still dominate Congress, and debates about term limits, ageism, and the overall fitness of the gerontocracy to lead the nation have become a feature of American political discourse.

At 81, McConnell is the fourth-oldest senator and one of more than two-dozen members who come from the Silent Generation born between the late 1920s and the end of World War II. One of McConnell’s peers, 90-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), is the oldest senator and has experienced severe health complications this year after recovering from a case of shingles.

This Senate is the oldest in American history. Should we do anything about it?

Congress has long been older than the overall American population, and the nation’s median age is creeping up, too. But with baby boomers, the generation that came after McConnell’s and Feinstein’s, making up nearly half of Congress, it’s unlikely that the age balance among lawmakers will change significantly any time soon.

Millennials such as 38-year-old J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) and 33-year-old Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) account for just 12 percent of lawmakers in the Capitol. And Gen Z is represented by a single member, Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.), who became the youngest member of this Congress and the first elected from his generation when he won his race in the district encompassing Orlando last fall.

Loading...
Loading...