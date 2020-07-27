The commission has selected Cleveland Clinic as its health adviser for all three presidential debates and the one scheduled vice presidential debate.
In a release, Notre Dame President the Rev. John Jenkins said the university made “this difficult decision because the necessary health precautions would have greatly diminished the educational value of hosting the debate on our campus.”
The University of Michigan was scheduled to host the second presidential debate but withdrew last month. That debate will now be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.
