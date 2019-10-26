The three disagreed on the impeachment inquiry. Weld and Walsh expressed support for impeachment. Sanford said a censure could be a better option, contending that a likely acquittal in the GOP-led Senate could benefit Trump politically.
Each is opposing decisions by several states to cancel 2020 GOP presidential primaries, a move that’s not unusual for the party of the White House incumbent seeking reelection.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD