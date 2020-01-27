The three who were convicted Monday in the central Russian city of Karpinsk were given suspended sentences of up to 2 1/2 years.

“Russian authorities today are following in the footsteps of their Soviet predecessors,” Jarrod Lopes, spokesman for the Jehovah’s Witnesses world headquarters in Warwick, New York, said in a statement.

The Kremlin has actively used vaguely worded extremism laws to crack down on opposition activists and religious minorities.