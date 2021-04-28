The body camera footage, which can be heard but not seen on the police station video, shows Hopp holding the handcuffed Garner facing away from him against the car. When she tried to turn around and said, as she did repeatedly, that she was trying to go home, he pushed her back against the car and moved her bent left arm up near her head, holding it, saying, “Are you finished? Are you finished? We don’t play this game.”