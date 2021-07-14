But like his wife, Beck directed Steve McKaig to also bill GUA on behalf of Green Technology. Steve McKaig testified that Beck told him GUA was paying $200,000 to Green Technology to provide reinsurance against water damage. Reinsurance is when an insurer contracts with someone else to share part of the risk. Green Technology was not a reinsurance company, making the arrangement unusual, but Steve McKaig testified Beck told him Green Technology was owned by an unnamed rich investor who would bear the risk directly in exchange for the money. Like his wife’s company, Beck would send Steve McKaig invoices from Green Technology to roll into his own bills, according to the testimony. Steve McKaig said he would then cut checks to Green Technology and send them to Beck.