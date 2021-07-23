The night of May 8, hours before his death, it was Parks’ mom who helped comb his hair before he left for a friend’s birthday party. It’s not clear what exactly happened at the party. Tompkins said Parks tried to leave the gathering after he and another man had a verbal disagreement over a girl. Parks, who was unarmed, called his mom, telling her he felt unsafe, and asked if she could pick him up. Parks’ sister got there first but it was too late. He was shot and killed on the sidewalk outside the apartment complex where the party was held, dying in his sister’s arms. No arrests have been made in the case.