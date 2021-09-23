In one case, out of St. Croix County, a 64-year-old man faces four felony charges for casting two absentee ballots. A preliminary hearing in that case is set for Monday. In Sawyer County, a 36-year-old Florida man was charged with election fraud after unsuccessfully trying to obtain an absentee ballot by falsely claiming he was a resident of the village of Radisson. A preliminary hearing in that case is set for Oct. 11. In a third case, a 49-year-old Cedarburg woman faces two felony charges after prosecutors say she submitted an absentee ballot close to Election Day for her life partner who had died months earlier. Trial is set to begin Oct. 12.