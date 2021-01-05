The fourth person died from heart failure while being treated by emergency service workers on shore. Three others were taken to hospital for minor injuries.
The migrants, which included one woman and 17 minors, were from sub-Saharan African countries, the spokeswoman said on condition anonymity in keeping with service regulations.
Spain’s Interior Ministry says 23,000 migrants arrived in the Canary Islands in 2020, up from some 3,000 in 2019. More than 500 died in the attempt.
The people taking the boats are understood to be fleeing poverty, violence or other circumstances, including the COVID-19 pandemic, in their countries.
