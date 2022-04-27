4 Republicans to meet for prime-time governor's race debate

Placeholder while article actions load

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Leading candidates for the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania’s open governor’s office will meet Monday night for their first statewide live-televised prime-time debate as they seek an edge in a nine-person field that could yield a primary winner with less than 30% of the vote. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The candidates are: Lou Barletta, the GOP’s nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018 and a former congressman known for his crusade against illegal immigration; state Sen. Doug Mastriano, a force in Pennsylvania’s right-wing politics who pushed to overturn 2020′s presidential election; Bill McSwain, a lawyer in private practice who was the U.S. attorney in Philadelphia under former President Donald Trump; and Dave White, who runs an $85 million-a-year plumbing and HVAC firm and is a former Delaware County councilman.

They are to appear at the studio of WHTM-TV in Harrisburg for the one-hour debate.

Advertisement

The four met the polling threshold set by the station’s parent company as they vie for the nomination to succeed the term-limited Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat. Five others did not meet the polling threshold.

Neither the state party nor Trump have endorsed in the race, leaving the field that much more wide open. Two-term state Attorney General Josh Shapiro does not face a challenger for the Democratic Party’s nomination.

The primary election is May 17.

The debate begins at 8 p.m. and is to be televised on stations in Pennsylvania’s six media markets, as well as stations in Youngstown, Ohio, and Elmira and Buffalo, New York, New York City and Washington.

GiftOutline Gift Article