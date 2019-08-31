how a car with a bullet hole on the windows after a gunman open fire in the I-20 highway in between Odessa and Midland, Texas. - At least one gunman in the US state of Texas has shot multiple victims and hijacked a mail truck, police said on Saturday. (Photo by HO / AFP)

At least 5 people were killed and 21 injured after a man hijacked a mail truck and began shooting at random in Odessa, Texas, according to the Odessa Police Department.

The shooter began firing after an attempted traffic stop, according to Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke. The suspect, a white male in his 30’s, has been killed. Officials say law enforcement officials were among the injured.

“There are a lot of people hurt and a lot of people scared,” Odessa Mayor David Turner said in a brief interview as he drove back to the city from Fort Worth. “In a situation like this prayer is the most important thing. We’ll get through this.”

The cities of Midland and Odessa were on lockdown for much of Saturday afternoon, along with the University of Texas of the Permian Basin.