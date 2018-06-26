OKLAHOMA CITY — Five Republicans were vying Tuesday for their party’s nomination to fill an Oklahoma congressional seat vacated by a GOP congressman who left the post to become administrator of NASA.

The crowded field is seeking the 1st Congressional District seat, which has been vacant since April when former U.S. Rep. Jim Bridenstine resigned to accept President Donald Trump’s nomination to lead the space agency. Bridenstine was elected to the seat in 2012 and served on the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology.

Candidates include Kevin Hern, state Sen. Nathan Dahm, Danny Stockstill, former Tulsa County District Attorney Tim Harris and Andy Coleman.

If no one gets 50 percent of the vote, the top two vote getters will meet each other in a runoff election on Aug. 28. The winner will meet the winner of a five-candidate Democratic primary in the general election on Nov. 6.

Oklahoma’s four other congressional districts are held by Republicans who are heavy favorites to win their Tuesday primaries. Reps. Tom Cole, Markwayne Mullin and Steve Russell are all expected to fend off lesser-known challengers, while Rep. Frank Lucas is running unopposed for the nomination.

Democrat Kendra Horn is expected to lead a crowded field of Democrats seeking that party’s nomination for the 5th Congressional District, which includes downtown Oklahoma City. The revitalized core of the state’s capital city has drawn a growing population of young professionals and retirees seeking a more urban lifestyle.

If elected, Horn would become the first Democrat to represent the district in more than 40 years.

___

Associated Press writer Ken Miller contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.