The recall offered California Republicans their only plausible shot at statewide office in one of the bluest states in the nation. The recall is a way to dodge the regular partisan pull of the state. It’s an up-or-down referendum on the incumbent, who normally does not have a foe of the opposite party to use as a foil. It doesn’t happen during the biennial federal elections when voters are reminded of their party loyalty. And any new governor is chosen from a long list of candidates rather than only two favorites of the two biggest parties.