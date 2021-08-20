The woman was clinging to the sinking craft with a dead man and a dead woman next to her, the rescue service official said.
She told rescuers that the boat had embarked from the Western Sahara coast and that the passengers were from Ivory Coast.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with departmental rules, had no information about the woman’s health or her age.
Migrants risk their lives trying to reach European soil by land and sea, and deaths are not uncommon in the area of the Atlantic that separates the west coast of Africa and Spain’s Canary Islands.
Shipwrecks on the route are hard to verify, and most victims’ bodies are never recovered. The U.N.’s International Organization for Migration reported that at least 250 migrants died on the route to the Canary Islands in the first six months of 2021. Migrant rights group Walking Borders counted almost 2,000 deaths in the same period.
