The fire service said in a statement that firefighters sent to the incident were initially prevented by camp residents from entering, and had to call police support to get in and extinguish the blaze.
By then, the boy had already been brought unconscious out of the building where the fire broke out. He was pronounced dead in hospital.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
