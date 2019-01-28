The Washington Post reported this weekend on a purge of undocumented workers from President Trump’s golf club in Westchester County, N.Y. The article revealed that Trump’s company employed workers without legal status even as his demand for a border wall led to a partial government shutdown that lasted 35 days.

The report included interviews with several of the dozen employees fired Jan. 18 by a Trump Organization human resources official who told them the discovery that they were ineligible to work was a result of a recent audit.

How did The Post find these workers?

We were contacted by their attorney, Anibal Romero, who had spoken with Post reporters for a previous report about undocumented workers at Trump’s club in Bedminster, N.J.

Soon after, we rode up on a commuter train to the small town of Ossining, N.Y. — near Trump’s course — and met more than a dozen workers in a small apartment. We introduced ourselves and gave them a day to think about whether they wanted to tell their stories to us.

When we arrived at the apartment for a second time, on Thursday, there were 14 people who wanted to talk. Six of them had been fired on Jan. 18. We spoke to them for several hours, largely in Spanish, about their lives, their time at the Trump Westchester club and their dismissals. They brought pay stubs, tax forms, Trump uniforms and “employee of the month” citations.

Did Trump know he used undocumented employees?

We don’t know. While Trump still owns his golf courses, his sons have day-to-day control of the family business.

One of the sons, Eric Trump, issued a statement saying the audit is part of a “broad effort” by the company to identify undocumented workers in its ranks.

Some of the former workers at the Westchester golf club said that at least some of their supervisors knew and for years turned a blind eye. One said he was told repeatedly to go get better fake documents because the ones he had turned in were too sloppily made. A former manager told The Post that the attitude about undocumented workers was “don’t ask, don’t tell.”

Unlike several other golf courses in New York, the Trump Westchester club does not use E-Verify, on online system that allows employers to check with the U.S. government about whether individuals have the right to work in the United States. Eric Trump did not respond to a question about whether it would start.

Have firings happened at other Trump businesses?

We know the Trump Organization has fired other undocumented employees in recent weeks. Several workers, including groundskeepers, were fired from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

But President Trump has 16 golf courses and 11 hotels around the world, and we don’t know whether there have been recent firings at other properties.

One thing to keep in mind about the golf courses: During the winter months, the staffs are a fraction of the size they would be in the summer, when the courses are busier. So it will be interesting to see which workers the Trump Organization asks back to work in the spring and how closely it will check their immigration status.

Would a wall have stopped the undocumented workers from coming to the United States?

Some of the Trump Organization employees did cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally before making their way to the golf course. Trump has said the barrier he proposes would stop such migrants from crossing the border.

Critics of his idea point out that existing stretches of wall and fencing haven’t stopped tens of thousands of people from getting through each year and that there is no end to the ways people can get over, under, around or through such barriers.

Other workers arrived on flights with tourist visas and overstayed those visas. In those cases, a wall wouldn’t matter.

What’s happened to these workers since The Post’s story was published on Saturday?

They’ve been interviewed by NBC and other news outlets, and they’re traveling to Washington to meet with Democrats on Capitol Hill this week. Their attorney said the workers had not heard anything from the Trump Organization since The Post’s report appeared, and they had not seen any evidence that immigration authorities were seeking to arrest them.

Aren’t they worried that the exposure from the Post story will put them at risk of deportation?

The opposite. The group is hoping that publicity will offer some measure of protection from deportation.

The group is also hoping that New York or federal authorities may take an interest in their case and consider them material witnesses in an investigation of the Trump Organization. That, they hope, might bring more-concrete guarantees that they could remain in the United States. If that doesn’t happen, they face an uncertain future.

“It’s very difficult to find another job,” one of the workers told us. “You’ve still got to pay the rent. You’ve got to eat. The kids, the house. I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Has Trump tweeted about these firings?

Not so far. But Eric Trump did, and blamed Congress for a “broken” immigration system.

“I must say, for me personally, this whole thing is truly heartbreaking,” he wrote. “It demonstrates our immigration system is severely broken and needs to be fixed immediately. Congress, stop going to Hawaii on vacation and do your damn job!”